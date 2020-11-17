Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blockchain Evolution and Technology Concepts by Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

4.7
stars
92 ratings
17 reviews

JA

Feb 19, 2021

very interesting introductory course to the concepts of blockchain.......I recommend this course to anyone seeking basic understanding of what blockchain is all about.........

NO

Nov 10, 2020

Great course for the beginners in Blockchain. The explanation is very details and excellent plus easy to understand. Thumbs up.

By RAGAVAN N

Nov 16, 2020

There are few clear mistakes in the material that needs to be corrected. As a computer scientist, I cringed at seeing "Hashing is a process used to encrypt data" in one of the slides. That's fundamentally a wrong definition of hashing, one that even CS undergrads won't make. It's clear the authors don't understand CS or cryptography.

That said, as audience, if you have no idea whatsoever about blockchain before taking this course, you would learn a thing or two, or at least get some familiarity with the basic terminologies. But if you have been following blockchain on the news and other media for quite some time, this course won't offer you any benefit.

There's bare superficial mentioning of several concepts, leaving you wanting to do your own research - And then there's blatant mistakes like "Hashing is a process used to encrypt data", which makes you feel good that they didn't expand further on certain topics they may not have understood. If you are looking for a decent course, I strongly recommend the "Blockchain Business Models" from Duke University.

By Joshua A

Feb 20, 2021

very interesting introductory course to the concepts of blockchain.......I recommend this course to anyone seeking basic understanding of what blockchain is all about.........

By NORFAIZAH O

Nov 11, 2020

Great course for the beginners in Blockchain. The explanation is very details and excellent plus easy to understand. Thumbs up.

By Antonio A R

May 2, 2022

Structured course with complex concepts about blockchain tenchnology & criptoassets

By natasha f

Jan 12, 2022

Even with no finance background, I am learning about blockchain technology!

By omar.fatouh

Jul 8, 2021

G​reat source of cryptocurrency and blockchain knowlege.

By Erwin L

Nov 15, 2020

This is a good introduction to blockchain technology

By Sachin S R

Nov 26, 2020

Thanks and Regards,

Sachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com

By Mariam A K K

Nov 12, 2020

It was a very useful and informative course .

By --

Mar 15, 2021

good for me understand blockchain concep

By Rahat A T

May 28, 2021

I really enjoyed this course. Thanks .

By Agata B

Feb 9, 2021

Well explained, good length. Thank you

By Sascha S

Dec 22, 2021

Somewhat old, but still fully valid.

By Andrew B

Feb 7, 2021

Nice intro to blockchain

By hamza m

Jan 25, 2021

informative

By Sanyam S

May 19, 2021

It is an amazing course to start with your understanding towards how cryptocurrencies work. Although this course can be elaborated.

By KinMeng C

May 1, 2021

It would be better if the course can provide presentation slides.

By Aziz S

Nov 10, 2020

Very informative

