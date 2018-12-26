Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to the Biology of Cancer by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
6,387 ratings
1,248 reviews

About the Course

Over 500,000 people in the United States and over 8 million people worldwide are dying every year from cancer. As people live longer, the incidence of cancer is rising worldwide and the disease is expected to strike over 20 million people annually by 2030. This open course is designed for people who would like to develop an understanding of cancer and how it is prevented, diagnosed, and treated. The course introduces the molecular biology of cancer (oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes) as well as the biologic hallmarks of cancer. The course also describes the risk factors for the major cancers worldwide, including lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, and stomach cancer. We explain how cancer is staged, the major ways cancer is found by imaging, and how the major cancers are treated. In addition to the core materials, this course includes two Honors lessons devoted to cancers of the liver and prostate. Upon successful completion of this course, you will be able to: - Identify the major types of cancer worldwide. (Lecture 1) - Describe how genes contribute to the risk and growth of cancer. (Lecture 2) - List and describe the ten cellular hallmarks of cancer. (Lecture 3) - Define metastasis, and identify the major steps in the metastatic process. (Lecture 4) - Describe the role of imaging in the screening, diagnosis, staging, and treatments of cancer. (Lecture 5) - Explain how cancer is treated. (Lecture 6) We hope that this course gives you a basic understanding of cancer biology and treatment. The course is not designed for patients seeking treatment guidance – but it can help you understand how cancer develops and provides a framework for understanding cancer diagnosis and treatment....

Top reviews

AH

Mar 17, 2017

I am an Undergraduate student and i didnt even read oncology subject, but this course not just start the beginer level , butt gradually it goes in depth and the flow of lectuures and topics is smooth

SI

Jan 13, 2022

A beautifully structured course with highly valuable information explained with great detail in a simplified manner. Highly recommended for anyone interested to gain overall understanding of Cancer.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 1,235 Reviews for Introduction to the Biology of Cancer

By Dan

Dec 25, 2018

Informative but not very engaging. Videos were mainly slide after slide of text with the occasional graphic. Presenters sounded bored and read the slides almost verbatim, often going too fast. End-of-week quizzes were just compilations of the in-video quizzes. Also frequent errors and typos in quizzes.

'Honors' liver cancer course was essentially identical to the liver cancer section in the main course.

By Simon S

Apr 12, 2019

Thanks a lot, Dr. Kenneth; the course has been very informative and mind-opening--it has also whetted my appetite to learn more about the topic.

Thanks and best of regards in your endeavours!

By Mo I

Feb 25, 2017

great course with very experience lecturers . it has helped me to gain more insight into cancer development. thank you so much Dr. Kenneth J. Pienta and the other doctors. God bless you all.

By Ayesha H

Mar 18, 2017

I am an Undergraduate student and i didnt even read oncology subject, but this course not just start the beginer level , butt gradually it goes in depth and the flow of lectuures and topics is smooth

By Fardin A A

Jun 6, 2020

It was a course of much interest. Everything is explained very simply. I have learned lot of important information. I am delighted to be able to do this online course at JOHNS HOPIKNS university.

By Omer K

Nov 22, 2016

It will be very helpful to me for doing my research work on the very same topic.

But all of these courses should be free of cost,just like this one.

Thanking you once again !

Regards.

By Mohammad D A

Dec 18, 2018

كانت دورة مفيدة لفهم السرطان

By Ankit K

Aug 1, 2020

Excellent course for anyone interested in knowing more about the origin, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, even for beginners. Thanks to JHU for putting such an excellent course material together!

By Madison A

Apr 27, 2020

I'm a high schooler who's always loved science, but I really felt a need to understand cancer after my grandma was diagnosed with stage 3c NSLC. This course gave me that understanding.

From completing this course with honors, I've learned so much about cancer - from its history to cellular biology to current standard-of-care cancer drugs. The instructors explained complicated processes clearly and provided many diagrams and medical scans in their presentations (as a visual learner, this was really helpful). I would absolutely recommend it.

Thank you so much, Coursera!

By Övünç B

Sep 4, 2019

Introduction to the Biology of Cancer has taken a big role in my personal development.Not only has it broadened my horizon,but it also has encouraged me to study this field in the future along with my field physics.Many thanks for precious teachers who has taught each topic delicately and thoroughly during this course.

By Zhaodong W

Mar 26, 2019

Brilliant course, this is my 1st course in coursera, and it broadens my horizon.

By Kaitlin M G

Jul 24, 2019

Not great, very basic. The times are greatly exaggerated (quizzes said they'd take 20 minutes to complete - most took no more than 5 minutes). Not challenging at all. The discussion forum is a ghost town, although the course just started weeks ago, there are posts that are YEARS old that no instructor has replied to.

By Vamsi K S B

Jan 31, 2019

Great introduction. But do not stop with this course, if you are planning to do some good work in the field of cancer. This is just the beginning.

By Laura W

Aug 13, 2017

This course was overall a nice overview of the material. I found the subject matter interesting and I liked the mix of subjects from biology to clinical methods. I am mainly interested in the biology of cancer, but I found it quite nice to also learn a bit about treatments and imaging. The reason I am only giving it three stars is because I wished that their were some written study materials or some recommendations on further reading or activities to help re-inforce the material in the lectures. The lectures sometimes felt a bit rushed, particularly the ones with a lot of new terminology and it was difficult to feel like I was retaining the information.

By Rakshith K

Feb 3, 2019

The course was helpful for me to learn about the science of cancer biology. Being a pathology student this helped me in understanding the concepts of cancer which s very important for me for my future. Thank you doctors and thank you Coursera !!

By Jake F

Jan 4, 2019

Extremely informative, will use moving along my career trajectory in medicine!

By Parth R J

Feb 3, 2019

great for beginners like me to dive into world of cancer treatments

By Cynthia C

Nov 30, 2018

Great information and teachers.

By Harishmitha N

Jan 21, 2019

very well constructed.

By SARAH E O H

Jan 30, 2019

Great explanations

By sarah j

Jan 16, 2019

very informational

By María C S L

Jan 7, 2019

Excelente curso

By Larissa P

Dec 7, 2018

great class

By Estrella F J

Feb 14, 2019

.

By Tee L

May 5, 2020

I would like to thank Dr.Pienta and his colleagues for providing such a resourceful and intriguing lesson on cancer research. Personally, I found the lectures on Metastasis: The Real Killer by Dr.Valkenburg to be of particular interest and I will certainly continue my academy journey with hopes of finding new prognosis and treatments to fight cancer in the near future. Thank you!

