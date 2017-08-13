DB
Aug 12, 2017
This was a fun, informative course that I enjoyed very much.
AA
Mar 23, 2019
Really very informative thank you so much for this course.
By David B•
Aug 13, 2017
By Affifa A•
Mar 24, 2019
By Yisela A•
Feb 20, 2018
The course is excellent, but there seems to be a systemic problem with the peer-reviewed assignments. Users' backgrounds are too diverse to expect scientific rigor in their review.
By Wan F A B W Z•
Apr 1, 2021
topics discussed are highly engaging. Im a special education teacher for young children who mainly focus on basic reading, writing and maths, but I chose to take this course because I wanted to stimulate my interest in learning for sake of learning. I felt more informed about the complexities of genetic modifications and the ethical and practical issues that arise from such a useful field is super intriguing. I feel that the lecturers did a fantastic job breaking down and presenting the relationship between genetics research and its impacts on society (food, family, prejudices, etc).
By Ryan D D•
Jul 2, 2020
As an educator, I greatly benefited from this course. The discussions were concise and detail-rich, making the learning experience very comprehensive and informative. Aside from giving access to numerous educational resources, the course has given me deeper insight and perspective into genetics and the social issues where it is most relevant. A big thank you to all the instructors!
By Guy L•
May 3, 2017
A really well done course that got me thinking in ways that I'm not used to. The insights into how to make science engaging will definitely come in handy as well. All in all a very enjoyable experience with enough new material and new ways of thinking and teaching to keep me interested (even ten years post-PhD in genetics). Thanks!
By Noel T R•
Aug 15, 2020
This course is very informative and not only that it presents the things that I have learned from the traditional lectures and textbooks when I was studying, this course also attunes the teacher on how to responsibly and effectively communicate and teach science to different learners especially those learners in K - 12.
By Alphonsa V J•
Apr 10, 2020
A very well structured and useful course for educators. The ethical issues and conflicts related to modern research are well analyzed and it has increased my knowledge on the subject and also has helped in strengthening my competency in teaching and research.
By Alejandra P M C•
Aug 4, 2020
Great course for those to teach genetics, it give me a perspective of all the ethical issues to considered. Also have very useful ideas and sources to consult information. Thank you
By Janeth I G•
Jun 5, 2021
This course helped me understand the advantages and disadvantages of applying genetic engineering to improve organisms. Excellent!!
By Danae C A A•
Aug 27, 2019
This course helps me to develop more teaching competences and gave me an opportunity to grown academically.
By Bianca M•
Sep 23, 2020
Ótimo curso, especialmente por conter informações acessíveis a quem não é da área da genética.
By Jonathan G•
Oct 19, 2015
this was a fantastic course. Genetics fascinates me!
By Anthony M G d S•
May 28, 2020
Great course with great texts and lectures. Congrats
By Thennakoon M D D•
Jun 2, 2020
Very useful and interesting course.Thank you!!!
By Mohamed S•
Feb 5, 2017
Actually , I've benefited a lot of this course.
By Luisa N S•
Nov 23, 2015
Excellent with many resources available
By Gautam S•
Apr 5, 2018
Very informative with concept buildup
By NESIMA S•
Apr 7, 2019
very usefull course thank you!!!
By Maria T•
Dec 1, 2015
Very good course. Thank you.
By Richard K•
Jan 10, 2019
interesting course.
By diana(18BBT0303)•
Apr 9, 2019
interesting course
By Marina D•
May 22, 2016
Excellent Course!
By SAMEER G J•
Feb 11, 2017
Very nice course
By Alfonso M•
Dec 13, 2015
Very good course