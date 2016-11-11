AH
Aug 18, 2016
A very well taught course that gives you the ins and outs of sequence comparision and introduces chromosme rearrangement analysis in a succint manner. This was
TF
Dec 24, 2016
Take your time, this course is harder than the others. Very worth it though, learned a lot and it was a lot of fun!
By Ricardo S•
Nov 10, 2016
One of the most difficult courses so far, but working hard you made it.
By Yulan W•
Oct 2, 2016
this course is easy understandable and interesting for the beginners!
By ZIHAN X•
Apr 9, 2019
Some content in Stepik might be erroneous...
By Christiane A•
Aug 6, 2017
for me this was a very intresting courde where I learined a lot about the research behind genetics especially how difficult it is to interprete the experiemntal data. I also like the mathematical background in graph theory.
Not being a boilogist I miss some extra inforamtion about the biological relevance and would like more pratical exemples before doing the final challenge which I found rather diffucult: only after reviewing my peers I really startd to onderstand the challenge.
What I also miss is the community building aspect. Therre is a forum on every page but the comment are usually very old (3 of more years) so you can't expect to have a dialogue anymore. Problems reported years ago are sill open. I also woud like to know how many learners are currently following this course.
By Daniel D•
Oct 24, 2019
It's simply astounding to see how clearly the authors managed to explain the concepts presented in the course (and in the entire series, for that matter). I always had a hunch that this was an excellent course, but only after reading other bioinformatics materials did it become clear to me how much effort the authors put into making this course the best that it can be.
My only criticism is that the peer reviewed final challenge doesn't work very well because there are not that many participants to do the peer reviews. It took me about 1 week to finish the course, including al programming challenges, and it's been 6 weeks since I am waiting to get my work graded. A better option would be to use an auto-grader.
By Robert K•
Oct 19, 2017
This was intensive, time-consuming, thought-provoking ... pleasure! I really enjoyed it, it took me more time than the schedule proposed, but it was worth it. I liked exploring things on my own, and tampering with the code/algorithms. This part of the course now assumes that you can think intelligently and will do so. Although this is a course in bioinformatics I often found myself laying on the bed with a piece of paper drawing graphs in order to fully grasp what I need to do so my code would be more efficient.
Excellent work! I'll start the next part now.
By Roy M•
May 19, 2022
I am a math and computer science person with no biology background. This course was on Chapters 5 and 6. I loved Chapter 5 because it was all about applications of the shortest path problem. I found the Challenge at the end of the course very hard, because of my weakness in biology. It seemed to really be about Chapter 4, and a very hard problem. But a really great sequence of courses!
By Hercules P N•
Jun 22, 2017
I have taken courses I, II and III. They were consistently excellent. I plan to go for the next one.
By Mario J C•
Dec 20, 2021
Excellent course and the methodology used by the instructors is very appropriate. Thanks a lot.
By Tuan N•
Aug 21, 2021
Overall it is a nice course. I especially like the way pairwise alignment is explained.
By Paolo B•
Nov 30, 2017
This course was harder than the previous one, I am happy to have made it to the end!
By Yasmine E H•
Jul 26, 2020
Interesting course but I wish that it took less time to give me my certificate.
By Zack X•
Jul 21, 2019
In depth and comprehensive coverage of the topics in genetic data analysis.
By Simon O•
May 24, 2018
One of the most challenging courses that I have done.
By Luis F R C•
Nov 13, 2017
Very challenging but excellent walk through
By Weidong X•
Sep 17, 2016
a very good course!
By Mohamed T•
Jun 19, 2018
Excellent course
By chenhyde628•
Dec 13, 2016
Good coursera.
By 박준형 / 학 / 컴•
Sep 12, 2018
Good class
By José M P F•
Aug 9, 2016
Muy bueno.
By Yudi,Tian•
May 19, 2019
I think I will need some pseudocode in stepik interactive material to complete the code challenge. some part still too confused to me
By Linbo Z•
Jul 10, 2017
I think Week 4 and 5 should be explained more. Pseudo-code can be more detailed.