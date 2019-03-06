Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for How Entrepreneurs in Emerging Markets can master the Blockchain Technology by University of Cape Town

4.6
stars
31 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will gain a thorough understanding of the blockchain and distributed ledger technologies, including an introduction to the necessary foundations in cryptography. The course will discuss blockchain as a distributed ledger and introduce distributed consensus as a mechanism to maintain the integrity of the blockchain. The other revolutionary technologies that are changing the world as we speak are artificial intelligence and machine learning. You will learn about the three major types of AI algorithms: supervised and unsupervised machine learning, as well as reinforcement learning. You will learn about the application of blockchain outside of finance. In particular, how blockchain fundamentally changes the way we deal with our personal data. You will see how the web 2.0 model--where big companies like facebook and google collect as much of your personal data as possible to sell it to third parties--is coming to an end. The new web 3.0 is decentralized and uses the power of the blockchain to put users in full control over their own data. Finally, we will look at the benefits and considerations of blockchain and whether blockchain is the right solution for your problem. #UCTFintech...

Top reviews

DV

Jul 18, 2021

Very well produced course with up todate examples and coursework reflecting the current situation - giving great insight to the Blockchain Technology and its uses for the Emerging Markets.

SR

Oct 17, 2020

Thanks and Regards,\n\nSachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com\n\nhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/sachinshekharr/

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for How Entrepreneurs in Emerging Markets can master the Blockchain Technology

By Hélda M

Mar 6, 2019

Best course I have ever done in Coursera, very useful, insightful, straight-forward, most important, necessary course for those who don't know much about Financial Technology. The course allows you to understand the meaning of blockchain, the need for blockchain and the future blockchain can provide. If you'd like to be prepared to what is coming next in the Technology world, then do yourself a favor and do this course; its a life changer!

By Kolaiel A

Mar 22, 2019

Really very thought of course. Strongly recommended. Thank you so much...

By Rajika C

Jan 2, 2022

I recommend this course for anyone who needs a basic undestanding about the blockchain.

By Louise

Jul 22, 2019

Excellent introduction to Blockchain and AI and their applications in business.

By David W

Jan 12, 2020

easy to understand and very good content

By Stephan v d W

Jul 27, 2020

Good insights

By tlhoriso p k

Apr 25, 2022

"Thank you so much for such a wonderful course!" I learned a lot, and you made even the most difficult topics interesting and understandable by using real-life examples and case studies." “ The course and all of the materials are both thorough and educational.

Phillip

By Deven V

Jul 19, 2021

Very well produced course with up todate examples and coursework reflecting the current situation - giving great insight to the Blockchain Technology and its uses for the Emerging Markets.

By Sachin S R

Oct 18, 2020

Thanks and Regards,

Sachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sachinshekharr/

By Sriman B

Aug 31, 2020

good defi project

By Naresh K G

Nov 18, 2020

The course is nicely delivered. It is preliminary content.

