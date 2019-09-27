Chevron Left
What is climate change ? How are mountain regions affected by the evolution of water resources and their uses ? What kind of risks need to be considered ? Mountains are recognized as particularly sensitive physical environments where intense and rapid changes have in the past, and may increasingly in the future, place pressure on their resource base. In this context, a team of roughly 100 experts worked from 2008 to 2013 for the European ACQWA project (www.acqwa.ch) which was coordinated by the University of Geneva. The primary objectives of the project were to assess the impacts of a changing climate on the quantity and quality of water originating in mountain regions, particularly where snow- and ice melt represent a large, sometimes the largest, streamflow component. A further objective of the project was to determine the potential disruptions to water-dependent economic activities related to the climate impacts on hydrological systems, and to propose a portfolio of possible adaptation strategies. This particular MOOC is inspired by the ACQWA Project and offers a better understanding of climate change, its impacts on the quality and quantity of water in mountain regions and the risks related to changing water resources. From an interdisciplinary perspective, the participation of twenty-five instructors from five different countries (Switzerland, England, South Korea, India and Nepal) and fourteen institutions (UNIGE, RTS, UNIFR, UZH, ETHZ, Meteodat GmbH, WGMS, Imperial College London, Agroscope, République et Canton de Genève, Yonsei University, IHCAP, ICIMOD, SDC, FOEN) highlights the diversity of both theoretical and practical viewpoints related to these issues. By the end of this course, you will be able : - to define the general concept of climate change in mountain regions - to understand the concepts associated with climate change such as adaptation and water governance strategies - to consider the impacts of climate change on water resources in mountain regions - to identify the impacts of climate change on hydropower, agriculture, aquatic ecosystems and health - to enumerate risks that can occur in mountain areas and lead to disruptions in water availability and use. Your acquired knowledge will be evaluated through multiple-choice quizzes at the end of each unit of the course. This MOOC on “Climate Change and Water in Mountain Regions : A Global Concern” was initiated and financed by the University of Geneva, through its Institute for Environmental Sciences. We look forward to you joining us !...

RD

Nov 11, 2020

It was a wonderful learning experience but it would be more helpful for people like us if the course is free and if we could download course certificate for free upon completion.

PD

Jul 28, 2020

This was excellent course which benefited lot to me.I grateful to suresh Gyan Vihar University and University of Geneva for providing such wonderful platform.

By Deepak P

Sep 27, 2019

Case studies from other parts of the world are missing

By Mariana M E

May 5, 2019

I didn't finish it all yet (I am only finishing the second module as of now)

The first module was excellent, very clear and interesting.

The second module, however, is not good. The teachers have accents that can be difficult to understand, and all the lessons from Dr Rohrer are pointless, as he doesn't explain anything. He talks about a method or a concept, but merely reads the slides without explaining anything about the formulas or the results. Also, his slow and monotone tone doesn't help at all making the lessons any more intersting.

I really think his courses should be done again, because as it is right now, it's quite useless and doesn't teach anything.

I apologise for this harsh review, but I honestly think this should be said so changes can me made.

The other modules were good, althought i thought the exam questions were quite difficult in comparison to the courses.

Best regards

By Fazla Z A

Aug 22, 2020

it was wonderful experience to learn about climate change ,also the various evidences and indicators,which helps us to make a action. I have been looking for a fresh start in the field of application of water resources and prevention from the disasters related to it. I had very little knowledge in this sector and used to think very randomly. My friend suggested me for this course and now I exactly know what I want to do. I can now imagine in an organised way. Thank you University of Geneva and Coursera community.

By PRINCE K S

May 26, 2020

I have been looking for a fresh start in the field of application of water resources and prevention from the disasters related to it. I had very little knowledge in this sector and used to think very randomly. My friend suggested me for this course and now I exactly know what I want to do. I can now imagine in an organised way. Thank you University of Geneva and Coursera community.

By Param S

May 24, 2020

The overall quality of the course was really good. i enjoyed it a lot. But i would suggest a short lessons on each topic. I mean there should be maximum of 2 subtopics or 3 if short, that would help the students to settle in with confidence. Thank You for the course. Had an amazing time with some wonderful and amazing gaining.

By Дарія І Х

Apr 13, 2020

A lot of specific evidence-based knowledge with interesting case-studies. Highly-qualified professionals and scientists. Nice locations.Still, though all the instructors are great scientists, but not all are the best lecturers. Special thanks to the most inspiring professors Prof. Beniston and Stoffel.

By Aftab A M

Jul 28, 2020

Mountain areas are typically exposed to multiple hazards. Climate change is likely to increase this exposure, as extreme events such as storms, landslides, avalanches, and rockfalls are expected to become more common and more intense in mountain areas, threatening both livelihoods and infrastructure.

By brian a

Jul 30, 2019

Informative and interesting! Yet another detailed element stemming from global climate change. Good coverage ranging from the sciences, social aspects, history and risk management. I would recommend this course to anyone interested in the social sciences as they pertain to climate change.

By Sebastián T

May 8, 2020

This course was very helpful to gain insight over the impacts of climate change on mountain water resources and ecosystems. Knowledge of measures to reduce risks of climate change on these regions was also very interesting and well explained.

By Maria C A L

Feb 16, 2021

Necesitamos entender que esta información es importante y de mucha relevancia para las actividades que debemos hacer diariamente. Es nuestro deber saber como mejorar lo que hacemos para no dañar nuestro entorno.

By Nathanaël P

Jun 23, 2020

Cours présentant les différents impacts du changement climatique en région montagneuse et dans les bassins versants. Son abordé les risques, les moyens techniques et organisationnel pour gérer ces risques.

By Shaivya D

Apr 8, 2021

This course was very well made and provided quite an insight into how the climate works around the Earth.

Sincere thanks to the Professors for collating the information for this course and teaching us.

By Rinchen D

Nov 11, 2020

By wadood d

May 24, 2020

Very helpfull in understanding the climate changes around us. and pay more attention to envronmental protection. and to make strategic planning for ultimate use of this changes.

By Pranaya D

Jul 29, 2020

This was excellent course which benefited lot to me.I grateful to suresh Gyan Vihar University and University of Geneva for providing such wonderful platform.

By Emiliano P T

Oct 4, 2020

Excellent MOOC, It was a very good experience, thank you very much for such a complete and important information. Greetings from Honduras

By Kiran

Jul 26, 2020

it was wonderful experience to learn about climate change ,also the various evidences and indicators,which helps us to make a action.

By Prayon J

Oct 14, 2018

This is really interesting topic as this increased my knowledge about the glaciers and how they are changing over a course of time.

By ESTEBAN A D A

Aug 8, 2020

Thank you very much!. It was very interesting. I hope acknowledgement helps to avoid or reduce negative effect of climate change.

By SHASHANK P

Jan 25, 2022

Very diverse and interesting course. Each module was given by the person who was expert in that area and very informative.

By Sanjeev K

Jul 27, 2019

Excellent Course! a must need for those who want our Earth or human life to be protected from Climate Change!

By Joyeta C

Jun 7, 2020

Instructors and course was too good and amaizing! But the questions was tuff enough.Thank you :)

By Oyunmunkh B

Jun 9, 2020

This course provides very good comprehensive knowledge of climate change risks in mountain.

By Закен Б К

Nov 17, 2018

I thank the authors of this course.In this course I learned a lot, developed

By Peter F

Mar 19, 2021

Very good course!! informative and interesting. it was also well produced

