Learner Reviews & Feedback for Chinese for HSK 6 by Peking University

4.9
stars
122 ratings
28 reviews

About the Course

HSK六级课程旨在通过学习HSK六级相关内容提高学习者的汉语水平，并帮助学习者在HSK六级考试中获得好成绩。 HSK六级慕课课程共12周，分为两个部分。 第一部分：汉语知识与技能课。侧重于教六级水平的汉语语言知识，训练表达技能，以HSK真题等为材料，由四位教师分别从听力、语法词汇、阅读和写作几个方面展开教学。学时共8周，每周有5个视频，每个视频的时长约10分钟。每次课后有若干练习题，每周有一次小考。 第二部分：HSK考试指导课。侧重于提高学习者适应HSK六级考试的能力，由上述四位教师分别围绕听力、阅读和写作三项考试展开教学。学时共4周，每周有五个视频，每个视频的时长约10分钟。每次课后有若干练习题，最后有一次模拟考试。 学习者完成全部课程并进行了考试，成绩（包括小考和模拟考试成绩）达到课程要求（60分及格）就可以具备得到本课程证书的基本条件。关于获得课程证书的其它要求请看Coursera的有关规定。...
1 - 25 of 28 Reviews for Chinese for HSK 6

By Alberto P

Sep 8, 2020

You can really feel a difference between your chinese level before and after taking this course. If you passed HSK 5 and followed this course, it is not likely you will pass HSK 6 after it as the vocabulary you need to master is really a lot. However, this course gives you a very complete introduction to the HSK 6 exam, and it helps you getting familiar with the structure and requirements you will have to fulfill.

What I liked the most were the listening, reading and grammar classes, and especially the last weeks recaps about these things were very useful with a lot of examples taken from past exams, important tricks you can use and emphasis on the vocabulary. I also liked how the whole course was in Chinese, so it has been a long listening exercise from start to finish.

I liked less the writing section, the teacher sounded stiff and repeated the slides quite hurriedly and mechanically, and very few practical examples were given. It gives you a knowledge about how and what to write but you only actually do it twice.

I feel every week assignment could have included some vocabulary list to memorize and letting you use those words in a sentence, so to increase the amount of new words that you familiarize with and master after the course.

The main shortcoming with this course, in fact, is the fact that listening, reading and writing all require you to know a lot of new words to tackle them successfully, and they cannot be all included in the course due to time limitations. I would suggest to take this class after you started preparing for HSK 6 rather than starting it after HSK 5 like I did, because you can understand most of the content in it: reading and listening has been most of the time a work of guessing from the context rather than understanding the whole thing in its entirety, and also you need to have a solid grammar background. I would definitely recommend this course, it makes the HSK 6 exam less scary for sure :)

By Keiko O

Apr 25, 2021

The best free course available online for HSK 6 exam. The volume of content is perfect and all the tips shared here are extremely useful for any advanced Mandarin learner! Strongly recommended :)

By Fernando K W

Nov 22, 2020

Besides practicing grammar, vocab and listening, the course provides strategies to solve the HSK exam. Its a great chinese language course if you intend to learn more aspects that I mentioned =)

By Benjamin S

Aug 5, 2021

This is so hard, I don't think I can pass the actual HSK 6 exam. Luckily I won't attempt it now after trying this course and realizing where I stand lol.

By RosalindCheetham

Jun 15, 2020

Very well taught - interesting and informative videos and teachers, and useful exercises.

By LIM K H

Feb 18, 2021

本身是海外华人，受过华文教育，看到此课程想挑战自己，每个课题都让我有更深入的了解，我对中文始终抱着热枕，希望更多喜爱中文的人可以学习更多！一起把它发扬光大！

By Fonthip C

Sep 2, 2020

This course drives my chinese skill up unbelievably fast. 老师们也认真地教书。

By Iakovleva T

Apr 24, 2020

这个教程很有用。

今天把这个教程学完后，我想十分感谢每位老师给我们准备与介绍许多知识与技巧。

感谢老师，感谢北京大学！

By Hanaa H

Jul 2, 2021

v​ery helpful thank you for all doctor ,and coursera

By Thanitsara P

Apr 19, 2021

Best opportunity to improve Chinese skills online!

By Albert C

Apr 10, 2020

谢谢教课！非常感谢！Thank you for the class! It is helpful!

By Sandra C

Jul 13, 2020

Thank you for a wonderful course.

By Bruna W C J

Aug 2, 2020

Very good course, but not easy

By Rujikarn P

Jul 16, 2020

感谢老师们和谢谢自己的付出与努力，这个课程真有重大贡献

By Zilong Y

Dec 10, 2020

Useful lesson, recommend!

By Sew M

Aug 19, 2021

学习到了很多作答技巧，也感谢所有悉心教导的教师。

By Patcharawarang P

Sep 26, 2020

有助于要考HSK6级的留学生，内容齐全！

By Badamkhand D

Aug 28, 2021

衷心的感谢你们！这门课程非常收获。

By Robi

Mar 12, 2020

very great course

By Holohudina Y

Dec 7, 2020

Amazing course!

By TAO G D L

Feb 20, 2021

good, useful

By Oleinikova J

Dec 17, 2020

挺好的课程！让学生进步！

By Tin Z P

Jul 2, 2020

谢谢老师，谢谢北京大学。

By 春玲

Sep 8, 2021

Thank you

By Thuý N T P

Feb 22, 2022

阅读部分

