Oct 5, 2021
Fabulous Course. Only Problem is the Peer Review which is a technical glitch.
Sep 21, 2021
Excellent course with a very enthusiastic instructor
Mar 29, 2022
One of my favorite courses. What a course! What a trainer in Richard Neitzel, I loved every content of the materials presented: lecture notes, assignments, and videos -- I would do this course time and time again. What I loved the most, is the updated teaching materials that align with ongoing issues around the three elements of the course: climate change, sustainability, and Global Public Health. I strongly and very strong in this case, recommend this course to all interested in knowing how to address these those three issues using innovative technical solutions, but also how we can work collectively and individually to address our common challenges. The course touched how individual can reduce own environment footprint - from using pooled car, the food we eat, caring for water, energy, waste, the list goes on and on and on.... together we can create healthy and sustainable planet, as well as communities.
Oct 6, 2021
Sep 22, 2021
Sep 24, 2021
Great content