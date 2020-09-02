SP
Jul 15, 2020
This is one of the best and most useful specialization in my eyes. I would encourage every person interested in EV domain to learn it. Thank you Dr Gregory Plett for this course
SG
Aug 4, 2020
Professor visualization is excellent and his explanation is extraordinary with the material.I am very Happy to complete this course and very Informative.
By S V•
Sep 2, 2020
very bad presenting. the questions are soo tough and not proper hint is provided in order to complete the test , no guidence is provided
By srivathsa G•
Aug 5, 2020
Professor visualization is excellent and his explanation is extraordinary with the material.I am very Happy to complete this course and very Informative.
By Ananda S•
Aug 2, 2020
It is an excellent course for battery enthusiasts.
By Albert S•
Apr 28, 2019
In my opinion the best course in the whole specialization. It encompasses everything learned so far, gives a clear and easily understandable image of the importance of cell balancing and power estimation. The insight into the future of BMS is also highly valuable. I would greatly recommend this course to anyone interested in battery control algorithms.
By Guillaume V•
Apr 2, 2022
In this specialization
You will learn among other things :
- the Kalman filter (adapted to battery SOC)
- An electrical model for a battery cell (approximation of a Warburg impedance)
Teaching:
- Lots of matlab code example (discretization of a derivative)
- Professor Plett is specialized in control
- Course advances at a good pace
By Arkoprova M•
Aug 12, 2020
This course is no exception to all other courses. The content is very good and enriching and the implementations in octave is also very good for learning. Professor Plett is also very good and he has made his best efforts to teach these difficult things as simply as he could. I recommend this specialization
By Mr S K R - P•
Apr 19, 2020
Thanks Coursera and University of Colorado instructor - Professor. Grogery L Plett Team for providing me an opportunity to enrich the skills from fundamental level to advanced in the field of Battery Management Algorithms.
By Abhinav S•
Mar 14, 2022
This is a great course to understand battery pack balancing and power estimation, Professor and his team have done amazing work. I am so glad I took this specialization and now I can use knowledge of BMS in my career.
By 吳漢堡•
May 20, 2020
This topic is my favorite among those 5 courses in the specialization. I learned a lot about how BMS can be desgined to control the battery pack and thus maximize operation range and extend life of battery pack.
By Sandeep P•
Jul 16, 2020
This is one of the best and most useful specialization in my eyes. I would encourage every person interested in EV domain to learn it. Thank you Dr Gregory Plett for this course
By Davide C•
May 10, 2020
Especially the last Week 6 (Honors Course) was extremely useful, to better understand the advanced physical/chemical models for lithium batteries.
By Ruben G•
Apr 14, 2020
Volveré. Y lo pagaré. Este y los otros cuatro cursos. Porque quiero esos certificados.
By Sergio D B M•
Jun 28, 2020
Excellent courses. Dr. Plett did a great job teaching this very relevant topic.
By Nikhil B•
Jan 12, 2021
Great course!
By Haseeb P•
Jun 28, 2021
Great Course
By Singh s•
May 2, 2020
I want unenroll