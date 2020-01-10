By Arthur T R•
Jan 10, 2020
Excellent course, I could review a lot of concepts I learned a long time ago at university. Professors are awesome, a lot of examples and some experimental tests. I loved this course!
By Paolo N•
Dec 24, 2020
Curso muy bien hecho, con vídeos breves y claros. Una introducción muy eficaz para el capituló del electromagnetismo.
By Nelson M V J•
Aug 11, 2019
brief, clear and to the point! thank you so much!
By Juan F F G•
Jul 2, 2020
un curso muy bueno y muy completo de fisisca
By Nazario M•
Apr 5, 2019
Molto bello e completo