PW
Jun 10, 2020
Thanks so much for giving wonderful opportunity, which help in my current job.\n\nThe course was very useful and helpful and i gain lots of new knowledge from this course.\n\nThanks so much all.
GO
Oct 27, 2021
I appreciate on how you handle this course as it has improved my communication skills which I can express my thoughts clearly.
By Kelvin A•
Jun 6, 2020
This is an amazing course that helps all students have the required knowledge to succeed in their journey at college.
By Phuntsho W•
Jun 10, 2020
Thanks so much for giving wonderful opportunity, which help in my current job.
The course was very useful and helpful and i gain lots of new knowledge from this course.
Thanks so much all.
By RAIJA K•
Jun 29, 2020
Excellent course to improve our communication skills in English
By Arlei B•
Aug 21, 2020
Good planification and organization, deep content, and so didatical.
By HoangNMHS150742•
Apr 22, 2020
Helpful
By Emmanuel E S•
Nov 15, 2020
Very educative lesson with in-depth knowledge. i have learn a lot from this course.
By Aditi C•
Nov 16, 2020
Best course for gaining more knowledge and skills about communication.
By Najib A A A A•
Jul 1, 2020
It was a very important course and rich information
By Vaishali B•
Sep 29, 2020
It was a great course! Really enjoyed it
Thank you!
By Gabriel E T•
Oct 30, 2020
This course very useful and helpful and thank you
By Trần N H•
Jul 31, 2020
Wonderful!
By Trần M Đ•
Sep 30, 2020
Don't study, because study waste of time
By Sandra J•
Apr 10, 2021
I really loved this course it was amazing it taught so much things I didn't know it was really helpful
By Phan N M T•
Aug 31, 2020
Thank you for all lessons you had teaching me
By Άγγελος Σ•
Sep 28, 2020
Very useful and enjoyable Course
By Vivekanand•
Sep 18, 2020
it was really a great course..
By Tasneem A•
Jun 28, 2019
Kindly make it free for all
By HieuPDHS150166•
Jul 11, 2020
This course very useful
By LE M D•
Jun 28, 2020
Thank You Teacher!!
By Bùi T L•
Jul 21, 2020
cool i had fun
By Martha O•
Nov 30, 2020
Great lesson
By trietlmcs150396•
Aug 6, 2020
Great Course
By Nguyễn T H•
Aug 2, 2020
good to meee
By Akira H•
Apr 16, 2020
Very useful
By ANNA W W•
Oct 24, 2020
Enjoyed it and learnt a lot