Battery Pack Balancing and Power Estimation by University of Colorado Boulder

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5734, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. In this course, you will learn how to design balancing systems and to compute remaining energy and available power for a battery pack. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - Evaluate different design choices for cell balancing and articulate their relative merits - Design component values for a simple passive balancing circuit - Use provided Octave/MATLAB simulation tools to evaluate how quickly a battery pack must be balanced - Compute remaining energy and available power using a simple cell model - Use provided Octave/MATLAB script to compute available power using a comprehensive equivalent-circuit cell model...

SP

Jul 15, 2020

This is one of the best and most useful specialization in my eyes. I would encourage every person interested in EV domain to learn it. Thank you Dr Gregory Plett for this course

SG

Aug 4, 2020

Professor visualization is excellent and his explanation is extraordinary with the material.I am very Happy to complete this course and very Informative.

By S V

Sep 2, 2020

very bad presenting. the questions are soo tough and not proper hint is provided in order to complete the test , no guidence is provided

By srivathsa G

Aug 5, 2020

By Ananda S

Aug 2, 2020

It is an excellent course for battery enthusiasts.

By Albert S

Apr 28, 2019

In my opinion the best course in the whole specialization. It encompasses everything learned so far, gives a clear and easily understandable image of the importance of cell balancing and power estimation. The insight into the future of BMS is also highly valuable. I would greatly recommend this course to anyone interested in battery control algorithms.

By Guillaume V

Apr 2, 2022

In this specialization

Y​ou will learn among other things :

-​ the Kalman filter (adapted to battery SOC)

-​ An electrical model for a battery cell (approximation of a Warburg impedance)

T​eaching:

-​ Lots of matlab code example (discretization of a derivative)

-​ Professor Plett is specialized in control

-​ Course advances at a good pace

By Arkoprova M

Aug 12, 2020

This course is no exception to all other courses. The content is very good and enriching and the implementations in octave is also very good for learning. Professor Plett is also very good and he has made his best efforts to teach these difficult things as simply as he could. I recommend this specialization

By Mr S K R - P

Apr 19, 2020

Thanks Coursera and University of Colorado instructor - Professor. Grogery L Plett Team for providing me an opportunity to enrich the skills from fundamental level to advanced in the field of Battery Management Algorithms.

By Abhinav S

Mar 14, 2022

This is a great course to understand battery pack balancing and power estimation, Professor and his team have done amazing work. I am so glad I took this specialization and now I can use knowledge of BMS in my career.

By 吳漢堡

May 20, 2020

This topic is my favorite among those 5 courses in the specialization. I learned a lot about how BMS can be desgined to control the battery pack and thus maximize operation range and extend life of battery pack.

By Sandeep P

Jul 16, 2020

By Davide C

May 10, 2020

Especially the last Week 6 (Honors Course) was extremely useful, to better understand the advanced physical/chemical models for lithium batteries.

By Ruben G

Apr 14, 2020

Volveré. Y lo pagaré. Este y los otros cuatro cursos. Porque quiero esos certificados.

By Sergio D B M

Jun 28, 2020

Excellent courses. Dr. Plett did a great job teaching this very relevant topic.

By Nikhil B

Jan 12, 2021

Great course!

By Haseeb P

Jun 28, 2021

Great Course

By Singh s

May 2, 2020

I want unenroll

