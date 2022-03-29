Chevron Left
The third course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will introduce you to two major environmental health challenges facing the world today. The first is climate change –the preeminent threat to public health today, and a threat that will impact every human and ecosystem on the planet. We will evaluate the causes and impacts of climate change, as well as policies and approaches that can be used to reduce the impacts of climate change on human health. The second is sustainability, a concept that can be applied to reduce the impacts of human activities on the environment as well as human health. We will explore different sustainability frameworks, as well as the effects of different energy generation sources on the environment and public health....

By Godfrey M O

Mar 29, 2022

One of my favorite courses. What a course! What a trainer in Richard Neitzel, I loved every content of the materials presented: lecture notes, assignments, and videos -- I would do this course time and time again. What I loved the most, is the updated teaching materials that align with ongoing issues around the three elements of the course: climate change, sustainability, and Global Public Health. I strongly and very strong in this case, recommend this course to all interested in knowing how to address these those three issues using innovative technical solutions, but also how we can work collectively and individually to address our common challenges. The course touched how individual can reduce own environment footprint - from using pooled car, the food we eat, caring for water, energy, waste, the list goes on and on and on.... together we can create healthy and sustainable planet, as well as communities.

By Evaluation R

Oct 6, 2021

Fabulous Course. Only Problem is the Peer Review which is a technical glitch.

By Yehalah F

Sep 22, 2021

Excellent course with a very enthusiastic instructor

By Rod S

Sep 24, 2021

Great content

