HR
Sep 30, 2020
This is one of many other best specializations I have seen and experienced from coursera. I really recommend it for all the people who want to be journalist.\n\nthank you all\n\nregards\n\nHassanRR
SS
Dec 6, 2020
A well put together specialization covers every area of the profession in an engaging and learner-friendly compilation.
By Charles S•
Nov 27, 2016
Overall this course was great but I wish that the timeline was a little clearer from the get-go. I had to rush at the end because I didn't realize week 2 was for finding sources, week 3 was for contacting them, week 4 was for interviews, etc...
If the MSU staff could have given their feedback on our final projects, that would have been another plus, but I know it's difficult with so many students.
By MG•
Apr 23, 2021
The entire specialization is great except for the assignments. I don't mind multiple-choice tests because I can do them and move on, but the peer-graded assignments are infuriating. Waiting to complete courses because no one is grading assignments half the time, even though I grade theirs, gets old quickly. It's what makes me consider canceling my subscription entirely.
By Elisa B•
Oct 20, 2019
This was the final part of a great specialisation, which has given me the confidence to actually see myself as a Journalist and do the work involved. Many thanks to all the Course Team, who made learning easy and enjoyable, and to all the fellow learners who helped me along the way. Everything about this specialisation was useful and fun to learn. Best wishes from Elisa. I will miss you all but am now equipped to do some really worthwhile work.
By Pearl M S D•
Nov 12, 2020
This course was really good. Even though I have finally completed this course after nearly 3 years time, because I kept losing track and falling out of place quite often, I am happy I could successfully complete this course. I would really recommend this course to anyone out there, passionate about taking journalism as a career. A huge shout-out to the team at Michigan State University (MSU), for making this course possible for us. THANK YOU!
By Ibtihal A B A Y A•
Nov 1, 2018
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & Michigan State University . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.
By Shane M R•
Nov 28, 2016
Excellent opportunity to show off the skill sets learned . As a returning journalist, I knocked off the rust and picked up a few new skills. Deadlines, which you live on in the industry help you get acquainted with performing work on a tight schedule. This class along with the other offered MSU Journalism Specialization courses will give you what you'll need to get a foot in the door.
By Thomas H•
Jan 25, 2022
https://www.coursera.org/learn/become-a-journalist-capstone/peer/bmBdA/show-off-your-finished-capstone-news-reports/review/ZI21rHO7EeyO9QpNuCzC2w
Empowering women to lead rural communities in Guatemala - Please review my work
By Ipek Y•
Nov 10, 2020
This course was very practical and instructive, you guided us by holding our hands and helped us write our own news step by step, thank you all instructors!
By Dr. N F (•
Mar 14, 2022
The course it's excellent. The University, the Professors, the material, and the platform, all top. Thanky you so much for enlighting us.
By Daniel Z•
Nov 16, 2017
Great course! Not too hard, not too easy. The guided writing of a news report is very well done, and provides good support.
By Shellon S•
Dec 7, 2020
By Paul H D•
Nov 29, 2016
an excellent course in order to start a career as a professional Journalist. Thank you all
By Rose•
Sep 28, 2020
i had a great time learning different aspects of how to write my capstone ...............
By Antonio V•
Jul 24, 2020
I enjoyed all sessions. The faculty is fantastic and I got a lot in just 5 weeks.
By GIADA M•
Sep 1, 2020
Good course, it taught me a lot and I'm proud of my achievement
By Alexandre P d P B•
May 5, 2020
Great course, love it and learned from great professionals!
By Luciano M•
Mar 2, 2020
Excellen tcourse with wonderful instructors ;-)
By abusaeed a•
Sep 22, 2016
A great course to learn Journalism
By Rebeca C•
Apr 30, 2021
Ótimo! Abre um leque de opções
By Robert B S M•
May 15, 2019
Great program...thanks.
By Winston A W•
Nov 4, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Ruben G•
May 6, 2018
This is it!
By Alaa A•
Jun 16, 2019
Thank you
By Monika P•
Sep 19, 2016
Thank you for sharing us the guidance for creating the Capstone Project, the final Course under Specialization - Journalism, Report the News!
Enjoyed it very much, also the time spent to review my peers objectively as much as I enjoyed reading their reviews.
Is there going to be other related writing studies from MSU through Coursera?
Best Regards,
Monika Pandiangan (Monik)