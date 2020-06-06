Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Communication Skills for University Success by The University of Sydney

4.9
stars
738 ratings
129 reviews

About the Course

This Specialization is aimed at preparing students for undergraduate study in an English-speaking university. The course equips you for full participation and engagement with your studies by building awareness and understanding of the core values and expectations of academic culture, and providing you with practical strategies to apply to your studies. In this course, you will learn how to develop your Communication Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Recognise the importance of communication in communities of practice at university 2. Understand contexts of communication at university and associated expectations 3. Communicate clearly across a variety of different contexts and to a wide range of audiences by adapting communicative styles appropriately 4. Demonstrate, negotiate, and further understanding through spoken, written, visual, and conversational modes 5. Effectively formulate arguments and communicate research findings through the process of researching, composing, and editing 6. Confidently engage in constructive and critical dialogue with respect and professionalism...

Top reviews

PW

Jun 10, 2020

Thanks so much for giving wonderful opportunity, which help in my current job.\n\nThe course was very useful and helpful and i gain lots of new knowledge from this course.\n\nThanks so much all.

GO

Oct 27, 2021

I appreciate on how you handle this course as it has improved my communication skills which I can express my thoughts clearly.

By Kelvin A

Jun 6, 2020

This is an amazing course that helps all students have the required knowledge to succeed in their journey at college.

By Phuntsho W

Jun 10, 2020

Thanks so much for giving wonderful opportunity, which help in my current job.

The course was very useful and helpful and i gain lots of new knowledge from this course.

Thanks so much all.

By RAIJA K

Jun 29, 2020

Excellent course to improve our communication skills in English

By Arlei B

Aug 21, 2020

Good planification and organization, deep content, and so didatical.

By HoangNMHS150742

Apr 22, 2020

Helpful

By Emmanuel E S

Nov 15, 2020

Very educative lesson with in-depth knowledge. i have learn a lot from this course.

By Aditi C

Nov 16, 2020

Best course for gaining more knowledge and skills about communication.

By Najib A A A A

Jul 1, 2020

It was a very important course and rich information

By Vaishali B

Sep 29, 2020

It was a great course! Really enjoyed it

Thank you!

By Gabriel E T

Oct 30, 2020

This course very useful and helpful and thank you

By Trần N H

Jul 31, 2020

Wonderful!

By Trần M Đ

Sep 30, 2020

Don't study, because study waste of time

By Sandra J

Apr 10, 2021

I really loved this course it was amazing it taught so much things I didn't know it was really helpful

By Phan N M T

Aug 31, 2020

Thank you for all lessons you had teaching me

By Άγγελος Σ

Sep 28, 2020

Very useful and enjoyable Course

By Vivekanand

Sep 18, 2020

it was really a great course..

By Tasneem A

Jun 28, 2019

Kindly make it free for all

By HieuPDHS150166

Jul 11, 2020

This course very useful

By LE M D

Jun 28, 2020

Thank You Teacher!!

By Bùi T L

Jul 21, 2020

cool i had fun

By Martha O

Nov 30, 2020

Great lesson

By trietlmcs150396

Aug 6, 2020

Great Course

By Nguyễn T H

Aug 2, 2020

good to meee

By Akira H

Apr 16, 2020

Very useful

By ANNA W W

Oct 24, 2020

Enjoyed it and learnt a lot

