PG
Oct 1, 2020
Really excellent course for someone who wants to start learning the basics of fluid to advance level of hydraulic system where you can get a practical overview of the product been used in real life.
AG
May 30, 2020
This was the Best Course I have done so far. The instructors are totally dedicated to teach. They have given practical examples on field and industry for the Better Understanding.Thank You.
By Jose A C C•
Aug 29, 2018
I would like to see a second part with more advanced concepts for design of machinery and control systems.
By Saad S•
Sep 25, 2017
Good course with basic review of Fluid mechanics in pipe flow, hydraulics component and application as well as basics in Simscape. More intensive version of this course would be great
By Henry E•
Dec 10, 2018
This is the best online course I have participated in. I want to thank University of Minnesota for providing this wonderful platform for learning more about fluid power.
By David K•
Aug 6, 2017
Excellent course, I am a practicing engineer dealing with fluid power and this course helped greatly. Both Professors did an excellent job presenting the course, thank you.
By VIGNEYBHARTI M G•
Aug 10, 2020
Content is locked so whats the purpose of enrolling in this course
By Rohit m•
Aug 4, 2020
courses are locked.
By Petrus J•
Jun 2, 2019
I have a BSc in Chemical Engineering and a MSc. in Hydrometallurgy but I require to work with fluid power all the time, but I never knew enough details agout the systems to really troubleshoot problems and design better equipment. This course more than remedied my problem, and sparked a keen interest in the field of fluid power in me. This will certainly improve my level of confidence as a professional engineer. Thanks so much to all the people involved in making such a fantastic online program. I would really like to praise the course for giving such great practical examples and using props throughout the whole course. Really a 6 out of 5 star rating.
By Rishikesh G R•
Apr 22, 2018
A thanks to Professors Van de Ven and Durfee. As an employee in a CV manufacturer, I found this course greatly supplemented my engineering degree and provided the basics to understanding fluid power which is ubiquitous in the world of commercial vehicles.
By Aditya S G•
May 31, 2020
This was the Best Course I have done so far. The instructors are totally dedicated to teach. They have given practical examples on field and industry for the Better Understanding.Thank You.
By Subbanna•
Nov 12, 2018
Speech is too fast to understand.
By Pedram S•
May 12, 2019
one of the instructors speaks too fast so most of time I had to rewind to listen again and again (I should mention that during the past year, I have passed several on-line courses with American universities and I did not have such problem with then AT ALL).
By Luis H B M•
Dec 23, 2016
Es una gran oportunidad para aprender sobre los principios a los fluidos neumáticos e hidráulicos, además de sus aplicaciones, para mi tambien fue una oportunidad de aprender ingles, por que aunque no soy bueno escuchando, sus subtitulos en ingles me sirvieron y cualquier cosa que no entendía usaba un traductor para aprender la palabra por lo cual fue una oportunidad de repasar inglés, también conocí el wizard de matlab simscape para simular algunas condiciones en un circuito hidráulico y te abre un panorama y conocer programas distintos a fluidsim que es el único programa utilizado en mi universidad para circuitos hidraulicos y neumaticos.
Por último me gustaría agradecer a los profesores de este curso por todo su esfuerzo e hacer este curso, muchos ejemplos prácticos en muchos lugares distintos para poder ver sus aplicaciones reales y ademas las aplicaciones de vanguardia relacionado a la tecnología hidráulica
By Carlos E C G•
Jul 29, 2020
This is an excelent course. It provides a great overwiew of the fundamentals of fluid power but it also lays out the base to deepen the knowledge on these system. I particularly like the possibility of learning Matlab and Simscape, it's an incredible opportunity to learn. I also liked the final wrap-up on which a great number of additional resources were recommended. My feedback to the course are the following: some of the videos seemed rushed, and the professors would skip important topics. Also, there is not enough information provided to complete the simulation models. The videos on which simulations are carried out are not explained in detail so that the student can achieve the desired results in the simulation.
Overall, it's still an incredible course. I would definitely recommend it to anyone interest in learning about Fluid Power.
