Chevron Left
Back to Genetics and Society: A Course for Educators

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Genetics and Society: A Course for Educators by American Museum of Natural History

4.6
stars
132 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

How have advances in genetics affected society? What do we need to know to make ethical decisions about genetic technologies? This course includes the study of cloning, genetic enhancement, and ownership of genetic information. Course participants will acquire the tools to explore the ethics of modern genetics and learn how to integrate these issues into their classrooms....

Top reviews

DB

Aug 12, 2017

This was a fun, informative course that I enjoyed very much.

AA

Mar 23, 2019

Really very informative thank you so much for this course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 41 Reviews for Genetics and Society: A Course for Educators

By David B

Aug 13, 2017

This was a fun, informative course that I enjoyed very much.

By Affifa A

Mar 24, 2019

Really very informative thank you so much for this course.

By Yisela A

Feb 20, 2018

The course is excellent, but there seems to be a systemic problem with the peer-reviewed assignments. Users' backgrounds are too diverse to expect scientific rigor in their review.

By Wan F A B W Z

Apr 1, 2021

topics discussed are highly engaging. Im a special education teacher for young children who mainly focus on basic reading, writing and maths, but I chose to take this course because I wanted to stimulate my interest in learning for sake of learning. I felt more informed about the complexities of genetic modifications and the ethical and practical issues that arise from such a useful field is super intriguing. I feel that the lecturers did a fantastic job breaking down and presenting the relationship between genetics research and its impacts on society (food, family, prejudices, etc).

By Ryan D D

Jul 2, 2020

As an educator, I greatly benefited from this course. The discussions were concise and detail-rich, making the learning experience very comprehensive and informative. Aside from giving access to numerous educational resources, the course has given me deeper insight and perspective into genetics and the social issues where it is most relevant. A big thank you to all the instructors!

By Guy L

May 3, 2017

A really well done course that got me thinking in ways that I'm not used to. The insights into how to make science engaging will definitely come in handy as well. All in all a very enjoyable experience with enough new material and new ways of thinking and teaching to keep me interested (even ten years post-PhD in genetics). Thanks!

By Noel T R

Aug 15, 2020

This course is very informative and not only that it presents the things that I have learned from the traditional lectures and textbooks when I was studying, this course also attunes the teacher on how to responsibly and effectively communicate and teach science to different learners especially those learners in K - 12.

By Alphonsa V J

Apr 10, 2020

A very well structured and useful course for educators. The ethical issues and conflicts related to modern research are well analyzed and it has increased my knowledge on the subject and also has helped in strengthening my competency in teaching and research.

By Alejandra P M C

Aug 4, 2020

Great course for those to teach genetics, it give me a perspective of all the ethical issues to considered. Also have very useful ideas and sources to consult information. Thank you

By Janeth I G

Jun 5, 2021

This course helped me understand the advantages and disadvantages of applying genetic engineering to improve organisms. Excellent!!

By Danae C A A

Aug 27, 2019

This course helps me to develop more teaching competences and gave me an opportunity to grown academically.

By Bianca M

Sep 23, 2020

Ótimo curso, especialmente por conter informações acessíveis a quem não é da área da genética.

By Jonathan G

Oct 19, 2015

this was a fantastic course. Genetics fascinates me!

By Anthony M G d S

May 28, 2020

Great course with great texts and lectures. Congrats

By Thennakoon M D D

Jun 2, 2020

Very useful and interesting course.Thank you!!!

By Mohamed S

Feb 5, 2017

Actually , I've benefited a lot of this course.

By Luisa N S

Nov 23, 2015

Excellent with many resources available

By Gautam S

Apr 5, 2018

Very informative with concept buildup

By NESIMA S

Apr 7, 2019

very usefull course thank you!!!

By Maria T

Dec 1, 2015

Very good course. Thank you.

By Richard K

Jan 10, 2019

interesting course.

By diana(18BBT0303)

Apr 9, 2019

interesting course

By Marina D

May 22, 2016

Excellent Course!

By SAMEER G J

Feb 11, 2017

Very nice course

By Alfonso M

Dec 13, 2015

Very good course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder