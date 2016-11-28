Chevron Left
This is it! It is time for YOU to be the journalist, and practice and display the skills you have learned through this Specialization journey. You will create your own professional journalistic portfolio, culminating in the creation of your own news report from start to finish. You will go through all the steps and skills used by professional journalists: conceptualizing a news report idea, reporting, interviewing, researching, and then compiling the information for an audience. Your learner community, along with the Michigan State Journalism team, will be with you every step of the way. Having a professional portfolio will help you market yourself as a journalist, showing off your work product, as well as practice and hone your journalistic skill set. You will receive an exclusive premium "Journalism" badge for social media, to display your Capstone completion....

HR

Sep 30, 2020

This is one of many other best specializations I have seen and experienced from coursera. I really recommend it for all the people who want to be journalist.\n\nthank you all\n\nregards\n\nHassanRR

SS

Dec 6, 2020

A well put together specialization covers every area of the profession in an engaging and learner-friendly compilation.

By Charles S

Nov 27, 2016

Overall this course was great but I wish that the timeline was a little clearer from the get-go. I had to rush at the end because I didn't realize week 2 was for finding sources, week 3 was for contacting them, week 4 was for interviews, etc...

If the MSU staff could have given their feedback on our final projects, that would have been another plus, but I know it's difficult with so many students.

By MG

Apr 23, 2021

The entire specialization is great except for the assignments. I don't mind multiple-choice tests because I can do them and move on, but the peer-graded assignments are infuriating. Waiting to complete courses because no one is grading assignments half the time, even though I grade theirs, gets old quickly. It's what makes me consider canceling my subscription entirely.

By Elisa B

Oct 20, 2019

This was the final part of a great specialisation, which has given me the confidence to actually see myself as a Journalist and do the work involved. Many thanks to all the Course Team, who made learning easy and enjoyable, and to all the fellow learners who helped me along the way. Everything about this specialisation was useful and fun to learn. Best wishes from Elisa. I will miss you all but am now equipped to do some really worthwhile work.

By Pearl M S D

Nov 12, 2020

This course was really good. Even though I have finally completed this course after nearly 3 years time, because I kept losing track and falling out of place quite often, I am happy I could successfully complete this course. I would really recommend this course to anyone out there, passionate about taking journalism as a career. A huge shout-out to the team at Michigan State University (MSU), for making this course possible for us. THANK YOU!

By Ibtihal A B A Y A

Nov 1, 2018

A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & Michigan State University . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.

By Shane M R

Nov 28, 2016

Excellent opportunity to show off the skill sets learned . As a returning journalist, I knocked off the rust and picked up a few new skills. Deadlines, which you live on in the industry help you get acquainted with performing work on a tight schedule. This class along with the other offered MSU Journalism Specialization courses will give you what you'll need to get a foot in the door.

By Thomas H

Jan 25, 2022

https://www.coursera.org/learn/become-a-journalist-capstone/peer/bmBdA/show-off-your-finished-capstone-news-reports/review/ZI21rHO7EeyO9QpNuCzC2w

Empowering women to lead rural communities in Guatemala - Please review my work

By Hassan R R

Sep 30, 2020

This is one of many other best specializations I have seen and experienced from coursera. I really recommend it for all the people who want to be journalist.

thank you all

regards

HassanRR

By Ipek Y

Nov 10, 2020

This course was very practical and instructive, you guided us by holding our hands and helped us write our own news step by step, thank you all instructors!

By Dr. N F (

Mar 14, 2022

The course it's excellent. The University, the Professors, the material, and the platform, all top. Thanky you so much for enlighting us.

By Daniel Z

Nov 16, 2017

Great course! Not too hard, not too easy. The guided writing of a news report is very well done, and provides good support.

By Shellon S

Dec 7, 2020

A well put together specialization covers every area of the profession in an engaging and learner-friendly compilation.

By Paul H D

Nov 29, 2016

an excellent course in order to start a career as a professional Journalist. Thank you all

By Rose

Sep 28, 2020

i had a great time learning different aspects of how to write my capstone ...............

By Antonio V

Jul 24, 2020

I enjoyed all sessions. The faculty is fantastic and I got a lot in just 5 weeks.

By GIADA M

Sep 1, 2020

Good course, it taught me a lot and I'm proud of my achievement

By Alexandre P d P B

May 5, 2020

Great course, love it and learned from great professionals!

By Luciano M

Mar 2, 2020

Excellen tcourse with wonderful instructors ;-)

By abusaeed a

Sep 22, 2016

A great course to learn Journalism

By Rebeca C

Apr 30, 2021

Ótimo! Abre um leque de opções

By Robert B S M

May 15, 2019

Great program...thanks.

By Winston A W

Nov 4, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Ruben G

May 6, 2018

This is it!

By Alaa A

Jun 16, 2019

Thank you

By Monika P

Sep 19, 2016

Thank you for sharing us the guidance for creating the Capstone Project, the final Course under Specialization - Journalism, Report the News!

Enjoyed it very much, also the time spent to review my peers objectively as much as I enjoyed reading their reviews.

Is there going to be other related writing studies from MSU through Coursera?

Best Regards,

Monika Pandiangan (Monik)

