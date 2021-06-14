TV
Dec 16, 2020
Great instructors who are experts in the field. Highly recommended to expand your knowledge on Blockchain, Cryptoassets, smart contacts, and the future of technology and our world.\n\nThank you!
AO
Jul 25, 2021
This has been very insightful for me. The two instructors certainly took their time explaining the basics of Blockchain, cryptoassets to the understanding of anyone. Thank you.
By Doug E•
Jun 13, 2021
Nothing on decentralized finance specifically which is why I took the course.
By Carlos F•
Jun 11, 2021
Good theorycal approach, but way too outdated for DeFi of 2021
By Vaibhav M S•
Jun 2, 2020
Course is excellent however certificate does not look authentic as the INSEAD Business school logo is not displayed correctly.
Have given numerous examples to Coursera suppot with the most recent certs that my colleagues got for the same program where the logo is displayed correctly. But it seems Coursera is reluctant to fix the problem for my certs.
I hope coursera will take this issue seriously instead of giving endless excuses,.
By P B•
Nov 11, 2021
Too simplistic and feels like a never ending advertisement of their book. Even though INSEAD's name is included this does not seem to have any academic rigor at all.
By yebenbenben•
Oct 15, 2021
A lot of the content in this course is out-dated since the crypto world advanced so fast
By Lorenzo•
Apr 16, 2021
The course is very well structured, an eye opener. I found the extra reading included particularly useful as it can clarify some concepts which can be initially hard to understand for someone used to our centralised world. Being packed with new concepts, It's not something to digest straight away however the various topics are laid out in the course and it's up to the student to soak them up at their own pace and possibly then being able to understand where to focus after completing the course.
By Bhavya B•
Jul 17, 2021
Thank you for bringing us along towards the vision for future that is faster, fairer, and more distributed with transacting on the blockchain with this course Blockchain, Cryptoassets, and Decentralized Finance Don, Alex, INSEAD and Coursera. I am all excited to see how I can join to resolve many challenges of the status quo with Cryptoassets, smart contracts, new identity systems, and new financial business models.
By vincent v u•
May 27, 2021
Great course to get a good understanding what and how Blockchain technology impacts and disrupts to current automated world. The study goes through elementary aspects like identity management, smart contracts and impacts on business models, does recaps with small tests and makes studying a pleasant, great joy to do. Thanks so much, good luck to both Tapscott gentlemen and Insead as a course provider.
By Anthony C•
Jan 3, 2022
I enjoyed this course and found it very helpful in explaining some foundational knowledge required for a broad understanding of digital assets. Some updates to reflect the everchanging digital asset space would be helpful since most of this material seems dated to 2018 or 2019, and the profound changes in the crypto markets during 2020 and 2021 could create a lot more up to date content.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 28, 2020
Good Day ,
I am very grateful and sincerely thank Coursera for this Opportunity .
By Roshan T•
Nov 7, 2020
I was introduced to really powerful ideas on equitable wealth distribution, smart contracts and metering economy which can make the world run better and more secure.
By Ronit G•
Jul 7, 2020
Amazing course right from the explanation to the examples giving helping even a person with no background in blockchain learn a lot about the same.
By Destan K•
Mar 7, 2021
Thank you! I learned and got inspired a lot. It changed my perspective completely. I am looking forward to the next courses in this specification.
By Daniel F•
Jan 23, 2021
It's amazing how this course have changed my point of view about so many thing in life, I strongly suggest you to take this course.
By Jack H•
Sep 21, 2021
Don and Alex Tapscott are great instructors and have taught me a lot about the blockchain space and its potential.
By MATEO P G•
Jan 1, 2021
I really loved the business model part! There is a lot going on already in the field of practical blockchain uses
By Stefano D•
Jul 26, 2021
I really enjoy. Help to open more the mind and understand better the potential of the blockchain revolution.
By Vanessa U•
May 18, 2021
Excellent content, made easy for beginners but deep enough for curious minds regarding the presented topics
By Mariana M M•
Jun 5, 2020
Great course, with interesting topics, and the professors explained well all the concepts of blockchain.
By Willem V•
Mar 31, 2021
I liked this course as it very thorough but it also does no shy away from the gaps, still to be solved
By Katarzyna O•
Apr 4, 2020
The best source of consolidated knowledge on the blockchain. Very relevant, up to date, and engaging.
By Selvakumar T•
Oct 21, 2021
Its good startup for blockchain courses in coursera. Thanks to all the authors and management teams.
By Hussain J•
Mar 21, 2021
Really I've learn more and now I can say that my knowledge been develop more and increased rapidly.