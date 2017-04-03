MP
May 5, 2021
Very interesting content, we learn a lot on various subjects. It's appreciable that we can deepen the subject through essays, not only quizzes
AH
May 23, 2020
I am from France and with a little more time than predicted by the teachers, this course was successful with 92.4%!
By Cliff S•
Apr 3, 2017
This course starts off interesting and then just gets absurd. A huge chunk of the genetic part has activities where you have to translate large genetic sequences by hand. If you don't have access to a printer, trying to break up genetic codes into 3-letter codons and translating them is an exercise in frustration. Plus the sequences are not even easily formatted for printing as they are all images so you can't even just copy them into an editor and break up the sequences.
This was only the second course I dropped on Cousera.
By Emiel d J•
Jul 6, 2018
This course is very interesting. It explains most aspects of evolution in a great way. There even is some practical work in it. The also go in the field to show some observations in nature. They are engaging and very clear in their speech.
By Cassidy C•
Oct 12, 2016
This course was incredible! The videos were interesting and included field trips and dialogue that made it spectacular and enjoyable to learn. You were able to take every graded assignment and participate even if you did not have money to buy the certificate. I learned so much and feel like my mind has been widened. I wish it had talked a bit more about how humans are evolving because that was super interesting, and a few test items would not grade correctly, but other than that it was perfect! Thank you so much for providing this excellent course for free for us! It must of took so much time and collaborative effort I applaud you for your generosity. It makes me wish I could go to this school.
By María Á G V•
Dec 9, 2016
I loved it! I was looking for a course that taught about evolution without going too deep into Genetics (since it has proven to be too tough for me). I loved this course's approach for people who have no previous knowledge on either field! Thank you!
By Paul T•
Jul 3, 2020
Excellent videos and resources. Not too difficult but challenging at times. I learnt a lot more about evolution and particularly enjoyed the section on decoding DNA and the way that evolution is still changing the world we live in.
Thank you.
By Neilbarker•
Apr 30, 2020
An excellent course with varied forms of learning and assessment. Fascinating examples and ideas were used to develop understanding. I feel I have a much deeper insight into evolution since taking this course.
By Philip H•
Jan 25, 2018
A good course with interesting information. The only issue was on genetic codes.Cordons should have been marked off for ease of answering questions, a few of which were poorly worded. But overall, very good.
By Maxime P•
May 6, 2021
By Alexandre H•
May 24, 2020
By Yue Y•
Sep 7, 2017
Excellent course! REALLY informative and the exercise questions are helpful in understanding the concepts!
By Marcus V B C•
Sep 13, 2017
Sensacional, muito bom. Mas poderia estar na língua portuguesa, traduzido para o português do Brasil.
By Prashant K M•
May 10, 2020
Quite well explained and laid out. A impressive program for understanding the basics of evolution.
By Isabella S•
Apr 10, 2020
Brilliant course, very interesting and i'd recommend it for fellow college/sixth form students
By Sharell B•
Dec 19, 2017
This course really made me think about evolution. :) Would recommend this course!
By VISHAL V•
May 29, 2017
Interesting, good examples and case study, whole content of the course is good.
By Maarten W K•
Mar 15, 2022
Very interesting, well presented! Relevant readings and clear video lectures.
By Luis H•
Feb 6, 2017
Extremely interesting, well conducted and achievable of the difficult toolls
By Marta K•
Nov 3, 2017
not overly demanding so far but really interactive and interesting. 5/5
By George G S•
Jun 17, 2019
Excellent course: interesting content and engaging instructors.
By Clotilde d C F N•
Oct 16, 2016
It's a very good course, i will do more!
By JOHN Q•
Dec 19, 2016
great course....fun and interesting.
By B G A B•
Sep 10, 2021
excellent course and lecturers
By Marco N•
Oct 28, 2021
Very cool and informative!!
By Richard K•
May 11, 2018
Very interesting class
By Abe N•
Feb 22, 2017
I love this course