Learner Reviews & Feedback for Extracellular Vesicles in Health and Disease by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
78 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

This course aims to provide current understanding about extracellular vesicles (EVs) and their role in health and diseases. The EVs are known to be involved in cell to cell communication. Apart from maintaining normal cell physiology, EVs deliver messages that can drive or influence the progression of a disease. This course discusses recent advances made in the field to give an introduction on their function in health as well as in disease.This course includes four modules. Module 1 is an introduction to the course, and provides an overview of the previous MOOC on EVs “Basics of Extracellular Vesicles”. Module 2 focuses on the role of EVs in physiological conditions and gives various examples on their role in metabolism, inflammation, immunity and pregnancy and coagulation. This module also briefly covers the topic of microorganism-derived EVs such as vesicles from bacteria and discusses EVs from apoptotic and senescent cells. In Module 3, we focus on the role of EVs in cancer: how EVs can mediate communication between the tumour and its microenvironment, the functional role of immune cell-derived EVs in development of cancer, as well as the role of EVs in cancer cell proliferation, survival, metastasis and drug resistance. In Module 4, the role of EVs in diseases of the cardiovascular, haematopoietic, nervous, respiratory and urinary systems, and infectious diseases will be presented.This course is recommended for intermediate learners or anyone who is interested in the field of extracellular vesicles and their role in a particular disease including scientists, clinicians, or cell and molecular biologists who look to broaden their understanding of the field....

Top reviews

EH

Nov 22, 2019

Amazing course and the content was very clear precise and useful for my professional development in this fascinating field.

DM

May 31, 2021

Excellent with lots of knowledge and informations with an excellent platform for build up our continuing education.

By MD.NURUL H R

Apr 27, 2020

I have learned a lot from this course. This is one of the challenging courses I have done from Coursera.

By Yingchao M

Apr 9, 2020

It's a very good course for beginners to broaden their knowledge.

By Aedrian A

Feb 8, 2021

This is an excellent, intensive and well-curated overview on the state-of-the-art (as of this writing) thinking and findings on extracellular vesicles as part of the internal biological milieu. The material provides a sober view of the current activities, potentials and challenges in the field. As with the preceding course (Basics of Extracellular Vesicles), I will highly recommend this offering to those with college-level grasp of cell & molecular biology, biochemistry and/or biophysics who may be interested to work in this exciting field. The videos are considerably long, so future takers with the necessary background should devote bouts of undivided attention to finish the lectures.

Those planning to build a career in this discipline will find themselves in the company and guidance of a highly-coordinated international community of scientists who developed this course.

By Mallika B

Apr 16, 2021

This course was really very helpful and it has covered lots of information and has also managed to include the current research articles which was really helpful. The topics are explained really well. My overall experience with this course was knowledgable and enlightening.

By Esteban O

Nov 23, 2019

Amazing course and the content was very clear precise and useful for my professional development in this fascinating field.

By Dr M

Jun 1, 2021

Excellent with lots of knowledge and informations with an excellent platform for build up our continuing education.

By Emayamsavitha

Apr 27, 2020

Gud

By Manasa V

Jul 2, 2021

Worth than gold for the budding scientists from all the fields associated with life sciences . I can definitely say, a lot of futuristic research in the Biomedical and Veterinary field is going to be EV associated.

By 余庆

Mar 21, 2022

Truly useful for biological student who wants to know more about Extracellular Vesicles

By Ramon R

Dec 13, 2020

Excelentes palestras, bem detalhadas aprendizado garantido.

By sreeja m

Aug 31, 2021

Great course for people interested in EV biology.

By Maryam A

Jul 28, 2020

Very much informative and beneficial for me :)

By Juan S

Aug 3, 2021

Engaging, complete and up-to-date

By Sholeye M I

Jul 27, 2020

very explanatory. learnt a lot

By Dr. P M B

Nov 3, 2021

wow! amazing to learn

By Asha R

Nov 15, 2020

informative course

By Tahani A B

Oct 19, 2020

comprehensive

By Gerwin N B

Aug 21, 2020

Great course!

By Manjeet S

Jul 26, 2020

great course

By Hridoy

Sep 9, 2020

nice course

By Artchaya H

Aug 27, 2020

Some part of lecture has no narration .

