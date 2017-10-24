RS
Nov 1, 2017
Great course for gaining a better understanding on what makes cities successful, what their challenges are, and how to compare them from an objective viewpoint.
TD
Nov 4, 2017
Thanks Prof. Florida, you really opened my eyes to possibility of relocation as a serious endeavour for my future success and happiness!
By Douglas B•
Oct 23, 2017
The City and You: Find Your Best Place taught by Professor Richard Florida of the University of Toronto is excellent and outstanding. It is one of the best courses I have ever taken. I learned so very much from Professor Richard Florida. He and the course increased my abilities to think critically on a comparative level about all the cities in the world. This critical thinking skill will definitely help me in all of my future endeavours. The factual information that I have learned about cities from Professor Richard Florida is invaluable. I give this course my highest recommendation. Kudos to Professor Richard Florida for putting The City and You: Find Your Best Place course together. It is an outstanding achievement!!
By Mihnea T•
Oct 12, 2017
Great course based on the premise of the central role cities are occupying in today's society and their increasing importance for the future. The course also discusses the problems that today's cities are facing. The coursework invites participants to really get to know their own cities, be analytical of their strong and weak points and finally challenges students into an exercise of choosing the best cities for them.
The course examples seem slightly biased towards North American cities, so this would be a point to be addressed in future iterations. Finally, would be interesting to adapt the Place Finder tool for different demographics, since several steps within are only suitable for adult professionals.
By Marwan M K•
Jul 28, 2020
The course raises and enhances the understanding of the interrelation impact of economy and society on urban planning trends and approaches. Also, the forces that make cities successful. The diverse challenges facing growth and prosperity of cities due to progression and changes related to economics and social factors.
By Dianne H•
Oct 31, 2017
Excellent course!
Dr. Florida engages you through video introductions and thoughtful readings to consider more fully the role that cities play. It was very eye-opening to realize how spiky the world is and how much our choice of city impacts every aspect of our lives. Highly recommended.
By Nay•
Feb 24, 2019
Good to pay attention to this course: however, I expect more than what the course is giving. :)
Thank you Richard Florida....
By Jose F R•
May 18, 2022
This course has been an eye opener for me. It encourages further research, reading Richard Florida, Ed Glaeser and Jane Jacobs books, but also, as it is my case, search furthe references about the economics of cities, or urban economics. I'm sure the instructor vision can be challenged, but he has a point that deserves a careful attention. Is the creative class real? can you define as a class such mixture of workers (artists, doctores, engineers, ...)?, what is the nature of the new urban crisis the instructor defines?, what can we do to remedy it?, all those are very interesting questions.
The final thought, and the final assigment, constitute challenging work of auto analysis. Why I'm living in the city I live, what other cities I would like to move if I had the oppotunity, why, which are the pros and cons. And, if your work and your mate are your most important decisions in your live, why your city is secondary (I live where the work is, or where my spouse lives) when it absolutelly determines the other two. It's time to think about where I want to live, and why.
By Filipe S•
Apr 2, 2018
Insights, Insights, and Great Insights!
One of the best classes I have taken online, it really gave me a valuable set of tools and insights to make decisions about my next move in life.
Worthy every minute I spent!
By James V•
Dec 4, 2020
I really like this course, it is very informative, detailed, analytical and helpful for a person like me when I planning to retire and relocate to other warm city. Also, the videos and notes are excellent !
By 楊勝傑•
May 23, 2019
It provides tips to decide the place you want to live,and gives you the knowledge of the new urban revival and new urban crisis.Also leads you collect data and summarize a conclusion.
By R D S•
Nov 1, 2017
By Trent D•
Nov 5, 2017
By Nehmat S•
Feb 17, 2019
The course helped me build a better understanding about which cities in general. There is a lot one can learn from this course.
By John A S•
Nov 2, 2017
Thank you for a most enlightening program and helping me confirm that the best place for me is right here at home in Toronto!
By Marcelo R•
Feb 5, 2018
Excellent content, cutting edge issues and inspiring! Great added value for thinking and discussions around my work.
By Carlos F•
Jan 8, 2018
I loved it. Very good to keep track of the current conversation on cities. Thank you guys!
By Алексей П•
Dec 3, 2020
For me this course was really very useful. The knowledge gained helped me in my work.
By Silva Y•
Oct 22, 2018
Enjoyed the topics.. very engaging presenter.. hope he offers more courses here
By Sun W Y•
Nov 5, 2017
I really enjoyed taking this course and thinking about my city.
By Saurabh•
Jul 22, 2020
Thank you Richard Florida sir & his team.
By Hadit F F•
Oct 13, 2019
Very mindblowing and very strategic
By Carlos•
Oct 26, 2021
It was an amazing experience
By Sangita K•
Dec 20, 2017
Very useful and informative!
By Horacio S B G•
Oct 30, 2017
I really enjoyed this course
By Xà Q C•
Jan 22, 2019
very professional struction
By Eva L•
Nov 5, 2017
Really enjoyed the course!