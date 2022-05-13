Learner Reviews & Feedback for ESG and Social Activism by University of Pennsylvania
About the Course
In this course, you will get an overview of the impact of contemporary ESG ratings and how a company balances ESG issues against its financial performance. You will evaluate the effectiveness of corporate authenticity and the impacts of politics when building corporate ESG policy. You will also learn about social activism’s ability to disrupt markets, and the roles that stakeholders play when dealing with financial markets.
Next, you will learn about corporate Boards, and the importance of creating independent Directors that can maintain neutrality to protect the interests of both the business and shareholders. You will also learn how Board structure is managed, methods for selecting Board members, and the role that Boards play when crafting ESG policy.
Lastly, you will look at the necessity of creating a diverse and inclusive culture within an organization and will examine best practices for boards to create strong crisis and risk management policies.
By the end of this course, you will have a comprehensive understanding of how social activism affects the corporate world in the 21st century, how to build a Board of Directors that can incorporate ESG issues into risk management and governance strategies, and how encouraging diverse and inclusive culture benefits companies....
By Vijay K
May 13, 2022
Provides a good overview of critical Social and Governance issue, and how stakeholder activism could help ensure accountability of the Board and Management in maintaining high standards. The professor was eloquent in her presentation and the materials was well structured and balanced.