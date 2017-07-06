Chevron Left
Games, Sensors and Media by University of California, Irvine

You will learn to make fluid digital interactive experiences that are suitable for gaming and use the advanced sensor hardware built into the iPhone and iPad. This includes drawing 2D graphics, playing sounds and music, integrating with Game Center, the iOS physics engine and detecting device orientation and location. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Use the reverse geocode service to convert latitude and longitude to location names 2. Implement GeoFences to make an app efficiently monitor an iOS device’s location 3. Leverage the power of accelerometers, magnetometers and gyroscopes to orient a device in physical space 4. Create an app that responds to ambient light levels by using screen brightness as a proxy 5. Play sound effects and other media as audio 6. Make a game like Pong 7. Make a game like Breakout 8. Manipulate graphics in a game environment 9. Use the physics engine to create realistic game worlds 10. React to multi-touch events for complex interaction design 11. Detect and respond to collisions and contacts efficiently 12. Chain complex sequences of actions, animations and sounds with precision 13. Animate multi-frame sprites 14. Create particle systems to simulate fire, smoke and magic (and more!) 15. Interface with Game Center to create leaderboards and achievements that can be shared through social networks...

By Steven M

Jul 6, 2017

Even if you don't plan to develop games for iOS, this course is a must. This course teaches you the basics of using sensors to detect motion and orientation, providing audio feedback, geofencing and SpriteKit. Don Patterson is an excellent instructor and clearly presents the topics in a logical manner.

By Kipp M

Dec 3, 2017

By far the most fun of the specialization so far. Lots of things learned about coding game structures.

By Pamela P

May 18, 2016

Very awesome class with thoroughly understandable step-by-step approach.

By Henrique A

Apr 27, 2017

Great course! A good overview to work with games, sensors and media.

By Ananta A S

Feb 22, 2018

Very important course.

By Md. I H

Feb 16, 2017

Exceptional

By Deleted A

Oct 19, 2017

Good intro to games, sensors and media. More practical examples would be helpful

By Daniel S

Aug 9, 2019

No stars! Outdated and ill managed. I waited over 2 months to get my final assignment marked and finally got someone at Coursera to grade me. Extremely Poor

By Oleksii H

Apr 4, 2016

Material is really interesting and helpful, but a lot of bugs in video productions.

