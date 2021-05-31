RR
Feb 13, 2022
It was indeed one of the best online courses that I attend. Never get bored! All the optional materials were definitely worth spending time on. I highly recommend this course!
JC
Apr 4, 2021
It was not an easy journey as it was a new area of study, but it was a joyful learning experience throughout the course.
By Rohitha W•
May 31, 2021
The course content is very novel. Videos give a clear content of the concept. It is very enjoyable. I learnt a lot of new skills such as stakeholder analysis, three layers of the business model canvas (economic, social and environment) etc. The content is very applicable for practitioners. However, the formation of groups for the assignment is bit difficult as enrolments for the course is not fixed. Communication with team members also difficult. So I completed the course individually but I believe, better results can be achieved with group works.
By Dhirendra K•
Jul 8, 2020
I loved weekly exercises that forced one to think and draft. Reading exercises submitted by peers and giving remarks was very interesting, as it gave one a glimpse of land degradation problems in other parts of the world. The course was very well structured and this is the best learning I have had during the last 80 years.
By Khairunnisaa' B S•
Sep 29, 2021
Very manageable assignments. Quizzes are fairly easy to pass.
By Luca Z•
Jul 13, 2019
Challlenging but fully rewarding
By Jeffrey N•
Apr 16, 2019
A very rewarding experience.
By jason l•
Jul 6, 2019
very interesting lessons
By Tom L•
Apr 22, 2019
The course material is superb. I learnt a lot about setting up business models to go hand in hand with sustainable landscape restoration. The system of working in groups is very effective and it was interesting to collaborate on a Bolivian based project. It is a great idea to set up the course on Slack to allow quality communication. However, the lack of involvement from the course coordinators was very disappointing. I expected them to lead discussions with all of the participants, or at least within the groups. Moreover, several times my group directly asked the coordinators questions but received no response.
By Ade B M•
Jun 9, 2020
It is very difficult to pass this course, because, I MUST WAITING FOR SOMEBODY just only to evaluate my assignment. It is full of uncertainty.
I wish that the evaluation in every week is not all by ESSAYS. Actually I already have done in April 2020 for all the assignment but need waiting until June for lucky, to get reviewed peers-by-peers for the essay.
Please, combine it with multiple choices with essay. That will better.
Thanks.