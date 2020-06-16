Chevron Left
Kursus akselerasi sesuai permintaan ini memperkenalkan peserta pada infrastruktur dan layanan platform yang komprehensif dan fleksibel yang disediakan oleh Google Cloud Platform. Melalui kombinasi presentasi video, demo, dan lab praktis, peserta akan mengeksplorasi dan menerapkan berbagai elemen solusi, termasuk komponen infrastruktur seperti jaringan, sistem, dan layanan aplikasi. Kursus ini juga mencakup penerapan solusi praktis termasuk melakukan interkoneksi jaringan dengan aman, kunci enkripsi yang disediakan pelanggan, manajemen keamanan dan akses, kuota dan tagihan, serta pemantauan resource. Prasyarat: Untuk mendapatkan manfaat optimal dari kursus ini, peserta diharapkan telah: • Menyelesaikan kursus Konsep Dasar Google Cloud Platform (Infrastruktur Inti atau Profesional AWS) atau yang setara • Menyelesaikan kursus Konsep Penting Infrastruktur Cloud: Dasar atau yang setara • Menguasai kemahiran dasar dengan fitur command-line dan lingkungan sistem operasi Linux • Memiliki pengetahuan tentang Operasi Sistem termasuk men-deploy dan mengelola aplikasi, baik pada lingkungan lokal maupun cloud publik >>> Dengan mendaftar untuk mengikuti kursus ini, Anda menyetujui Persyaratan Layanan Qwiklabs sebagaimana diuraikan dalam FAQ dan terletak di: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<...

By Mus A A

Jun 15, 2020

I Have got through this challenge then i was understood google cloud platform so crowded for make to create storage and application project.

By Aldi A M 0

Aug 3, 2020

thanks for the knowledge Google Team------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

By Kertijayan L

Oct 1, 2019

this course really helped me to understand how to monitor gce, app engine. and also understand how cloud datastore works.

By Yudha A F 0

Aug 16, 2020

Log/history is very importan to analize some issue and improve your technology performance.

By Fatahillah F

Oct 6, 2019

Good, course language still in english, unlike bahasa indonesia in tittle

By Toni S

Aug 6, 2020

thanks for the knowledge and experience that is very valuable.

By Alin W S 0

Jul 1, 2020

Great .. I hope this course can developed again for better

By Hasim A 0

Jul 19, 2020

Very exited with this course and lab.

By Reza R 0

Jul 9, 2020

very simple course love it

By Abdullah F 0

Jul 5, 2020

This is a great experience

By Muhammad Y R

Oct 27, 2019

It's so Good for my life

By Roi J S

Jul 7, 2020

Materi yang menarik

By Muhammad F M 0

Jul 4, 2020

very enjoy to Study

By Ismail

Sep 9, 2019

Very good tutorials

By Desi K H 0

Aug 17, 2020

Hohoho i made it!

By Juli Y 0

Jul 4, 2020

great experiences

By Muhammad A S

Oct 12, 2019

overall is good

By Izmilia P

Dec 17, 2020

Great course!

By Herwindra B

Aug 26, 2020

good training

By Muhamad M 0

Jul 24, 2020

Great Course!

By Frendy S

Jun 29, 2020

great course!

By Frasstio A

Jun 25, 2020

alhamdulillah

By Fahrulroji 0

Jun 24, 2020

0447859131-46

By Rony I F

Sep 20, 2019

thanks google

By Fauzi I F 0

Aug 5, 2020

good, thanks

