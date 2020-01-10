Chevron Left
Il corso affronta le tematiche dell'elettromagnetismo e dell'ottica, fornendo le nozioni che risultano utili per affrontare insegnamenti di fisica di base, a partire dalla comprensione del metodo sperimentale per poi mostrare le grandezze fondamentali e loro relazioni in tali ambiti, imparando a identificarle, distinguerle e utilizzarle. Gli argomenti affrontati relativamente all'elettromagnetismo sono, divisi per settimane: · campo elettrico, conduttori, condensatori e materiali dielettrici · corrente elettrica, campo magnetico e materiali magnetici mentre per l'ottica si ha · onde elettromagnetiche, ottica geometrica e ottica ondulatoria con un'ultima settimana di accenno alla fisica moderna. All’interno di ogni settimana si trovano video relativi a lezioni, esercizi ed approfondimenti su alcuni argomenti, nonché quiz a risposta chiusa allo scopo di fornire allo studente l’opportunità di un primo feedback di auto-valutazione. Ognuna delle tematiche si chiude poi con un quiz riepilogativo per verificare l’acquisizione delle nozioni presentate....

By Arthur T R

Jan 10, 2020

Excellent course, I could review a lot of concepts I learned a long time ago at university. Professors are awesome, a lot of examples and some experimental tests. I loved this course!

By Paolo N

Dec 24, 2020

Curso muy bien hecho, con vídeos breves y claros. Una introducción muy eficaz para el capituló del electromagnetismo.

By Nelson M V J

Aug 11, 2019

brief, clear and to the point! thank you so much!

By Juan F F G

Jul 2, 2020

un curso muy bueno y muy completo de fisisca

By Nazario M

Apr 5, 2019

Molto bello e completo

