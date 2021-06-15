KY
Aug 26, 2021
Great course. Although this course focuses on sports analysis, the analyzing process I learned from it can apply to any other areas of analysis.
KJ
Jul 5, 2021
Best course to interact with data representation programming and libraries, especially for the great sports fan.
By Robert B•
Jun 14, 2021
Great course! The lectures focus on the hands-on application of analytics techniques; with slides of theory and math kept to a minimum. The quizzes are of easy to moderate difficulty, and help reinforce the concepts learnt in the lecture. The material of the course will be of interest to anyone who enjoys extracting insights from data, even if you aren't much of a sports fan. I’m excited for the next course in the specialization!
By Daniel G S•
Jun 14, 2021
Overall it was a good course. It covers the basic of Sports Analytics and it has a lot of good examples and datasets.
By Kevin . H•
Sep 21, 2021
This course does a very poor job of actually teaching the concepts presented in it. There is a lot of "copy/paste" instruction, with almost no explanation of what is being done or why, at either the technical level (i.e. why are calling this function or method) or a the theoretical level (i.e. why a visualization or data interaction is useful). It does touch on a many basic foundation for interacting with data (which is the only reason I'm not giving it 1 star), but from an actual instruction perspective, this the worst courses I have finished on Coursera.
By Manuel F P T•
Jun 23, 2021
Me parece un excelente curso para un primer vistazo sobre como analizar el rendimiento tanto individual como de equipo en deportes, me pareció muy interesante mezclar habilidades de ciencia de los datos junto con mis gustos por los deportes.
By Henri•
Sep 5, 2021
Great material and well paced for people working. One instructor is a bit green though.
By Fabrizio L F•
Jun 13, 2021
I've never been more excited of doing a regression model in my life! Amazing content.
By Mike H•
Mar 8, 2022
An excellent way to get hands-on experience exploring sports data in Python/R
By Colin M•
Jan 30, 2022
Great foundational course!
By Aromal K•
Aug 4, 2021
verygood
By Michał N•
Dec 26, 2021
Great !
By Hagar S•
Sep 7, 2021
perfect
By Aymen B•
Apr 6, 2022
I learned a lot from this course
By Ali B B•
Jan 16, 2022
Some lectures seem to be unnecessary as they are repetitions of same concepts on different datasets.
By sumedh r•
Feb 21, 2022
very high level course
By Cy L•
Aug 4, 2021
Directions are not clear when working on programing assignments and quizzes.
By Deleted A•
Mar 13, 2022
I hate it