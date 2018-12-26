AH
Mar 17, 2017
I am an Undergraduate student and i didnt even read oncology subject, but this course not just start the beginer level , butt gradually it goes in depth and the flow of lectuures and topics is smooth
SI
Jan 13, 2022
A beautifully structured course with highly valuable information explained with great detail in a simplified manner. Highly recommended for anyone interested to gain overall understanding of Cancer.
By Dan•
Dec 25, 2018
Informative but not very engaging. Videos were mainly slide after slide of text with the occasional graphic. Presenters sounded bored and read the slides almost verbatim, often going too fast. End-of-week quizzes were just compilations of the in-video quizzes. Also frequent errors and typos in quizzes.
'Honors' liver cancer course was essentially identical to the liver cancer section in the main course.
By Simon S•
Apr 12, 2019
Thanks a lot, Dr. Kenneth; the course has been very informative and mind-opening--it has also whetted my appetite to learn more about the topic.
Thanks and best of regards in your endeavours!
By Mo I•
Feb 25, 2017
great course with very experience lecturers . it has helped me to gain more insight into cancer development. thank you so much Dr. Kenneth J. Pienta and the other doctors. God bless you all.
By Ayesha H•
Mar 18, 2017
By Fardin A A•
Jun 6, 2020
It was a course of much interest. Everything is explained very simply. I have learned lot of important information. I am delighted to be able to do this online course at JOHNS HOPIKNS university.
By Omer K•
Nov 22, 2016
It will be very helpful to me for doing my research work on the very same topic.
But all of these courses should be free of cost,just like this one.
Thanking you once again !
Regards.
By Mohammad D A•
Dec 18, 2018
كانت دورة مفيدة لفهم السرطان
By Ankit K•
Aug 1, 2020
Excellent course for anyone interested in knowing more about the origin, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, even for beginners. Thanks to JHU for putting such an excellent course material together!
By Madison A•
Apr 27, 2020
I'm a high schooler who's always loved science, but I really felt a need to understand cancer after my grandma was diagnosed with stage 3c NSLC. This course gave me that understanding.
From completing this course with honors, I've learned so much about cancer - from its history to cellular biology to current standard-of-care cancer drugs. The instructors explained complicated processes clearly and provided many diagrams and medical scans in their presentations (as a visual learner, this was really helpful). I would absolutely recommend it.
Thank you so much, Coursera!
By Övünç B•
Sep 4, 2019
Introduction to the Biology of Cancer has taken a big role in my personal development.Not only has it broadened my horizon,but it also has encouraged me to study this field in the future along with my field physics.Many thanks for precious teachers who has taught each topic delicately and thoroughly during this course.
By Zhaodong W•
Mar 26, 2019
Brilliant course, this is my 1st course in coursera, and it broadens my horizon.
By Kaitlin M G•
Jul 24, 2019
Not great, very basic. The times are greatly exaggerated (quizzes said they'd take 20 minutes to complete - most took no more than 5 minutes). Not challenging at all. The discussion forum is a ghost town, although the course just started weeks ago, there are posts that are YEARS old that no instructor has replied to.
By Vamsi K S B•
Jan 31, 2019
Great introduction. But do not stop with this course, if you are planning to do some good work in the field of cancer. This is just the beginning.
By Laura W•
Aug 13, 2017
This course was overall a nice overview of the material. I found the subject matter interesting and I liked the mix of subjects from biology to clinical methods. I am mainly interested in the biology of cancer, but I found it quite nice to also learn a bit about treatments and imaging. The reason I am only giving it three stars is because I wished that their were some written study materials or some recommendations on further reading or activities to help re-inforce the material in the lectures. The lectures sometimes felt a bit rushed, particularly the ones with a lot of new terminology and it was difficult to feel like I was retaining the information.
By Rakshith K•
Feb 3, 2019
The course was helpful for me to learn about the science of cancer biology. Being a pathology student this helped me in understanding the concepts of cancer which s very important for me for my future. Thank you doctors and thank you Coursera !!
By Jake F•
Jan 4, 2019
Extremely informative, will use moving along my career trajectory in medicine!
By Parth R J•
Feb 3, 2019
great for beginners like me to dive into world of cancer treatments
By Cynthia C•
Nov 30, 2018
Great information and teachers.
By Harishmitha N•
Jan 21, 2019
very well constructed.
By SARAH E O H•
Jan 30, 2019
Great explanations
By sarah j•
Jan 16, 2019
very informational
By María C S L•
Jan 7, 2019
Excelente curso
By Larissa P•
Dec 7, 2018
great class
By Estrella F J•
Feb 14, 2019
By Tee L•
May 5, 2020
I would like to thank Dr.Pienta and his colleagues for providing such a resourceful and intriguing lesson on cancer research. Personally, I found the lectures on Metastasis: The Real Killer by Dr.Valkenburg to be of particular interest and I will certainly continue my academy journey with hopes of finding new prognosis and treatments to fight cancer in the near future. Thank you!