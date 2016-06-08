RR
Nov 30, 2020
Learnt a great deal about Microeconomics! Prof. DeBrock teaches the class with great insights mixing history with everyday situations and issues. Can't say enough good things about this course!
AA
Jun 7, 2016
Awesome instructor, awesome materials and awesome learners. Of course, difficult assignments that I taught me a lot! Thank you Coursera, Dr. Larry and the entire team behind the scene.
By Abdelrahman K•
Jun 8, 2016
By Joe F•
Mar 4, 2019
Professor DeBrock made the class very interesting with great real-world examples. I feel that I have learned so much from this class that I will carry with me throughout my career.
By Laleen D•
Mar 6, 2018
Prof. Larry DeBrock makes very complicated concepts seem simple and understandable. He shows how to apply the concept to contemporary relevant issues. I sincerely loved this class.
By Eric M L E•
Mar 12, 2019
Great learning experience, teacher is clear and relatable. I'm still holding out on a 5-star until I can figure out exactly how I'll use this stuff in IRL context as a C-level exec. Good background info though... utilitarian? Maybe not so much atm.
By José T•
May 11, 2016
Excellent course. Larry is a great teacher and the quizzes and assignments give a great opportunity to consolidate our learning. One recommendation I would give is to try to make the forum more useful maybe by including TAs o including mentors that response on the course contents and not only on technical issu
By Jackie P•
Mar 3, 2018
Larry DeBrock is a fantastic professor. He breaks down concepts into consumable portions and offers real-life scenarios to keep it interesting. He changed microeconomics for me!
By John P C•
Nov 19, 2020
I find this skill very informative and very helpful for any business analyst trying to understand the relationship of Economics and its effects to the financial performance of the company.
This course has added technical graphing and analysis of supply and demand curves. A background of Algebra in Cartesian Plane, and Calculus will be very helpful to understand such concepts of slope, intercepts, derivatives (slope of the equation) and integration (area).
I have also understood that the concept of game theory can be very useful in Economics and Firm management. I never realized that it is possible to use it in a more corporate approach.
By Eydie R V•
Mar 1, 2019
Professor DeBrock was excellent. I really enjoyed this course despite finding it very challenging. It required a lot of study time to complete the iMBA portion assignments and exams but was very much worth it. I will miss Professor DeBrock saying "I have the pen" and "little green sheets of paper". Both always brought a big smile to my face. Thank you Professor DeBrock! I also sincerely appreciate Professor Dolgopolov's assistance with understanding difficult topics and his timely response to forum questions. You and all the assistants that helped made this course a pleasure despite its difficulty!
By Val S•
Apr 24, 2020
Again, Professor DeBrock does a masterful job! Best economics professor I've had in 50 years (and that includes all my old economics professors from 45+/- years ago). This course is designed for someone who wants to understand the economy, using reason and intuition, not someone who wants to be an economic analyst and impress people with his/her mastery of calculus. DeBrock does a great job in sidestepping the mathematics and helping students hone their understanding and intuition about economic matters.
By Jerry D•
Mar 3, 2018
I found this thorough to be quite thorough and informative. I enjoy professor DeBrock's teaching style, and the assignments were a great way to implement what we learned through the lectures. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking to enhance their knowledge of Microeconomics.
By John D•
Nov 27, 2019
This course single-handedly sparked my interest in microeconomics. The instructor is fantastic, the way the materials are presented works very well with the online medium, and the assignments are actually useful for further deepening understanding of these topics.
By Martin C•
Mar 9, 2016
Another great course! This is the 2nd of the specialization and I just love how the prof., Larry DeBrock, explains things. With real life examples, he makes it easy to understand and apply to everyday-life. Really great course! Highly recommended!
By Dhinesh A D•
Jul 6, 2020
Valuable course on Economics. Had a clear understanding of how financial markets work, the factors affecting the same. Concepts were explained succinctly that non-finance candidates could also be able to understand it.
By خالد ع ا•
Jun 15, 2020
Great teacher and great course. Larry, God willing your life will going on what makes you happy and those around you. I used google translation from arabic to english.... if the meaning is wrong the attention is pure
By Bharat A•
Apr 17, 2017
The course was a great learning experience for me, and opened me to the world of microeconomics. Prof Larry has presented concepts in a very lucid manner, and the references / reading materials are great too.
By Prathamesh M•
Sep 21, 2020
The professor does a brilliant job of explaining each and every concept with real world examples. Also, before starting a new concept, he revises through the previous one. Excellent course for beginners.
By Alberto A U C•
Aug 11, 2020
The professor is one of the best for all MOOC I've been enrolled in. Highly recommended course about an interesting topic.
Really liked both courses about Microeconomics.
By Rushi K V•
Mar 23, 2016
I like this professor and he taught beautifully even in Producer and Consumer behavior, the prequel course in this specialization. High expectations from this course!
By Kristin P•
Feb 27, 2019
I really enjoyed this class. My last econ class was in high school, so I was a little worried, but Professor Brock made things easy to understand. Thank you!
By Fernando P•
Sep 16, 2017
I really enjoyed the two Firm Level Economics courses. Really help me refreshing my knowledge and better understand key concepts of Microeconomics dynamics.
By VINEETH V•
Apr 26, 2020
The whole course was just amazing with clear and crisp explanation for each and every detail and special thanks to the tutor Prof.Larry DeBrock.
By Vikram N S•
Nov 26, 2020
Professor Larry is exceptional. He has a deep understanding of the subject and an effective teaching style. I am honored to take his course.
By Emeka J E•
Oct 14, 2019
Great course taught by a well-experienced Prof Larry Debrock, assisted by an enviable Prof Vlad, who brought a lot dynamism into the course.
By Supriya P•
Oct 3, 2019
Excellent course to understand basics of economics. Prof DeBrock does a great job of explaining the concepts. Love his energy and enthusiasm
By Ananth P B•
Dec 13, 2020
This is a great course for those wanting to know the fundamentals of economics from a business perspective. For a long time, I have thought Economics as a dry subject. This course has changed my view. I have learned how markets move. How firms decide about their products and services that maximize their profits. How firms exit from the market. Lastly, I have also learnt how monopolies behave in the market. I am glad I took this course.
A word about Larry DeBrock (The professor of this course). He is fantastic. I believe he has decades of experience in Economics. He made the course fun and inquisitive at the same time. I did hear from alumni that the professor may teach differently depending on the course taken (this is one of the courses that he teaches as part of MBA courses). But his knowledge and teaching are at the forefront in this course.