DV
Jul 18, 2021
Very well produced course with up todate examples and coursework reflecting the current situation - giving great insight to the Blockchain Technology and its uses for the Emerging Markets.
SR
Oct 17, 2020
Thanks and Regards,\n\nSachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com\n\nhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/sachinshekharr/
By Hélda M•
Mar 6, 2019
Best course I have ever done in Coursera, very useful, insightful, straight-forward, most important, necessary course for those who don't know much about Financial Technology. The course allows you to understand the meaning of blockchain, the need for blockchain and the future blockchain can provide. If you'd like to be prepared to what is coming next in the Technology world, then do yourself a favor and do this course; its a life changer!
By Kolaiel A•
Mar 22, 2019
Really very thought of course. Strongly recommended. Thank you so much...
By Rajika C•
Jan 2, 2022
I recommend this course for anyone who needs a basic undestanding about the blockchain.
By Louise•
Jul 22, 2019
Excellent introduction to Blockchain and AI and their applications in business.
By David W•
Jan 12, 2020
easy to understand and very good content
By Stephan v d W•
Jul 27, 2020
Good insights
By tlhoriso p k•
Apr 25, 2022
"Thank you so much for such a wonderful course!" I learned a lot, and you made even the most difficult topics interesting and understandable by using real-life examples and case studies." “ The course and all of the materials are both thorough and educational.
Phillip
By Sriman B•
Aug 31, 2020
good defi project
By Naresh K G•
Nov 18, 2020
The course is nicely delivered. It is preliminary content.