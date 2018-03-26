Chevron Left
The Politics of Skepticism by Erasmus University Rotterdam

About the Course

This is a course about the history of Skepticism from the ancient Greeks to today, with special attention to the political ramifications of questioning man's ability to know the world and himself with any certainty. We will discuss the debates raging between Plato and the Sophists, the rise of Christianity in the Roman world, and the so-called 'Skeptical Crisis' of the Renaissance as well as Pierre Bayle's Skepticism and David Hume's. In addition the Natural Law tradition will be explored and the relationship between Skepticism and Conservatism. In the second part, we will explore the systematic relations between Skepticism and politics. What is skeptical doubt? When is doubt relevant? How does Skepticism relate to tolerance and to freedom of expression? And can it help us to solve political problems not only in a critical, but also in a creative way?...

EC

Aug 26, 2017

Very good materials and quality videos. Great teachers. This course made me decide upon Erasmus as the university i want to study at, next year.

CC

Sep 11, 2020

Excellent course :-) The videos were interesting, clear and to the point. Both instructors were great, and I enjoyed the scenic settings

By D S

Mar 26, 2018

Great course, but I really disliked the course requirement to watch full-length films in order to progress with the assignments. The points being lectured were not complicated or detailed enough to warrant 2 hours of YouTube-styled films to demonstrate the issues being discussed in the courses.

By Remington C

Jan 23, 2020

Very solid ideas. The readings were great and the movies were all stellar and unique. I think that the lectures were unfortunately lacking at times (they were good, but I wanted more), and there could of been more testing or quizzing. Very solid course overall

By Sharon Y A

Oct 1, 2021

E​xcellent readings but no oversight from staff. Discussion questions are too open-ended and since there's no feedback from staff, students are left to wonder if they're understanding the materal presented. Video format is distracting and often not pertinent to the subject under discussion. This course would be much better if the professor just lectured and provided quizzes to check for understanding. Can't recommend it until problems are fixed.

By J H B v d M

May 8, 2019

Expert philosophers/teachers who presented the lecture material in a pleasant and clear manner. The special locations where the videos are recorded, make watching the videos ageeable. The text below the videos was a good addition.

The advised or required literature was always available via a link. To make the essay's as requested, I regularly used other and complementary literature. For me that was an enrichment of the study. For all this I am grateful to the teachers.

To anyone who is interested in philosophy, I can heartily recommend this course : "The politics of Skepticism". This also applies to a further study philosophy at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

J.H.B. van der Meer

By Debraj B

May 15, 2020

Looking for philosophical insights, this is the right place.

By JOHN Q

Jun 4, 2017

Nice Course. Enjoyed the concepts. Thanks, sincerely

By Trent T

Jun 1, 2018

Loved the lessons, structure, and the professors.

By LAMPRINI-ELENI K

Jan 28, 2021

Nice course

By Siobhan L

Mar 11, 2022

The discussion prompts really get you to think about the nature of skepticism and knowledge. The course lecturers also stress the importance of engaging with alternative views and being skeptical about the strength of our own assumptions. The assessments were intriguing (though the links to the various films need to be updated). ANd the peer-review system could be tweaked to be made more effective. Overall though I really appreciated what I learned from this course, and felt it furthered my knowledge of and interest in the topic of skepticism.

By Joy S

Sep 5, 2017

pretty good class.

By Thomas D

Oct 20, 2020

The assignments pages are weirdly formatted so that entering homework results in a string of unreadable characters. There are not enough people taking this course for the peer review system to work.

