AA
Dec 3, 2020
Professor Frickie is super skilled and his lessons are very enjoyable and quite clear. This two courses were very useful to improve my legal knowings about US laws. Strongly recommended.
AG
Aug 17, 2020
Good course for beginners as well as to have a overlook on previous law studies ....professors accent is very fluent ..easy to understand..thank you for such a wonderfull course.
By MAHADI A•
Dec 24, 2019
The Lecturer was excellent. He has a good command of the subject matter. The course is also very enlightening about business law. I thank Allah that destined me to take part.
By Bill P•
Oct 1, 2018
Excellent course & a great, down to earth instructor. I only wish he had more courses available for audit. Thanks to Illinois-Urbana for their contributions to online classes.
By Zhiyao L•
Jul 30, 2019
This class was very helpful in teaching me basic concepts about the various forms of business entities, corporate finance, and financial & securities regulations.
By anshuman s•
Aug 29, 2019
LOTS OF DETAILS, COURSE QUITE COMPREHENSIVE AND REQUIRES A LOT OF STUDIES ON YOUR OWN RESPECTIVE TO THE SUBJECT
By DASI S•
Apr 14, 2020
course was well organised and the explanation of the faculty's are really good they did a great job
By SHIV S•
May 9, 2020
Nice!! The instructor taught really good. He looks good as well.
By Cristian M S•
Oct 29, 2019
Very clear and concrete course. The professor was very good.
By Hung V V•
Apr 8, 2019
A must-study course for legal scholars and lawyers
By J D•
May 15, 2019
Professor's lectures are memorable
By Sameh E M F•
Jun 6, 2019
very useful and valuable.Thanks
By Fabio M F G•
Jun 27, 2018
Great introductory course for non-lawyers! I missed references so I can study by myself. Slides could bring more details too. But great overview covering most relevant topics and how they are coded in US.
By Aishwarya S•
Jun 7, 2021
Prof Ficke's teaching style and methodoly is very thourough and discussion based. Also, he gives various practical examples of the topics to make it even more simpler to understand. I enjoyed this course immensely.
By Vikrant K•
Jun 12, 2020
I enjoyed the course a lot. It was interactive, examples were provided and even though I am from a different country, it is still enlightening and almost all laws and agencies work here too under different names.
By Adarsh r•
Apr 25, 2020
Well structured coarse and i liked the instructor the most. When you have such a good instructor it becomes very easy for us to cope up with even typical topics.
By Jawwadali M•
Apr 28, 2020
Professor Fricke's is very articulate and eloquent in his explanation, using understandable examples that make the understanding of the concept much easier.
By Muhammad B T•
Nov 28, 2018
Really a helpful course which will enhance one's intellect and enhance the vision of an individual regarding corporate side.
By Marcia L B•
Sep 28, 2019
Wonderful! I recommend this course. The teacher is perfect, you understand everything he says and teach! Thanks!
By Cong W•
Apr 14, 2020
This course is really helpful to get the main picture of the corporate & commercial law system. Thanks a lot!
By Muhammad H•
Jun 2, 2020
Really Good course and Teacher and amazing experience
By Jeroen M B•
Jun 7, 2020
Great course and well explained by Mr. Fricke!
By Iván D M•
May 29, 2020
Excellent!!
By Bandula W•
Oct 29, 2021
I found this course to be an excellent introduction covering the basics and many aspects of Commercial Law. Course was well designed and even more very well explained by Professor Michael Fricke. Thank you Professor, it was so interesting and never a dull moment. I will recommend this course to all professionals in Accounting, Banking and Commerce to follow to get a very broad knowledge of the legal aspects of Business and Commerce. Excellent Course both Parts 1 and 11 wetting my appetite to explore similar courses.
By Luciano C•
Oct 16, 2020
This course gives me three very important things:
First: the ability to write more fluently in English because I wrote down all the important concepts
Second: the right legal vocabulary because I learnt a lot of new words
Third: The experience of learning about another country's law
I can only define my experience in this course as enriching.
By Gheshona J•
Nov 23, 2020
Great course. It offers a lot of knowledge on Corporate and Commercial Law. You will learn about different law aspects as it pertains to trading and also different types of bankruptcy. These are always great things for people to know. You also learn different business types whether you are a individual owner or a partner.
By Thomas D•
Dec 5, 2020
Very impressively put together material, in a concise way, using popular names as examples to facilitate learning. The best course I have done in decades! Exceptional quality which could have only come from a very hard working professor and his team, camerapersons and guests.