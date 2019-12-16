TH
Nov 14, 2021
Weeks 1-3 are a decent overview of accounting and regularly used financial measures for performance. Week 4 is entirely different; it is a great introduction to and overview of predictive analytics.
LS
Apr 26, 2020
This Course was very helpful and providing an excellent knowledge about Financial Results with proper integration with non-financial performance. I really enjoyed the course !
By Jaskooner S•
Dec 16, 2019
feedback is very poor from the quiz especially from the questions with multiple answers
By Ankit C•
Jan 29, 2019
It was great. I had little issues in understanding little bit as i am medical background, it would be great if it had some medical examples.
By Jerry H K•
Aug 11, 2020
Not enough examples in many of the accounting concepts covered. The quizzes were way too hard. It seems like this course would be more suitable for someone with some prior financial knowledge. A nurse or medical professional, without any prior financial knowledge, could get lost quite easily in this course.
By Michael G L•
Jun 23, 2020
The course was OK. However, the quizzes do not match the wording of the lectures or accompanying material. Worse, many of the questions are the "pick the best answers" type which if you make even one mistake the whole question is wrong. There is zero feedback on the test results so you have no idea what was wrong. I would have just abandoned this course but it was required for the specialization. Finally got it done. Not a good learning experience and if I want to learn more of this stuff I will pick a better learner centric venue. Tests should be a teaching tool that aid in knowledge acquisition. Not a big, got ya!
By Yuxian S•
Oct 9, 2019
This course provides rather intense learning materials and competitive quizzes, urging me to do more research outside of the classes. The course content is informative and a little bit challenging, bur learning it is definitely a rewarding experience. The skills on accounting and building financial models offer me a new perspective and many insights on evaluating the financial performance of companies and strategies they use. Thank you for preparing such a great course.
By Abhishek R•
Nov 4, 2018
I do not have a background of Finance and Accounting. This course is really for me to learn the basics and apply it in my practice
By Jessica B•
Feb 3, 2019
The content of Weeks 2 and 3 was fairly difficult by comparison, and the slides were not quite enough detail to be a good reference to prepare for the quiz. I found myself trying to google terms, since there is no "textbook". Overall however, a very valuable course!
By Sagar S•
Jul 17, 2018
Level of Difficulty is good. Challenging at times to executives in firms who don't have much exposure to financial aspects of the firm. But grit will help you go through the course and complete it.
By Carlos A H•
Jul 18, 2019
Would be helpful if more case examples were provided from the health industry, such as health service organizations, pharmaceutical companies, or private health insurance companies.
By Riccardo C•
May 28, 2020
The course is really good and I recommended it to my colleagues. It doesn't get 5 stars from me because of the test for week 3 which seems weird.
By Georgina d l P R L•
Sep 20, 2019
Great way to learn , some topics are really hard to understand if you dont read some Financial Terms
By Ibrahim B•
Jul 20, 2018
The module was very informative but lacked examples about the Healthcare industry.
By LU Y•
Apr 27, 2020
Should consider having a tutor or have users apply to be peer tutor to better facilitates the learning process and forum.
By Rodrigo A d M•
Jul 17, 2020
The classes were amazing and the quizzes helpful and challenging. I am a medical student in one of the top universities in my country, unfortunately our healthcare managing discipline does not even scrape the most fundamental aspect of managing, which is accounting. Most of the medical students in my country do not have the slightest idea of the economic dynamic behind healthcare, that's why I am recommending this course for all my colleagues. I hope that this knowledge will change our culture, that in most instances only result in the tragedy of commons.
By Agasthya R•
Apr 20, 2020
I began this course with very limited knowledge about the role of finance in decision making and ended it with a great overview of its different aspects. Professors Richard Lambert and Christopher Ittner explain the concepts elegantly and at the right pace. The content and teaching were engaging and easy to follow. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone who wants to gain good knowledge on using financial data to identify key drivers and take the right decision.
By Quintin R•
Apr 25, 2022
I earned an MBA more than 20 years ago and accounting was my most challenging subject. This course was extremely difficult because I have not had to use most of the accounting knowledge I gained during the MBA program 20 years ago. However, as I worked through each module, certain terms and processes were familiar to me because of the accounting class I took more than 20 years ago.
By Hernando E•
May 4, 2020
Everything i was looking for from this course and more.
Both professors had good lecturing styles and kept the content interesting.
The pace of content was considerate of the likely target audience.
I wish some of the quizzes didn't have so many "check all that apply" questions.
Overall, the best course in the Finance and Quantitative Modeling for Analysts Specialization
By Molly P•
Oct 3, 2018
The second half of the course really honed in on specific survey questions...I ask you, will this survey question provide you the feedback you are looking for??? :)
I had hand-on training for Bench marking within a Health Care organization and now in a Public Utility. I took a lot away from the course and I'm eager to contribute towards growth and development.
By Aashritha M•
Jan 25, 2022
While I have studied accounting briefly at a high school level, I had not understood it in the context of healthcare much. This course really helped me relate the two. It was an excellent course and I learnt a lot. The test questions made you think and apply what you had learnt in the lectures. It was truly helpful and the quality of this course was fantastic.
By John S J•
Apr 4, 2020
I will be reviewed the final module's videos - very insightful information. I will also be reviewing the Indirect Method - Cash flow statement - complicated, but I can see how it brings all financial statements together and tells the story of what's happening in the business inclusive of the balance sheet and income statement.
By BERKAY A•
Sep 16, 2020
Actually , I didn't think this course would be useful in such extent for me. The different perspectives I learnt from the professors are amazing, I will use this strategical informations in my future career to come up with new solutions to problems that ı will face. Thank you for everything!!!
By Danilo D•
Apr 1, 2020
A great and well done basic course to understand the fundamentals of accountability and finance, I've learnt a lot about American financial statement system, which is quite different from the one we have in Europe, and in Italy specifically. I'm very gratified to have attended this course.
By David H•
Mar 24, 2020
Excellent course. Instructors explain things very clearly. Course is not too long or short for the amount of information covered. Appropriate level of detail. Good use of real world examples. Instructors are experts in the field. PowerPoint slides are clear - not too cluttered.
By ARVIND K S•
Feb 13, 2020
II found it to be a great course for business analysis, from the managerial as well as the analysts' points of view. It also lays the foundations of predictive analytics, something which can be delved into in greater detail by those interested, through other courses.
By Abhishek M•
Mar 31, 2020
Great way of quickly learning accounting, financial analysis based on balance sheet, income statement and cash flow, analysis of risk of firm through DuPont analysis, and how to plan/predict changes in non-financial factors to improve profit.