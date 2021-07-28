By Trần T T•
Jul 28, 2021
This is an excellent course. Prof Nicoletta delivers everything comprehensively from the general to specific topics. Moreover, her way of telling stories to introduce into the lectures is attractive and simple.
By HERRERA , A J (•
Jan 29, 2022
Very informative and has a comprehensive discussion on relevant communication skills that is essential to the engineering industry.
By helen M b d S•
Mar 18, 2022
really helpful!
By HUSSEIN M A•
Feb 5, 2022
excellent
By Hritik G•
Apr 15, 2022
good course