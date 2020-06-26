Chevron Left
Kursus akselerasi sesuai permintaan selama 1 minggu ini memperkenalkan peserta pada infrastruktur dan layanan platform yang komprehensif dan fleksibel yang disediakan oleh Google Cloud Platform. Melalui kombinasi presentasi video, demo, dan uji coba lab langsung, peserta akan mempelajari dan men-deploy berbagai elemen solusi, termasuk komponen infrastruktur seperti jaringan, mesin virtual, dan layanan aplikasi. Anda akan mempelajari cara menggunakan Google Cloud Platform melalui Console dan Cloud Shell. Anda juga akan mempelajari peran arsitek cloud, pendekatan desain infrastruktur, dan konfigurasi networking virtual dengan Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Project, Jaringan, Subnetwork, alamat IP, Rute, dan Aturan firewall. Prasyarat Untuk mendapatkan manfaat optimal dari kursus ini, peserta diharapkan telah: • Menyelesaikan kursus Konsep Dasar Google Cloud Platform (Infrastruktur Inti atau AWS Professionals) atau yang setara • Menguasai kemahiran dasar dalam fitur command-line dan lingkungan sistem operasi Linux • Memiliki pengetahuan tentang Operasi Sistem termasuk men-deploy dan mengelola aplikasi, baik pada lingkungan lokal maupun cloud publik...

MS

Oct 8, 2019

there are many courses that simple to understand, may after this course i can join GOJEK company :D

S

Jun 26, 2020

I have Experience cloud computing training it's enjoy

By Deni D

Jun 26, 2020

saya baru pertama berurusan webserver gui dan console. mudah mudahan di next materi lebih dapat membantu saya dalam memahami dan meningkatkan skill. terima kasih

By Kertijayan L

Sep 20, 2019

amazing qwiklabs that really helped me to understand more deep about this infrastructure.

and for the last lab, who know, we created minecraft server :D

By Bryan P E L

Aug 27, 2020

You should increase your video quality to 1080p when do demonstration because it look fuzzy in my laptop

By Muhammad A S

Oct 9, 2019

there are many courses that simple to understand, may after this course i can join GOJEK company :D

By Andifa D 0

Jul 13, 2020

Materi yang diberikan sangat mudah dipahami dan bermanfaat sebagai pembelajaran untuk pemula

By Muhammad D R 0

Jul 7, 2020

new knowladge for me and i hope this certificate make a good prospect for my job n my career

By Maulidya I

Oct 14, 2019

thank you for every chances to learn about how to working with a virtual machine

By Nurmansha M 0

Jun 29, 2020

Nice tutorial, the learning schedule is awesome with review after doing lab

By Toni S

Aug 6, 2020

thanks for the knowledge and experience that is very valuable.

By Saad F 0

Jul 5, 2020

this course is awesome, how they integrated is so beautiful

By Saiful P 0

Jun 26, 2020

I have Experience cloud computing training it's enjoy

By Roi J S

Jun 30, 2020

Tutorialdan materinya mudah dipahami. Terima Kasih

By Reza R 0

Jun 23, 2020

learn about ip address , firewall to block network

By Bimo A U

Jul 19, 2020

Great Course, I learned the basic of VM and VPC.

By Alamsyah

Apr 9, 2020

very detail explanation yet still easy to follow

By Devandy J

Aug 17, 2020

Easy to understand and good example from tutor

By Aldi A M 0

Jul 21, 2020

add a knowledge about creating virtual machine

By Rony I F

Sep 2, 2019

Thanks support to Google & Kominfo Indonesian

By Dwiki O S 0

Jun 22, 2020

goog, walau pun sediti ada kendala error nya

By jay m

Jul 5, 2020

Gave me more knowledge about GCP foundation

By Damianus S N

Jun 24, 2020

Great course about Compute Engine and VMs!

By Ida B G W S

Oct 8, 2019

Its good course for me as newbie in cloud

By Agusra R

Oct 6, 2019

thx sir learn alot form this course thx

By I G N A W

Jul 3, 2020

Nice module and hand lab practice

By Tablaseray F

Aug 29, 2020

Terima kasih banyak atas ilmunya

