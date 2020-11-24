Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blockchain Opportunities Beyond Crypto Assets by Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

4.5
stars
55 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

This specialization offers the latest developments in blockchain technology through a highly engaging learning experience with animated video components and intuitive course flow to maximize your knowledge retention....

JA

Feb 19, 2021

very interesting concepts espoused here on blockchain.......course very relevant for all those seeking knowledge in blockchain.....

EL

Nov 14, 2020

You will learn more future applications for blockchain technology

By Chairman M

Nov 23, 2020

Perfect course to be able to understand about the effectiveness and efficiencies of the block chain . I highly recommend it for all ,considering it has a very positive impact on almost every other industry

By Joshua A

Feb 20, 2021

very interesting concepts espoused here on blockchain.......course very relevant for all those seeking knowledge in blockchain.....

By Erwin L

Nov 15, 2020

You will learn more future applications for blockchain technology

By Susom G

Sep 19, 2021

Clear, Concise, Conceptual. Deliver on what they promise

By Sachin S R

Nov 28, 2020

Thanks and Regards,

Sachin Shekhar R,

AppBootUp.com

By NORFAIZAH O

Nov 18, 2020

Interesting course for beginners in Blockchain.

By Sascha S

Dec 22, 2021

Somewhat old, but still fully valid.

By Giacomo I

Aug 28, 2021

The illustrative videos are great!

By PAOLO M

Apr 12, 2021

Very interesting,thank you!

By Collins A B

Mar 17, 2021

Great Insight

By Octavio L

Apr 29, 2022

They made a very interesting subject very boring, basically read slides

By Nazneen M

Sep 21, 2021

No instructor or staff to oversee the activities here at all & no feedback on this particular specialization's Quiz. Very very frustrating, especially if we don't know which question we're being marked wrong over & over again.

