AP
Jan 26, 2021
This specialization is a very comprehensive overview about Blockchain/DLT. I highly recommend it for those who want a wide view, so you can engage more effectively in discussions and projects.
VS
Jun 8, 2020
Excellent course. Thanks to Don and Alex TapScott for a very well organized course.
By Noel J•
Aug 21, 2020
Less repeated talk and more practical, hands-on work is required. With real blockchain implementation rather than abstract ideas and principles on slides and quizzes.
By André S•
May 14, 2021
Peer-to-peer review for each week doesn't work well, because there are not enough course participants and without you are not able to finish! It was quiet hard work to prepare all the assignments - DON'T DO THIS COURSE IT IS A WASTE OF TIME!
By VP P•
May 28, 2021
3 peer review is not efficient way of grading.
By Alexander•
Dec 31, 2021
Very useful course to summarize your understanding of technology after three previous courses of specialization and put it in a realistic action plan with all such project aspects as scope, schedule and budget. Please pay attention that there are now information in the course about standard project scope and budgets for blockchain projects. You have to find an information by yourself. Very challenging course from my point of view. Not very useful without previous courses of specialization or similar experience.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 30, 2020
By Bhavya B•
Jul 17, 2021
Thank you for enabling us with identifying a specific need within the financial services industry, figuring a solution, pitch our idea to organization with right tools in this course Blockchain in Financial Services: Strategic Action Plan Don, Alex, INSEAD and Coursera. This is an awesome experience playing many roles to build Strategic Action Plan solved using blockchain technology.
By Antonio P•
Jan 27, 2021
By Daniel F•
Apr 8, 2021
A very didactic approach, current and that will make you want to learn much more about this technology.
It completely exceeded my expectations and brought a lot of knowledge to me.
By Scott S•
Apr 13, 2022
Very good. High quality video and information. Thank you for the opportunity to listen, watch and learn.
By Vaibhav M S•
Jun 9, 2020
By Sachin S R•
Oct 10, 2020
By G H•
Mar 16, 2021
By SALEH A•
Mar 23, 2021
By Maryam B•
Mar 30, 2021
By STELLA B•
Jun 23, 2021
