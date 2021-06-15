Chevron Left
Back to Foundations of Sports Analytics: Data, Representation, and Models in Sports

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Sports Analytics: Data, Representation, and Models in Sports by University of Michigan

4.4
stars
82 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an introduction to using Python to analyze team performance in sports. Learners will discover a variety of techniques that can be used to represent sports data and how to extract narratives based on these analytical techniques. The main focus of the introduction will be on the use of regression analysis to analyze team and player performance data, using examples drawn from the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Hockey League (NHL), the English Premier LEague (EPL, soccer) and the Indian Premier League (IPL, cricket). This course does not simply explain methods and techniques, it enables the learner to apply them to sports datasets of interest so that they can generate their own results, rather than relying on the data processing performed by others. As a consequence the learning will be empowered to explore their own ideas about sports team performance, test them out using the data, and so become a producer of sports analytics rather than a consumer. While the course materials have been developed using Python, code has also been produced to derive all of the results in R, for those who prefer that environment....

Top reviews

KY

Aug 26, 2021

Great course. Although this course focuses on sports analysis, the analyzing process I learned from it can apply to any other areas of analysis.

KJ

Jul 5, 2021

Best course to interact with data representation programming and libraries, especially for the great sports fan.

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Foundations of Sports Analytics: Data, Representation, and Models in Sports

By Robert B

Jun 14, 2021

Great course! The lectures focus on the hands-on application of analytics techniques; with slides of theory and math kept to a minimum. The quizzes are of easy to moderate difficulty, and help reinforce the concepts learnt in the lecture. The material of the course will be of interest to anyone who enjoys extracting insights from data, even if you aren't much of a sports fan. I’m excited for the next course in the specialization!

By Daniel G S

Jun 14, 2021

Overall it was a good course. It covers the basic of Sports Analytics and it has a lot of good examples and datasets.

By Kevin . H

Sep 21, 2021

T​his course does a very poor job of actually teaching the concepts presented in it. There is a lot of "copy/paste" instruction, with almost no explanation of what is being done or why, at either the technical level (i.e. why are calling this function or method) or a the theoretical level (i.e. why a visualization or data interaction is useful). It does touch on a many basic foundation for interacting with data (which is the only reason I'm not giving it 1 star), but from an actual instruction perspective, this the worst courses I have finished on Coursera.

By Manuel F P T

Jun 23, 2021

Me parece un excelente curso para un primer vistazo sobre como analizar el rendimiento tanto individual como de equipo en deportes, me pareció muy interesante mezclar habilidades de ciencia de los datos junto con mis gustos por los deportes.

By Henri

Sep 5, 2021

Great material and well paced for people working. One instructor is a bit green though.

By Ka P ( Y

Aug 27, 2021

Great course. Although this course focuses on sports analysis, the analyzing process I learned from it can apply to any other areas of analysis.

By Kwanghyun J

Jul 6, 2021

B​est course to interact with data representation programming and libraries, especially for the great sports fan.

By Fabrizio L F

Jun 13, 2021

I've never been more excited of doing a regression model in my life! Amazing content.

By Mike H

Mar 8, 2022

An excellent way to get hands-on experience exploring sports data in Python/R

By Colin M

Jan 30, 2022

Great foundational course!

By Aromal K

Aug 4, 2021

verygood

By Michał N

Dec 26, 2021

Great !

By Hagar S

Sep 7, 2021

perfect

By Aymen B

Apr 6, 2022

I learned a lot from this course

By Ali B B

Jan 16, 2022

S​ome lectures seem to be unnecessary as they are repetitions of same concepts on different datasets.

By sumedh r

Feb 21, 2022

very high level course

By Cy L

Aug 4, 2021

Directions are not clear when working on programing assignments and quizzes.

By Deleted A

Mar 13, 2022

I hate it

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder