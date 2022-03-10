Chevron Left
Back to ESG Risks and Opportunities

Learner Reviews & Feedback for ESG Risks and Opportunities by University of Pennsylvania

4.7
stars
117 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will explore the foundations upon which modern-day ESG was built, how market forces react to ESG, and ways to create and maintain value using ESG investment strategies. You will also learn about the five pathways of materiality, and how those interplay with or against ESG performance. You will examine the many challenges that corporations face when it comes to leveraging ESG investing into their portfolios, and how the changing landscape of ESG is making this an area of untapped potential when it comes to the financial workings of businesses today. You'll also learn from real-life case studies how you can assess risk, create better risk management policy, and build a map to identify valuable areas of opportunity and create better decision-making approaches. Lastly, you will look at portfolio optimization and the utilization of ESG factors to maximize returns in addition to examining different funds, their fee structures, and how investors can blend ESG into their investment portfolio. By the end of this course, you will know the best practices for creating a solid risk management plan and how to create a culture that is sensitive to ESG. You will better understand the history and framework behind ESG, and how to create a path forward using smarter methods to identify risk, navigate ESG issues, and reach ESG investing goals....

Top reviews

MA

Mar 6, 2022

I thought this was one of the best ESG related courses I have taken. The course was recent, relevant and very interesting. Great material and case examples. I think a very balanced view was presented.

AV

May 10, 2022

This course is a must for all the beginners who want to make a carrier in ESG field.\n\nBasics of ESG and case studies are well explained by the tutor.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for ESG Risks and Opportunities

By Ted K

Mar 10, 2022

This was an excellent course, and I woiuld dare say, went way beyond "Beginner." Also incredibly topical and timely, inclusive of the post-COVID19 response and how ESG as an emerging discipline will transform societies.

By Sumesh K G

Apr 25, 2022

ESG Risks and oppurtunities course has put me wise on the foundations upon which modern-day ESG was built. one learnt about the challenges being faced by different setups when it comes to leveraging ESG investing into their portfolios and how changing landscape of ESG is making this an area of untapped potential when it comes to financial workings of business in current times.

Importance of ESG data its collection, collation, analysis and usage for the best outcomes has been very interesting.

The concept of discussing the case studies has been very informative and assisted comprehending.

By Rachna J

May 7, 2022

The course explains the history and research of ESG risks and opportunities (R&O).

Learnings:

·       ESG is not just a social commitment, it has its own associated business risk and opportunities which impacts financial performance of an organisation.

·       Lots of work has been done in past to objectively measure those R&O to integrate with business decisions. ESG factors have ROI and budgets allocation can be rationalised basis the materiality of impact of R&O

·       Clarity of concept and quantification of expected results makes decisions logical.

By Nicole T

Apr 20, 2022

I appreciated the process of learning through engaging powerpoints and being able to access them at the end. This allowed me to sit back and enjoy the powerpoint without feeling compelled to take notes. Also, appreciated the balance between information and story-telling.

By SANDESH D

Mar 25, 2022

The Course is excellent. This gives clarity to ESG concepts and thoughts. Also inspires me to spread the knowledge about ESG across the world. Special thanks to Mr Witold Henisz for taking so much effort in sharing precious knowledge which he has.

By Ririn M

May 11, 2022

Sharing the core principles of risk and opportunities on ESG - that I think will not change.

Good view points that align with the trends and challenge the current practices to go beyond , eg the accounting practices.

By Josephine c

Feb 11, 2022

It is truly informative from a vast professional and academician.I thought i was lost in my thoughts but after going throgh this course,i realised am not on the firt to think the way i do and its indeed rewarding.

By Poornima G

Feb 27, 2022

A very captivating introduction to the concept of ESG by Witold Henisz. The weekly modules have been nicely crafted and the provision of the compilation of slides at the end of the weekly module was very useful.

By Matthew J A

Mar 7, 2022

I thought this was one of the best ESG related courses I have taken. The course was recent, relevant and very interesting. Great material and case examples. I think a very balanced view was presented.

By Ankit K V

May 11, 2022

This course is a must for all the beginners who want to make a carrier in ESG field.

Basics of ESG and case studies are well explained by the tutor.

By Abhishek G

Apr 2, 2022

Thank you to Witold Henisz and the Coursera Team. it was really insighful and will allow me to better equip and work towards my ESG knowledge.

By Wade S

Mar 18, 2022

This course has an excellent balance between description and prescription. I enjoy the praticality of the case illustrations.

By ruchi r

May 14, 2022

Excellent course to understand the basics, very engaging sessions that are explained in an easy to understand format.

By Rahul S

Apr 25, 2022

The course provides an excellent overview and details on the risks and opportunities invoved in entire ESG landscape.

By Shobhan K M

Mar 20, 2022

Exceptional learning style via case studies and examples, clarity of process and implementation for learning.

By Lisa Y

May 22, 2022

T​his class was a good mix of theory and example. I liked the professor.

By Laura L

Feb 22, 2022

It has been wonderful! So much content, insight and amazing expertise.

By Letícia R G

May 28, 2022

Amazing overview of ESG risks and opportunities

By Mian S A

Feb 12, 2022

L​oved both the content as well as delivery!

By Kulbhushan J

Mar 26, 2022

Beautiful Course

By Natalia A D J

Apr 16, 2022

Wonderful

By 백승규

Mar 9, 2022

An excellent lecture for introduction of ESG. Not a '101' level, since I had to look up for some business related terms. The depth and insight was broader than I thought: the business cases on 'S' and 'G' part was very helpful for understanding ESG in the business perspective. Overall great lecture.

By Basil G

Feb 7, 2022

While the content was interesting, it was not demonstrated how EXACTLY ESG is integrated in business operations. Also, following the course was quite tiring from time to time, as there were not enough visual incentives, i.e. compelling slides etc.

By Munyaradzi M

May 10, 2022

Very well=structured and relevant course with well-researched case studies. The instructor however needs to talk slower and more clearly so that the message is not lost in communication, otherwise, he is very knowledgeable on the subject.

By Terrence H

May 3, 2022

I thoroughly enjoyed the course and gained some helpful knowledge. Presentation was very professional and informative; however, I believe some of the material should be simplified or aligned better with the slides.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder