Learner Reviews & Feedback for Communication skills for engineering scholars by Politecnico di Milano

4.8
stars
15 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

The course teaches engineering scholars how to improve their communication skills, based on theory, examples and practical exercises. Topics include basics of rhetoric (how to be clear), basics of argumentation theory (how to be persuasive), public speaking, grant writing, scientific writing. The main target are engineering scholars; the first 3 weeks, though, can be useful to anyone wishing to improve their communication skills....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Communication skills for engineering scholars

By Trần T T

Jul 28, 2021

This is an excellent course. Prof Nicoletta delivers everything comprehensively from the general to specific topics. Moreover, her way of telling stories to introduce into the lectures is attractive and simple.

By HERRERA , A J (

Jan 29, 2022

Very informative and has a comprehensive discussion on relevant communication skills that is essential to the engineering industry.

By helen M b d S

Mar 18, 2022

really helpful!

By HUSSEIN M A

Feb 5, 2022

excellent

By Hritik G

Apr 15, 2022

good course

