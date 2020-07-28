MA
Feb 17, 2021
Another fantastic instalment of this series. Jonathan's a great guide -- learned, witty and fully in touch with the music. Pitched at just the right level for the interested amateur.
RM
Feb 22, 2018
I've studied classical piano for years, as a kid and now as an old person. I've never experienced anything in music so nicely combining the enlightening and the exhilarating.
By Tristan K•
Jul 28, 2020
Jonathan Biss has inspired me to be a better musician through his sheer breadth of information, talent and emotion regarding these sonatas. I am greatly indebted to Mr. Biss and Curtis Institute for furnishing these lectures and providing laypeople, musicians, and aspiring composers like myself with masterful demonstrations and pertinent information. I am confident that the knowledge gained in these sonata appreciation lectures, paired with skill, drive and a goal to keep learning as I keep creating, will help me to be a much better composer.
By Susan L•
Nov 4, 2020
Mr. Biss is uniquely qualified to guide students from all walks of life through Beethoven and his sonatas. His lectures and demonstrations are well conceived and executed. Each segment is a real pleasure to enjoy and to engage with and to learn from. Thank you for making these courses available. I look forward to the next in the series.
By Muskan C•
Jul 3, 2020
I was so excited to do this 3rd installment of the course since I enjoyed the first two! Again, Mr. Biss delves beautifully into Beethoven's life and his sonatas that makes me more confident while listening his pieces and in understanding them. I'm so ready to begin with the 4th part, now!
By Robin P•
Nov 22, 2018
Jonathan is just stellar in the way he conveys his passion and deep insight into Beethoven's mind. I enjoyed so much this course, I would take any other course that Jonathan produces without blinking. A millions thanks !
By Joy S•
Mar 2, 2018
instructor's ability to just sit down and play whatever bit of Beethoven he wants is impressive. Very, very knowledgeable. Like to see him give classes on other classical composers. One thing: hate the beard.
By RUSSELL M•
Feb 23, 2018
By Vedran S•
Feb 24, 2018
The instructor and the course are fantastic! I would highly recommend this installment of Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas (as well as the previous two).
By Barend•
Apr 12, 2018
Like part 1 and 2, this deep insights in Beethoven's Piano Sonatas by Jonathan Biss, and the way how he explains them, is all of superb quality
By Jak K•
May 12, 2019
Superb! With great insight, erudition, virtuosity, and humour, Jonathan Biss inspires and delights. It doesn't get better than this!
By Roberto S•
Mar 3, 2018
Great little course to delve into the fascinating world of Beethoven´s music, by the hand of one of the best experts in the field.
By Nelly M C C•
Jan 28, 2018
It is a auditive and sensory pleasure to attend these courses hosted by Johnathan Biss. And the learning experience is superb!
By Evelyn l•
Sep 22, 2021
For a long time I avoided playing Beethoven sonatas because I had no affinity for them. Prof Bliss was able to provide interesting facts about each sonata shedding light into Beethoven's ingenuity and "tricks" so to speak, inspiring me to explore them more deeply. I appreciate this very much. There are couple of tests that have a D question that either is incomplete or makes no sense. I also wonder if the text is available so I can use them as I study them. Ditto of the test questions and correct answers.
Evelyn Lee
By Mark A•
Feb 18, 2021
By Priscilla C•
Feb 11, 2018
Johnathan's Biss's lectures are fantastic and transmit his enthusiasm, profound knowledge, and love for Beethoven's sonatas
By Samuel F•
Mar 4, 2018
I'd watch anything with Jonathan Biss.
Some of Bach's music? Mozart? Chopin?
Anything piano related would be great
By Zully Y d l R G•
Nov 21, 2020
Interesante análisis de las sonatas de Beethoven. Muy didáctico y útil para interpretar mejor las sonatas.
By joseclon•
Oct 25, 2018
I want to thank Mr. Biss and Curtis Institute for this great course.
By Harry K•
Mar 24, 2018
Highest Quality in lecture and understanding of Beethoven sonatas.
By Fok s k•
Feb 18, 2018
Great professor with passion on Beethoven's music. I love it.
By Robert S•
May 7, 2018
Jonathan is awesome! Thank you Thank you Thank you!!!
By Weixiang X•
Jun 7, 2018
Fantastic lecturer, very good analysis on the pieces.
By Virginia M•
Mar 23, 2021
Great course, great teacher! Thanks, Coursera!
By Richard G•
Dec 1, 2019
Excellent content and terrific presentation.
By Luis W•
Jun 7, 2018
Always a pleasure to share, delightful
By Ricardo G•
Jan 28, 2018
Excellent course!