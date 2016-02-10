SW
Dec 26, 2016
Wonderful course. Great instruction on very interesting topics. Videos support learning and a good amount of information every week. Thanks for the organization and delivery of this course.
AE
May 23, 2017
THE BEST COURSE I have taken in COURSERA\n\nGREAT LECTURERS , BEST VIDEOS, AND VERY ORGANIZED\n\n3D movies are really fantastic\n\nHope to join in future sessions to get better scores
By Mateusz I D•
Feb 10, 2016
Sometimes hard to understand the speakers.
The medical knowledge is also assumed to be relatively high, with no references to some of the terminology and background reading material that can bring one up to speed.
By Gerard A W•
Jan 7, 2017
Learnt a lot, would like to get more advanced information on same topic
By Charlie N•
Jul 28, 2017
The course benefits from the excellent quality of the lectures by superb staff of the LUMC. The videos and images were of high quality and irrefutably aided in the understanding of the difficult field of transplantation immunology. I highly recommend following this course. The pace was just right and because the user can decide on his/her own planning, it can easily be combined with other activities. The tests were of varying difficulty, the final test clearly being much more difficult than the other tests combined.
By Helena C•
Dec 2, 2016
Very well structured, gives basic knowledge and additional assignments to explore the subject. To go into details time schedule is sometimes a limit but possibility to continue in next section and finish the course can be a solution. Discussion forums and practical examples helped a lot.
I really enjoyed this course.
By Dr. A V•
Jul 13, 2020
It was definitely an insight on the Transplant procedures and complications that are involved during every step of the whole surgical process. A detailed explanation given by the medical team of Leiden University for Online Education truly makes a difference.
By Mustafa A B•
Jul 1, 2017
I had fun doing this course. It started with the basics and built further on that. It was also clear that the lecturers have a deep interest and knowledge about their subject by the way it was told. Discussion forums and practical examples helped a lot.
By Anouk S•
May 5, 2020
course was outlined very well. Got a good idea of everything that comes along with a kidney and or pancreas Transplantation after this course. Appreciated the clinical and the current treatment(s) part most as I have a science background.
By Floris L•
Oct 5, 2020
Very helpful! Lectures were very clear, and tests helped to give feedback on which parts of knowledge needed to be improved. One tip: no more games. They take a lot of time and don't contribute to extending knowledge.
By Rachel G•
Jun 12, 2020
Uno de los mejores cursos que he tomado, las explicaciones excelentes, los profesionales dominan el contenido, la información es basada en evidencia y es muy interactivo, ademas, los vídeos son buenos y en 3D.
By Elizabeth E M•
Aug 3, 2019
I joined the course to improve my knowledge about kidney , pancreas and islet cell transplantation. Being a surgery resident. i am impressed with the depth of material provided. iw oud recommentd this course
By Elizabeth d C R C•
Feb 19, 2021
I really enjoyed the course a lot, I learned a lot, both from the explanations and from the comments of the colleagues, and I had more questions, which is good, to continue investigating.
Thanks a lot.
By sue w•
By Koech K•
Apr 2, 2016
A very well designed and delivered course. I found it very useful, very well structured and the content was relevant and in the right amount of detail. Excellent course.
By Andreea S•
Jul 4, 2019
It was a helpful course, with very good animations and great explanations. I would very much like to benefit from an advanced course on the same topic. Thank you all!
By Lorenzo M•
Mar 6, 2016
Very useful for all the users, who are not still working in the transplantation field: for those people this course is perhaps too superficial.
By Sandra P•
Jun 29, 2017
The course was very well structured. I have no clinical experience and have found it easy to follow and understand. Thank you everyone.
By Medical i•
Oct 24, 2017
An excellent course from chunked video's to illustrations. Interactive questions and quizzes were vital tools for monprogression
By Sofia C•
Oct 27, 2019
Muito completo e bem explicado. Aprendi conteudos muito valiosos e que vão ser uma grande ajuda para a minha prática diária.
By Joselito G•
Jul 28, 2017
It is a great course with great teachers. I really liked to do this course. The support material and videos are excellent.
By safa a h•
Aug 2, 2017
this is very excellent course , i learnt a lot of information and it very informative and beneficial course
thanks alot
By Jesper K•
May 13, 2017
Nice overview on the current concepts of renal transplantation. Very informative animations and clear presentations.
By Gloria G•
Mar 3, 2016
Perfect balance of content, teaching excellence. It has been very gratifying to take this course.
By Alexander B R•
Feb 23, 2016
Interactive, very well organized, good communication with the mentors, also updated information.
By JOHN Q•
Mar 11, 2016
not being a physician I found this course challenging, but very interesting. thanks so much.