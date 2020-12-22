About this Course

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

绪论

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

道家的渊源和宗旨

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

老子其人其书

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

老子其道

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 78 min), 9 readings, 9 quizzes

