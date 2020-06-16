By Mus A A•
Jun 15, 2020
I Have got through this challenge then i was understood google cloud platform so crowded for make to create storage and application project.
By Aldi A M 0•
Aug 3, 2020
thanks for the knowledge Google Team------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
By Kertijayan L•
Oct 1, 2019
this course really helped me to understand how to monitor gce, app engine. and also understand how cloud datastore works.
By Yudha A F 0•
Aug 16, 2020
Log/history is very importan to analize some issue and improve your technology performance.
By Fatahillah F•
Oct 6, 2019
Good, course language still in english, unlike bahasa indonesia in tittle
By Toni S•
Aug 6, 2020
thanks for the knowledge and experience that is very valuable.
By Alin W S 0•
Jul 1, 2020
Great .. I hope this course can developed again for better
By Hasim A 0•
Jul 19, 2020
Very exited with this course and lab.
By Reza R 0•
Jul 9, 2020
very simple course love it
By Abdullah F 0•
Jul 5, 2020
This is a great experience
By Muhammad Y R•
Oct 27, 2019
It's so Good for my life
By Roi J S•
Jul 7, 2020
Materi yang menarik
By Muhammad F M 0•
Jul 4, 2020
very enjoy to Study
By Ismail•
Sep 9, 2019
Very good tutorials
By Desi K H 0•
Aug 17, 2020
Hohoho i made it!
By Juli Y 0•
Jul 4, 2020
great experiences
By Muhammad A S•
Oct 12, 2019
overall is good
By Izmilia P•
Dec 17, 2020
Great course!
By Herwindra B•
Aug 26, 2020
good training
By Muhamad M 0•
Jul 24, 2020
Great Course!
By Frendy S•
Jun 29, 2020
great course!
By Frasstio A•
Jun 25, 2020
alhamdulillah
By Fahrulroji 0•
Jun 24, 2020
0447859131-46
By Rony I F•
Sep 20, 2019
thanks google
By Fauzi I F 0•
Aug 5, 2020
good, thanks