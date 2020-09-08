By Alberto P•
Sep 8, 2020
You can really feel a difference between your chinese level before and after taking this course. If you passed HSK 5 and followed this course, it is not likely you will pass HSK 6 after it as the vocabulary you need to master is really a lot. However, this course gives you a very complete introduction to the HSK 6 exam, and it helps you getting familiar with the structure and requirements you will have to fulfill.
What I liked the most were the listening, reading and grammar classes, and especially the last weeks recaps about these things were very useful with a lot of examples taken from past exams, important tricks you can use and emphasis on the vocabulary. I also liked how the whole course was in Chinese, so it has been a long listening exercise from start to finish.
I liked less the writing section, the teacher sounded stiff and repeated the slides quite hurriedly and mechanically, and very few practical examples were given. It gives you a knowledge about how and what to write but you only actually do it twice.
I feel every week assignment could have included some vocabulary list to memorize and letting you use those words in a sentence, so to increase the amount of new words that you familiarize with and master after the course.
The main shortcoming with this course, in fact, is the fact that listening, reading and writing all require you to know a lot of new words to tackle them successfully, and they cannot be all included in the course due to time limitations. I would suggest to take this class after you started preparing for HSK 6 rather than starting it after HSK 5 like I did, because you can understand most of the content in it: reading and listening has been most of the time a work of guessing from the context rather than understanding the whole thing in its entirety, and also you need to have a solid grammar background. I would definitely recommend this course, it makes the HSK 6 exam less scary for sure :)
By Keiko O•
Apr 25, 2021
The best free course available online for HSK 6 exam. The volume of content is perfect and all the tips shared here are extremely useful for any advanced Mandarin learner! Strongly recommended :)
By Fernando K W•
Nov 22, 2020
Besides practicing grammar, vocab and listening, the course provides strategies to solve the HSK exam. Its a great chinese language course if you intend to learn more aspects that I mentioned =)
By Benjamin S•
Aug 5, 2021
This is so hard, I don't think I can pass the actual HSK 6 exam. Luckily I won't attempt it now after trying this course and realizing where I stand lol.
By RosalindCheetham•
Jun 15, 2020
Very well taught - interesting and informative videos and teachers, and useful exercises.
By LIM K H•
Feb 18, 2021
本身是海外华人，受过华文教育，看到此课程想挑战自己，每个课题都让我有更深入的了解，我对中文始终抱着热枕，希望更多喜爱中文的人可以学习更多！一起把它发扬光大！
By Fonthip C•
Sep 2, 2020
This course drives my chinese skill up unbelievably fast. 老师们也认真地教书。
By Iakovleva T•
Apr 24, 2020
这个教程很有用。
今天把这个教程学完后，我想十分感谢每位老师给我们准备与介绍许多知识与技巧。
感谢老师，感谢北京大学！
By Hanaa H•
Jul 2, 2021
very helpful thank you for all doctor ,and coursera
By Thanitsara P•
Apr 19, 2021
Best opportunity to improve Chinese skills online!
By Albert C•
Apr 10, 2020
谢谢教课！非常感谢！Thank you for the class! It is helpful!
By Sandra C•
Jul 13, 2020
Thank you for a wonderful course.
By Bruna W C J•
Aug 2, 2020
Very good course, but not easy
By Rujikarn P•
Jul 16, 2020
感谢老师们和谢谢自己的付出与努力，这个课程真有重大贡献
By Zilong Y•
Dec 10, 2020
Useful lesson, recommend!
By Sew M•
Aug 19, 2021
学习到了很多作答技巧，也感谢所有悉心教导的教师。
By Patcharawarang P•
Sep 26, 2020
有助于要考HSK6级的留学生，内容齐全！
By Badamkhand D•
Aug 28, 2021
衷心的感谢你们！这门课程非常收获。
By Robi•
Mar 12, 2020
very great course
By Holohudina Y•
Dec 7, 2020
Amazing course!
By TAO G D L•
Feb 20, 2021
good, useful
By Oleinikova J•
Dec 17, 2020
挺好的课程！让学生进步！
By Tin Z P•
Jul 2, 2020
谢谢老师，谢谢北京大学。
By 春玲•
Sep 8, 2021
Thank you
By Thuý N T P•
Feb 22, 2022
阅读部分