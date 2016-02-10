Chevron Left
Kidney transplantation is a major advance of modern medicine which provides high-quality of life for patients with end-stage renal disease. What used to be an experimental, risky, and very limited treatment option more than 50 years ago is now routinely performed in many countries worldwide. The number of renal transplants is expected to rise sharply in the next decade since the proportion of patients with end stage renal disease is increasing. Are you interested in clinical kidney, pancreas and islet transplantation? If you are a (bio) medical student or a health care professional who works in the (pre) clinical transplant field this might be the course for you. This course is also for anyone interested in the research and knowledge on clinical transplantation. The course will be taught by a multidisciplinary team of transplant professionals and will give you the state of the art updates. It is divided in 4 modules: 1) Before the transplant 2) The surgical procedures and the challenged patient, including the patient with diabetes 3) Early challenges 4) Late challenges after transplantation. The offered modules will include lectures, interactive patient cases, 3D movies, interviews with well-known experts and with patients and a donor, a serious game to increase knowledge of the field and of course an active forum. Become an expert and join us! The course is endorsed by The European Society of Organ Transplantation (ESOT), The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and The Transplantation Society (TTS). This MOOC has been accredited for Continuing Medical Education (CME). Health care professionals who works in the (pre) clinical transplant field, other health care professionals and general practitioners can obtain CME credit at 'LUMC-Boerhaave CME' upon passing the course. For more information we like to refer to the "Additional introduction for obtaining CME credit" module in week 1 of the course For another interesting course on organ donation and transplantation, see Organ Donation: From Death to Life from Cape Town University https://www.coursera.org/learn/organ-donation...

SW

Dec 26, 2016

Wonderful course. Great instruction on very interesting topics. Videos support learning and a good amount of information every week. Thanks for the organization and delivery of this course.

AE

May 23, 2017

THE BEST COURSE I have taken in COURSERA\n\nGREAT LECTURERS , BEST VIDEOS, AND VERY ORGANIZED\n\n3D movies are really fantastic\n\nHope to join in future sessions to get better scores

By Mateusz I D

Feb 10, 2016

Sometimes hard to understand the speakers.

The medical knowledge is also assumed to be relatively high, with no references to some of the terminology and background reading material that can bring one up to speed.

By Gerard A W

Jan 7, 2017

Learnt a lot, would like to get more advanced information on same topic

By Charlie N

Jul 28, 2017

The course benefits from the excellent quality of the lectures by superb staff of the LUMC. The videos and images were of high quality and irrefutably aided in the understanding of the difficult field of transplantation immunology. I highly recommend following this course. The pace was just right and because the user can decide on his/her own planning, it can easily be combined with other activities. The tests were of varying difficulty, the final test clearly being much more difficult than the other tests combined.

By Helena C

Dec 2, 2016

Very well structured, gives basic knowledge and additional assignments to explore the subject. To go into details time schedule is sometimes a limit but possibility to continue in next section and finish the course can be a solution. Discussion forums and practical examples helped a lot.

I really enjoyed this course.

By Dr. A V

Jul 13, 2020

It was definitely an insight on the Transplant procedures and complications that are involved during every step of the whole surgical process. A detailed explanation given by the medical team of Leiden University for Online Education truly makes a difference.

By Mustafa A B

Jul 1, 2017

I had fun doing this course. It started with the basics and built further on that. It was also clear that the lecturers have a deep interest and knowledge about their subject by the way it was told. Discussion forums and practical examples helped a lot.

By Anouk S

May 5, 2020

course was outlined very well. Got a good idea of everything that comes along with a kidney and or pancreas Transplantation after this course. Appreciated the clinical and the current treatment(s) part most as I have a science background.

By Floris L

Oct 5, 2020

Very helpful! Lectures were very clear, and tests helped to give feedback on which parts of knowledge needed to be improved. One tip: no more games. They take a lot of time and don't contribute to extending knowledge.

By Rachel G

Jun 12, 2020

Uno de los mejores cursos que he tomado, las explicaciones excelentes, los profesionales dominan el contenido, la información es basada en evidencia y es muy interactivo, ademas, los vídeos son buenos y en 3D.

By Elizabeth E M

Aug 3, 2019

I joined the course to improve my knowledge about kidney , pancreas and islet cell transplantation. Being a surgery resident. i am impressed with the depth of material provided. iw oud recommentd this course

By Elizabeth d C R C

Feb 19, 2021

I really enjoyed the course a lot, I learned a lot, both from the explanations and from the comments of the colleagues, and I had more questions, which is good, to continue investigating.

Thanks a lot.

By Koech K

Apr 2, 2016

A very well designed and delivered course. I found it very useful, very well structured and the content was relevant and in the right amount of detail. Excellent course.

By Andreea S

Jul 4, 2019

It was a helpful course, with very good animations and great explanations. I would very much like to benefit from an advanced course on the same topic. Thank you all!

By Lorenzo M

Mar 6, 2016

Very useful for all the users, who are not still working in the transplantation field: for those people this course is perhaps too superficial.

By Sandra P

Jun 29, 2017

The course was very well structured. I have no clinical experience and have found it easy to follow and understand. Thank you everyone.

By Medical i

Oct 24, 2017

An excellent course from chunked video's to illustrations. Interactive questions and quizzes were vital tools for monprogression

By Sofia C

Oct 27, 2019

Muito completo e bem explicado. Aprendi conteudos muito valiosos e que vão ser uma grande ajuda para a minha prática diária.

By Joselito G

Jul 28, 2017

It is a great course with great teachers. I really liked to do this course. The support material and videos are excellent.

By safa a h

Aug 2, 2017

this is very excellent course , i learnt a lot of information and it very informative and beneficial course

thanks alot

By Jesper K

May 13, 2017

Nice overview on the current concepts of renal transplantation. Very informative animations and clear presentations.

By Gloria G

Mar 3, 2016

Perfect balance of content, teaching excellence. It has been very gratifying to take this course.

By Alexander B R

Feb 23, 2016

Interactive, very well organized, good communication with the mentors, also updated information.

By JOHN Q

Mar 11, 2016

not being a physician I found this course challenging, but very interesting. thanks so much.

