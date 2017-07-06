KM
Dec 2, 2017
By far the most fun of the specialization so far. Lots of things learned about coding game structures.
PP
May 17, 2016
Very awesome class with thoroughly understandable step-by-step approach.
By Steven M•
Jul 6, 2017
Even if you don't plan to develop games for iOS, this course is a must. This course teaches you the basics of using sensors to detect motion and orientation, providing audio feedback, geofencing and SpriteKit. Don Patterson is an excellent instructor and clearly presents the topics in a logical manner.
By Kipp M•
Dec 3, 2017
By far the most fun of the specialization so far. Lots of things learned about coding game structures.
By Pamela P•
May 18, 2016
Very awesome class with thoroughly understandable step-by-step approach.
By Henrique A•
Apr 27, 2017
Great course! A good overview to work with games, sensors and media.
By Ananta A S•
Feb 22, 2018
Very important course.
By Md. I H•
Feb 16, 2017
Exceptional
By Deleted A•
Oct 19, 2017
Good intro to games, sensors and media. More practical examples would be helpful
By Daniel S•
Aug 9, 2019
No stars! Outdated and ill managed. I waited over 2 months to get my final assignment marked and finally got someone at Coursera to grade me. Extremely Poor
By Oleksii H•
Apr 4, 2016
Material is really interesting and helpful, but a lot of bugs in video productions.