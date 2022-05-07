Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for ESG Impact: Investor Perspective by University of Pennsylvania

4.8
stars
36 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will analyze the importance of assessing stakeholder interest or salience in different ESG factors and industry variances. You will also evaluate the importance of ESG factors in your investment decisions, including how you can use them to create socially responsible portfolios with better-than-average returns. You will also examine the risks associated with ESG investing and how they can affect the corporation’s profitability. Next, you will review the concepts of positive and negative screening and identify the ESG factors that cause investors to divest from or negatively screen certain assets. You will review ESG risks associated with climate, diversity, executive compensation, governance issues, and evaluate how corporate performance and stock prices correlate to ESG scores. You will also examine how ESG adoption could accelerate the growing trend of fossil fuel divestment, its minimal impact on returns, and what this means long term. Finally, you will analyze quantitative and qualitative measurements and explore different protocols, such as MSCI, to evaluate and provide ESG ratings that can affect stakeholder and investor interest. By the end of this course, you will have explored how ESG investing has grown, assessed the variety of ways it has been integrated into the market, and analyzed the complex indexing and measurement techniques employed in the ESG space today....

Top reviews

XL

Apr 10, 2022

This is a very insightful and well-structured course. It discusses the essential elements that investors need to know in the ESG area. The professor is super engaging and clear about his content.

RS

May 16, 2022

Provides an excellent overview on investor perspective, insights into differnet underlying parameters and rating methodology

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for ESG Impact: Investor Perspective

By Sumesh K G

May 7, 2022

It has been a great learning. Carbon reduction on the planet is the most important task at hand. Initiating actions and measuring the impact is of real cosequence. Problems listed by Prof Geczy on impact measurement are significant.

By Xueqian L

Apr 11, 2022

This is a very insightful and well-structured course. It discusses the essential elements that investors need to know in the ESG area. The professor is super engaging and clear about his content.

By Fanny G

Mar 4, 2022

The instructor was really good and inspiring and the slides were complementary to his talking. You could really tell that he had made an effort in compiling the course information

By Rahul S

May 17, 2022

Provides an excellent overview on investor perspective, insights into differnet underlying parameters and rating methodology

By Hugo M d F

Feb 13, 2022

Cogent, holistic yet detailed on the exciting points. It's a fantastic intro to the topic!

By Aaron W [ M

Mar 6, 2022

This was a great refresher on how to use sustainability as a competetive advantage

By Erika A K

Apr 2, 2022

Gostei muito! Conteúdo rico, muito bem explicado e com ótima dinâmica das aulas.

By Owotemu A E

Mar 29, 2022

Fantastic Course!!!

By yilinghou

Mar 27, 2022

very informative

