Chevron Left
Back to Blockchain in Financial Services: Strategic Action Plan

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blockchain in Financial Services: Strategic Action Plan by INSEAD

4.4
stars
53 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

In this fourth and final course of the specialization, you will synthesize your learning into a Strategic Action Plan. The goals of this course are twofold: One, it’s for you to identify a specific need or problem within the financial services industry that can potentially be solved using blockchain technology. Two, it’s for you to investigate possible solutions to this problem, and to develop a strategic plan for how these solutions might be executed. You will accomplish different project milestones each week, and will be introduced to several tools to organize your findings. Throughout this process, you will hear from real-world practitioners who have hands-on experience in the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, by participating in this course you will gain access to our Blockchain Case Commons—a crowdsourced collection of blockchain applications and use-cases spanning multiple industries. As an outcome of this course, you will walk away with a consolidated, peer-reviewed Strategic Action Plan, which you can use to pitch your idea to your organization and/or potential investors....

Top reviews

AP

Jan 26, 2021

This specialization is a very comprehensive overview about Blockchain/DLT. I highly recommend it for those who want a wide view, so you can engage more effectively in discussions and projects.

VS

Jun 8, 2020

Excellent course. Thanks to Don and Alex TapScott for a very well organized course.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Blockchain in Financial Services: Strategic Action Plan

By Noel J

Aug 21, 2020

Less repeated talk and more practical, hands-on work is required. With real blockchain implementation rather than abstract ideas and principles on slides and quizzes.

By André S

May 14, 2021

Peer-to-peer review for each week doesn't work well, because there are not enough course participants and without you are not able to finish! It was quiet hard work to prepare all the assignments - DON'T DO THIS COURSE IT IS A WASTE OF TIME!

By VP P

May 28, 2021

​3 peer review is not efficient way of grading.

By Alexander

Dec 31, 2021

Very useful course to summarize your understanding of technology after three previous courses of specialization and put it in a realistic action plan with all such project aspects as scope, schedule and budget. Please pay attention that there are now information in the course about standard project scope and budgets for blockchain projects. You have to find an information by yourself. Very challenging course from my point of view. Not very useful without previous courses of specialization or similar experience.

By ABHIJIT S

Apr 30, 2020

Good Day

I am extremely grateful and thankful for this learning opportunity for Blockchain Specialization .

Thanks and Warm Regards.

ABHIJIT SENGUPTA

Portfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsengupta

Website : www.pactolianconsulting.com

E - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.com

Kolkata , India

Skype : abhijit.sengupta357

Ph. : + 91 33 25907110

Cell : + 91 9163863607

Whatsapp : + 91 8017648297

+ 91 6290750012

By Bhavya B

Jul 17, 2021

Thank you for enabling us with identifying a specific need within the financial services industry, figuring a solution, pitch our idea to organization with right tools in this course Blockchain in Financial Services: Strategic Action Plan Don, Alex, INSEAD and Coursera. This is an awesome experience playing many roles to build Strategic Action Plan solved using blockchain technology.

By Antonio P

Jan 27, 2021

This specialization is a very comprehensive overview about Blockchain/DLT. I highly recommend it for those who want a wide view, so you can engage more effectively in discussions and projects.

By Daniel F

Apr 8, 2021

A very didactic approach, current and that will make you want to learn much more about this technology.

It completely exceeded my expectations and brought a lot of knowledge to me.

By Scott S

Apr 13, 2022

Very good. High quality video and information. Thank you for the opportunity to listen, watch and learn.

By Vaibhav M S

Jun 9, 2020

Excellent course. Thanks to Don and Alex TapScott for a very well organized course.

By Sachin S R

Oct 10, 2020

Thanks and Regards, Sachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com

By G H

Mar 16, 2021

Very interesting and practical course

By SALEH A

Mar 23, 2021

Thanks it was great course

By Maryam B

Mar 30, 2021

good

By STELLA B

Jun 23, 2021

in my experience its nice and effective course to me and get greater experience with them.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder