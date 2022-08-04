Learner Reviews & Feedback for Career Support Community and Resources by Goodwill Industries International
About the Course
As you’ve explored a role as a Career Coach or Navigator in the preceding courses in this program, you’ve gained skills and knowledge about the profession and how to help clients find fulfilling jobs that allow them to earn a good living.
This final course in the Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate will explore how the changing technology landscape affects the career landscape and what to do about it, develop skills for virtual coaching and career fairs, work with community organizations to develop referral relationships, understand funding sources, and complete a capstone project that will help you prepare for the role of a Career Coach or Navigator.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
1. Research and act on technology trends.
2. Develop computer application skills for virtual coaching.
3. Engage community partners and businesses to identify resources.
4. Identify career development opportunities for Career Coaches and Navigators.
5. Complete a capstone project.
To be successful in this course, no prior experience with career coaching or navigation is required; but we recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....