RD
Nov 11, 2020
It was a wonderful learning experience but it would be more helpful for people like us if the course is free and if we could download course certificate for free upon completion.
PD
Jul 28, 2020
This was excellent course which benefited lot to me.I grateful to suresh Gyan Vihar University and University of Geneva for providing such wonderful platform.
By Deepak P•
Sep 27, 2019
Case studies from other parts of the world are missing
By Mariana M E•
May 5, 2019
I didn't finish it all yet (I am only finishing the second module as of now)
The first module was excellent, very clear and interesting.
The second module, however, is not good. The teachers have accents that can be difficult to understand, and all the lessons from Dr Rohrer are pointless, as he doesn't explain anything. He talks about a method or a concept, but merely reads the slides without explaining anything about the formulas or the results. Also, his slow and monotone tone doesn't help at all making the lessons any more intersting.
I really think his courses should be done again, because as it is right now, it's quite useless and doesn't teach anything.
I apologise for this harsh review, but I honestly think this should be said so changes can me made.
The other modules were good, althought i thought the exam questions were quite difficult in comparison to the courses.
Best regards
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 22, 2020
it was wonderful experience to learn about climate change ,also the various evidences and indicators,which helps us to make a action. I have been looking for a fresh start in the field of application of water resources and prevention from the disasters related to it. I had very little knowledge in this sector and used to think very randomly. My friend suggested me for this course and now I exactly know what I want to do. I can now imagine in an organised way. Thank you University of Geneva and Coursera community.
By PRINCE K S•
May 26, 2020
I have been looking for a fresh start in the field of application of water resources and prevention from the disasters related to it. I had very little knowledge in this sector and used to think very randomly. My friend suggested me for this course and now I exactly know what I want to do. I can now imagine in an organised way. Thank you University of Geneva and Coursera community.
By Param S•
May 24, 2020
The overall quality of the course was really good. i enjoyed it a lot. But i would suggest a short lessons on each topic. I mean there should be maximum of 2 subtopics or 3 if short, that would help the students to settle in with confidence. Thank You for the course. Had an amazing time with some wonderful and amazing gaining.
By Дарія І Х•
Apr 13, 2020
A lot of specific evidence-based knowledge with interesting case-studies. Highly-qualified professionals and scientists. Nice locations.Still, though all the instructors are great scientists, but not all are the best lecturers. Special thanks to the most inspiring professors Prof. Beniston and Stoffel.
By Aftab A M•
Jul 28, 2020
Mountain areas are typically exposed to multiple hazards. Climate change is likely to increase this exposure, as extreme events such as storms, landslides, avalanches, and rockfalls are expected to become more common and more intense in mountain areas, threatening both livelihoods and infrastructure.
By brian a•
Jul 30, 2019
Informative and interesting! Yet another detailed element stemming from global climate change. Good coverage ranging from the sciences, social aspects, history and risk management. I would recommend this course to anyone interested in the social sciences as they pertain to climate change.
By Sebastián T•
May 8, 2020
This course was very helpful to gain insight over the impacts of climate change on mountain water resources and ecosystems. Knowledge of measures to reduce risks of climate change on these regions was also very interesting and well explained.
By Maria C A L•
Feb 16, 2021
Necesitamos entender que esta información es importante y de mucha relevancia para las actividades que debemos hacer diariamente. Es nuestro deber saber como mejorar lo que hacemos para no dañar nuestro entorno.
By Nathanaël P•
Jun 23, 2020
Cours présentant les différents impacts du changement climatique en région montagneuse et dans les bassins versants. Son abordé les risques, les moyens techniques et organisationnel pour gérer ces risques.
By Shaivya D•
Apr 8, 2021
This course was very well made and provided quite an insight into how the climate works around the Earth.
Sincere thanks to the Professors for collating the information for this course and teaching us.
By Rinchen D•
Nov 11, 2020
It was a wonderful learning experience but it would be more helpful for people like us if the course is free and if we could download course certificate for free upon completion.
By wadood d•
May 24, 2020
Very helpfull in understanding the climate changes around us. and pay more attention to envronmental protection. and to make strategic planning for ultimate use of this changes.
By Pranaya D•
Jul 29, 2020
This was excellent course which benefited lot to me.I grateful to suresh Gyan Vihar University and University of Geneva for providing such wonderful platform.
By Emiliano P T•
Oct 4, 2020
Excellent MOOC, It was a very good experience, thank you very much for such a complete and important information. Greetings from Honduras
By Kiran•
Jul 26, 2020
it was wonderful experience to learn about climate change ,also the various evidences and indicators,which helps us to make a action.
By Prayon J•
Oct 14, 2018
This is really interesting topic as this increased my knowledge about the glaciers and how they are changing over a course of time.
By ESTEBAN A D A•
Aug 8, 2020
Thank you very much!. It was very interesting. I hope acknowledgement helps to avoid or reduce negative effect of climate change.
By SHASHANK P•
Jan 25, 2022
Very diverse and interesting course. Each module was given by the person who was expert in that area and very informative.
By Sanjeev K•
Jul 27, 2019
Excellent Course! a must need for those who want our Earth or human life to be protected from Climate Change!
By Joyeta C•
Jun 7, 2020
Instructors and course was too good and amaizing! But the questions was tuff enough.Thank you :)
By Oyunmunkh B•
Jun 9, 2020
This course provides very good comprehensive knowledge of climate change risks in mountain.
By Закен Б К•
Nov 17, 2018
I thank the authors of this course.In this course I learned a lot, developed
By Peter F•
Mar 19, 2021
Very good course!! informative and interesting. it was also well produced