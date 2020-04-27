EH
Nov 22, 2019
Amazing course and the content was very clear precise and useful for my professional development in this fascinating field.
DM
May 31, 2021
Excellent with lots of knowledge and informations with an excellent platform for build up our continuing education.
By MD.NURUL H R•
Apr 27, 2020
I have learned a lot from this course. This is one of the challenging courses I have done from Coursera.
By Yingchao M•
Apr 9, 2020
It's a very good course for beginners to broaden their knowledge.
By Aedrian A•
Feb 8, 2021
This is an excellent, intensive and well-curated overview on the state-of-the-art (as of this writing) thinking and findings on extracellular vesicles as part of the internal biological milieu. The material provides a sober view of the current activities, potentials and challenges in the field. As with the preceding course (Basics of Extracellular Vesicles), I will highly recommend this offering to those with college-level grasp of cell & molecular biology, biochemistry and/or biophysics who may be interested to work in this exciting field. The videos are considerably long, so future takers with the necessary background should devote bouts of undivided attention to finish the lectures.
Those planning to build a career in this discipline will find themselves in the company and guidance of a highly-coordinated international community of scientists who developed this course.
By Mallika B•
Apr 16, 2021
This course was really very helpful and it has covered lots of information and has also managed to include the current research articles which was really helpful. The topics are explained really well. My overall experience with this course was knowledgable and enlightening.
By Esteban O•
Nov 23, 2019
By Dr M•
Jun 1, 2021
By Emayamsavitha•
Apr 27, 2020
Gud
By Manasa V•
Jul 2, 2021
Worth than gold for the budding scientists from all the fields associated with life sciences . I can definitely say, a lot of futuristic research in the Biomedical and Veterinary field is going to be EV associated.
By 余庆•
Mar 21, 2022
Truly useful for biological student who wants to know more about Extracellular Vesicles
By Ramon R•
Dec 13, 2020
Excelentes palestras, bem detalhadas aprendizado garantido.
By sreeja m•
Aug 31, 2021
Great course for people interested in EV biology.
By Maryam A•
Jul 28, 2020
Very much informative and beneficial for me :)
By Juan S•
Aug 3, 2021
Engaging, complete and up-to-date
By Sholeye M I•
Jul 27, 2020
very explanatory. learnt a lot
By Dr. P M B•
Nov 3, 2021
wow! amazing to learn
By Asha R•
Nov 15, 2020
informative course
By Tahani A B•
Oct 19, 2020
comprehensive
By Gerwin N B•
Aug 21, 2020
Great course!
By Manjeet S•
Jul 26, 2020
great course
By Hridoy•
Sep 9, 2020
nice course
By Artchaya H•
Aug 27, 2020
Some part of lecture has no narration .