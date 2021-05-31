Chevron Left
About the Course

Land degradation is a widespread problem across the globe with serious consequences for the environment and all of society. Worsening land degradation caused by human activities is undermining the well-being of two-fifths of humanity, driving species extinctions and intensifying climate change. But there’s a huge potential for restoring landscapes: around two billion hectares of land, about two times the size of China, can be restored. In this MOOC we focus on the potential of business model innovation for the challenge of large-scale landscape restoration. We take a partnership approach and make a bridge between ecology and economy. Learners get to design their own innovative business model for landscape restoration with 4 returns: return of natural capital, return of social capital, return of inspiration and return of financial capital. You move from ideation towards successful implementation. Each step is illustrated with three real-life cases of landscape restoration in Spain, Iceland and Portugal. We highlight the following elements over a period of 8 weeks: 1. Vision Formulation 2. Systems Analysis 3. Stakeholder Analysis 4. Opportunity Analysis 5. Business Model Design 6. Solution Validation 7. Assessment & Monitoring 8. Reflection & Iteration This MOOC provides you with a meaningful opportunity to start contributing to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (https://www.decadeonrestoration.org/ ), which aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean. Your participation is more relevant now than ever! This MOOC builds on the MOOC "A Business Approach to Sustainable Landscape Restoration" but can also be followed as a stand-alone. In the first MOOC you get comprehensive knowledge of landscape degradation and landscape restoration from both the perspective of natural science and from an economics and management perspective. (https://www.coursera.org/learn/landscape-restoration-sustainable-development/home/welcome ) These MOOCs are designed by ENABLE, a consortium of: Erasmus University Rotterdam, Commonland, United Nations University Land Restoration Training Programme, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC-CEBAS), and Nova School of Business & Economics. ENABLE was co-funded by the Erasmus+-programme of the European Union....

By Rohitha W

May 31, 2021

The course content is very novel. Videos give a clear content of the concept. It is very enjoyable. I learnt a lot of new skills such as stakeholder analysis, three layers of the business model canvas (economic, social and environment) etc. The content is very applicable for practitioners.  However, the formation of groups for the assignment is bit difficult as enrolments for the course is not fixed.  Communication with team members also difficult. So I completed the course individually but I believe, better results can be achieved with group works.

By Dhirendra K

Jul 8, 2020

I loved weekly exercises that forced one to think and draft. Reading exercises submitted by peers and giving remarks was very interesting, as it gave one a glimpse of land degradation problems in other parts of the world. The course was very well structured and this is the best learning I have had during the last 80 years.

By Reyhaneh R

Feb 14, 2022

It was indeed one of the best online courses that I attend. Never get bored! All the optional materials were definitely worth spending time on. I highly recommend this course!

By Jongpong C

Apr 4, 2021

It was not an easy journey as it was a new area of study, but it was a joyful learning experience throughout the course.

By Khairunnisaa' B S

Sep 29, 2021

Very manageable assignments. Quizzes are fairly easy to pass.

By Luca Z

Jul 13, 2019

Challlenging but fully rewarding

By Jeffrey N

Apr 16, 2019

A very rewarding experience.

By jason l

Jul 6, 2019

very interesting lessons

By Tom L

Apr 22, 2019

The course material is superb. I learnt a lot about setting up business models to go hand in hand with sustainable landscape restoration. The system of working in groups is very effective and it was interesting to collaborate on a Bolivian based project. It is a great idea to set up the course on Slack to allow quality communication. However, the lack of involvement from the course coordinators was very disappointing. I expected them to lead discussions with all of the participants, or at least within the groups. Moreover, several times my group directly asked the coordinators questions but received no response.

By Ade B M

Jun 9, 2020

It is very difficult to pass this course, because, I MUST WAITING FOR SOMEBODY just only to evaluate my assignment. It is full of uncertainty.

I wish that the evaluation in every week is not all by ESSAYS. Actually I already have done in April 2020 for all the assignment but need waiting until June for lucky, to get reviewed peers-by-peers for the essay.

Please, combine it with multiple choices with essay. That will better.

Thanks.

