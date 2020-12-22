儒家和道家，都是中国文化的主流。儒家塑造着国人的社会人格，道家则成就着国人的自然人格。道家的智慧，博大精深，学理深奥，以“道”为核心，以“自然”与“无为”为基本范畴，对为人处事与政治哲学有着深远的影响，具有重要的现代价值。
品读道家的智慧Xi'an Jiaotong University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
绪论
《绪论》，主要从整体上介绍本课程所讲述的内容。
道家的渊源和宗旨
道家的渊源和宗旨，主要讲述道家思想形成的社会、经济、文化等背景，以及道家宗旨的四个方面：清、虚、卑、弱。
老子其人其书
老子其人其书，主要讲述老子及其著作《道德经》。
老子其道
老子其道，主要讲述老子思想的精髓，即上善若水；反者道之动。
从《中国哲学经典导读》这门课追韩教授的课追到这的，韩教授讲课确实有水平侃侃而谈信手拈来，里面有个章节视频放重复了导致内容有缺失，其他部分堪称完美，很赞哦~
