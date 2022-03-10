MA
Mar 6, 2022
I thought this was one of the best ESG related courses I have taken. The course was recent, relevant and very interesting. Great material and case examples. I think a very balanced view was presented.
AV
May 10, 2022
This course is a must for all the beginners who want to make a carrier in ESG field.\n\nBasics of ESG and case studies are well explained by the tutor.
By Ted K•
Mar 10, 2022
This was an excellent course, and I woiuld dare say, went way beyond "Beginner." Also incredibly topical and timely, inclusive of the post-COVID19 response and how ESG as an emerging discipline will transform societies.
By Sumesh K G•
Apr 25, 2022
ESG Risks and oppurtunities course has put me wise on the foundations upon which modern-day ESG was built. one learnt about the challenges being faced by different setups when it comes to leveraging ESG investing into their portfolios and how changing landscape of ESG is making this an area of untapped potential when it comes to financial workings of business in current times.
Importance of ESG data its collection, collation, analysis and usage for the best outcomes has been very interesting.
The concept of discussing the case studies has been very informative and assisted comprehending.
By Rachna J•
May 7, 2022
The course explains the history and research of ESG risks and opportunities (R&O).
Learnings:
· ESG is not just a social commitment, it has its own associated business risk and opportunities which impacts financial performance of an organisation.
· Lots of work has been done in past to objectively measure those R&O to integrate with business decisions. ESG factors have ROI and budgets allocation can be rationalised basis the materiality of impact of R&O
· Clarity of concept and quantification of expected results makes decisions logical.
By Nicole T•
Apr 20, 2022
I appreciated the process of learning through engaging powerpoints and being able to access them at the end. This allowed me to sit back and enjoy the powerpoint without feeling compelled to take notes. Also, appreciated the balance between information and story-telling.
By SANDESH D•
Mar 25, 2022
The Course is excellent. This gives clarity to ESG concepts and thoughts. Also inspires me to spread the knowledge about ESG across the world. Special thanks to Mr Witold Henisz for taking so much effort in sharing precious knowledge which he has.
By Ririn M•
May 11, 2022
Sharing the core principles of risk and opportunities on ESG - that I think will not change.
Good view points that align with the trends and challenge the current practices to go beyond , eg the accounting practices.
By Josephine c•
Feb 11, 2022
It is truly informative from a vast professional and academician.I thought i was lost in my thoughts but after going throgh this course,i realised am not on the firt to think the way i do and its indeed rewarding.
By Poornima G•
Feb 27, 2022
A very captivating introduction to the concept of ESG by Witold Henisz. The weekly modules have been nicely crafted and the provision of the compilation of slides at the end of the weekly module was very useful.
By Matthew J A•
Mar 7, 2022
By Ankit K V•
May 11, 2022
By Abhishek G•
Apr 2, 2022
Thank you to Witold Henisz and the Coursera Team. it was really insighful and will allow me to better equip and work towards my ESG knowledge.
By Wade S•
Mar 18, 2022
This course has an excellent balance between description and prescription. I enjoy the praticality of the case illustrations.
By ruchi r•
May 14, 2022
Excellent course to understand the basics, very engaging sessions that are explained in an easy to understand format.
By Rahul S•
Apr 25, 2022
The course provides an excellent overview and details on the risks and opportunities invoved in entire ESG landscape.
By Shobhan K M•
Mar 20, 2022
Exceptional learning style via case studies and examples, clarity of process and implementation for learning.
By Lisa Y•
May 22, 2022
This class was a good mix of theory and example. I liked the professor.
By Laura L•
Feb 22, 2022
It has been wonderful! So much content, insight and amazing expertise.
By Letícia R G•
May 28, 2022
Amazing overview of ESG risks and opportunities
By Mian S A•
Feb 12, 2022
Loved both the content as well as delivery!
By Kulbhushan J•
Mar 26, 2022
Beautiful Course
By Natalia A D J•
Apr 16, 2022
Wonderful
By 백승규•
Mar 9, 2022
An excellent lecture for introduction of ESG. Not a '101' level, since I had to look up for some business related terms. The depth and insight was broader than I thought: the business cases on 'S' and 'G' part was very helpful for understanding ESG in the business perspective. Overall great lecture.
By Basil G•
Feb 7, 2022
While the content was interesting, it was not demonstrated how EXACTLY ESG is integrated in business operations. Also, following the course was quite tiring from time to time, as there were not enough visual incentives, i.e. compelling slides etc.
By Munyaradzi M•
May 10, 2022
Very well=structured and relevant course with well-researched case studies. The instructor however needs to talk slower and more clearly so that the message is not lost in communication, otherwise, he is very knowledgeable on the subject.
By Terrence H•
May 3, 2022
I thoroughly enjoyed the course and gained some helpful knowledge. Presentation was very professional and informative; however, I believe some of the material should be simplified or aligned better with the slides.