By Priyadarshan J•
Nov 5, 2021
This course was so highly interactive, unique, encouraging, enlightening with a lot of practicality and technicality. The theoretical concepts were beautifully explained with the help of practical applications as well as simuations, which made the learning process more interesting, encouraging, motivating and enlightening. The course was really engaging right from the start to the end. I extend my humble thanks to both University of Minnesota and Coursera in giving a wonderful course to enhance theoretical knowldege, tehcnical and simulation skills along with the practical understanding of Fluid Power Systems, in the domain of Fluid Mechanics, under the Mechanical Engineering Stream.
By Nicholas J T•
Feb 18, 2019
This was an excellent course. As an engineer working in the aerospace industry, I found the material to be very practical and useful. The course content is also organized and the use of real world examples (real hardware, videos of actual machines, etc.) is fantastic. It's refreshing to see educators put forth the significant effort that went into the creation of this class and content. Too many times in my past education experiences I've received thoughtless material spewed from repetition without any real effort put into it. With this class, that was definitely NOT the case.
Thanks to all who contributed to the creation of this course!
By Mike W•
Feb 13, 2019
A great review in basic concepts for those already acquainted with the subject but who need a refresher and for those who are interested in the subject but perhaps have not had education or experience with hydraulics. I found it to very helpful to refresh my memory but also provided new and interesting subjects that were not included in my original studies and have proven helpful in applying to my current work placement. Would highly recommend both the course and any other subjects by the professors who teach it as they clearly have a passion and practical experience with what they preach.
By Rinaldo d O F•
Sep 22, 2017
The course is excellent, professors are very didactic and they show several applications and extremely interesting field studies. I learned a lot and I believe everyone who is beginning to study or work with this subject must apply to this fundamental course. I know the time is short, but as a suggestion, I would give a lot more emphasis to the simulation classes (or add a new course only on simulations, it would be fantastic!).
By Alfredo N•
Aug 5, 2016
It is an excellent course with a solid introduction to Fluid power on the industry. It is a little biased toward hydraulics than pneumatics, but this don´t come in detriment of the high quality of the course. It is really a must if you want to grave a solid understanding of how to do things with valves and pistons. It gives a great experience for newcomers and experienced who wants to solidify their basic understanding alike.
By Hugo E V R•
Oct 8, 2020
An amazing course that touches many fundamental aspects of hidraulic fluid power. It covers from basic components such as pistons and valves up to hidraulic transmissions and more. Had a great time relearning most of the content since I had already taken a basic fluid power course in school and I learned a great deal of new things in the later weeks. I would definitely recommend this course.
By David E E I•
Mar 7, 2020
I am not someone that typically leaves reviews, but this course was extremely informative and is what prepared me for my interview for my current role as an entry-level hydraulic engineer. If someone out of school wants to learn about fluid power or needs a refresher, this course is the first place that I would start. If the instructors offered another course, I would definitely take it.
By Chao Z•
Dec 2, 2017
This course is very attractive to the beginners. The principle of fluid power including various elements was explained in a brief but in-depth way by Will Durfee and James D. Van de Ven. A lot of examples were given and operated by the teachers. And the simulation course will be important to my future research.
By Ekendra•
Nov 15, 2019
I found the course to cover topics with broad language to understand the scope of the subject matter in a contextualized manner. Though in depth circuit analysis and emphasis on clever manipulations of valves was something I was hoping to see more of, I got a great view of all that's involved and I now have a good foundation for my own continued learning.
By manish k n•
May 22, 2022
I was amazed by the method of teaching. It is a beginner level course and it is really captivating to see how every theoretical formulation is related with a practical application. Being able to simulate and visualise things was the most important aspect to me. It has greatly helped me in my new Job's project for upskilling. Thanks for the great effort!
By Abdullah A S A•
Mar 28, 2021
The course was pretty much hard for me , but I enjoyed every weeks challenges of the course. The homeworks and the sources were truly beneficial and helped me understand the course better with quizzes. The instructors are very good. I only have on comment regrading the voice of the lectures videos that is a bit low. All in all, thank you for the course.
By Gary U•
Dec 23, 2016
An excellent course to gain an appreciation of fluid power, which is often taken for granted in our daily lives. The overview of simulation of fluid power on Matlab gave me an idea of how modern fluid power systems can be designed, optimized and played with before a single component is purchased, certainly the trend in today's information revolution.