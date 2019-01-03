AA
Aug 7, 2020
Nice course with the basics of genomics. The activities are according to the lessons. There are a lot of active people, so you do not have to worry about waiting for peer activities.
SI
Dec 17, 2020
This course helped me better understand genomics. The instructors used simple language and were easy to understand. I highly recommend this course to anyone interested.
By Muhammad A•
Jan 3, 2019
Quite informative and useful course... I just love it...
By Mili P•
Aug 2, 2020
Hello, myself Mili Patel
I really enjoyed this course. All in this course satisfying and just want to say it's beyond my expectation.
Thank you.... 🙂
By Gabriel•
Jun 13, 2021
This is an amazing course, very well organized, with great assignments. One of the best I have done so far. However, flaws are present, Honors assignments are rarely graded, as it seems just a few peers do them, and there is no staff to grade. Today (June 13, 2021), one of my assignments is yet ungraded, it was submitted two months ago (April 19, 2021). Also, I have graded assignments that are months old, and this suggests that they are waiting for a grade for a long time. However, I suggest doing them even though they might not be graded, it is worth it if you think about the knowledge acquired.
By Ananya K•
Mar 31, 2017
A very fun and interesting course. It was challenging. I learnt a lot from this course. It is the best course a person could ask for. It was really interesting. I will remember genomics: decoding the language of life forever..
By Richard K•
Jun 25, 2017
While the content was of interest, the restriction from graded quizzes for those of us auditing the course very much limits the value of the course.
By SACHIDANANDA B•
Mar 28, 2020
So far l just love the course and the instructors...
But due to unavoidable situations during bi-phasic flood in September-October,2019; I could not be able to complete this nice course. I hardly can manage paying the fees/upgradation charges to complete it, as my family conditions make me earn very limited. I will be grateful to team Coursera, if they allow me learn further by unlocking this ongoing course.
Regards,
Sachidananda Behera
INDIA (Ph.D. Aspirant)
By Rebecca S•
Feb 26, 2018
This is the best course I have ever taken. The teachers talk like they are speaking to you and not as if they are reading off a powerpoint (even though im sure some of them are). It makes the material soak in better instead of just saying intense information sentences after the other. The video editing is done in a way that keeps me engaged. The material is extremely interesting. The discussions challenge me. Everything about this course is awesome.
By Rupashri B•
May 24, 2020
An interesting and productive way to start unraveling the science of genomics and genetic engineering! This course will prompt you to apply critical thinking to tackle the assignments and submissions, the videos will motivate you and open your mind to ideas, and it will definitely enhance your ability to practically approach the science and benefit from it! A really good course!
By Sudarshana C•
Feb 28, 2021
This course is very informative! It starts with the basics, and gradually builds on the concepts. Amazing examples from real-time researches are quoted, just to show the vast applications of this field... which makes learning all the more exciting! The assignments and quizzes are well designed. A wonderful investment of time and effort!
By Sukeshini K•
Apr 7, 2020
very nice course, but please do not keep certificates dependent on grading procedure. take more test if you want a time-limited or online is also fine but not dependent on grading. it takes a long time and some of the students like me might need this as part of their exam or coursework so certificates are necessary on time.
By Vanessa L•
Aug 13, 2017
I really enjoyed this course, I have learned some new really interesting things in this 6 weeks. I really liked the videos and the variety of professionals and to hear the opinion and points of view of all the different areas of research present and how they use genomics. It was really interesting and informative.
By Asiria S•
Sep 28, 2020
This course helped me to understand the basics of genomics and its usefulness in solving problems in some areas such as medicine and agriculture. It also helped me to reflect on the advantage of using this tool for future research because genomics is the instruction manual for all life on earth.
By Subham H•
Jun 24, 2020
This course is amazing!!. After completing this course I came to know many new things about genomics, enjoyed the course contents a lot. Any person who has very little knowledge about genetics and is interested to know a lot about it can enroll in this course.
By Tobi O•
Mar 2, 2019
This course is the first course I took on the coursers platform, and it was an awesomely rewarding experience, the course content ,videos, assignments, peers all made up to an amazing experience , even though there is still room for more improvements.
By Shreya S•
Jul 7, 2020
This course is really amazing and it thought me a lot about the genome and how is it important for each species. I highly recommend this course for someone who is looking for a course to understand the fundamentals of the genome.
By Chandrasekar R•
Jun 18, 2020
A very well designed course meant for both biologists and students from other disciplines. The assignments are also very interesting and gives the participants an opportunity to discuss and explore the topics taught every week.
By Amritendu G•
Aug 10, 2020
It was really a great time doing this course. It not only helped me to come across several concepts of modern genomics but also enhance my spectrum of knowledge on Genomics Evolution from past generation to present era.
By alejandro•
Aug 8, 2020
By Sanjana I•
Dec 18, 2020
By Jyoti K•
Sep 14, 2020
i really enjoyed the course, and i want to thank all for designing this curriculum and presenting it in easy understandable design
By Saptak S•
Jan 17, 2022
This is a very delightful course. i learned and enjoyed a lot while doing it. looking forward to more courses from illinoi.
By Shri V B Y S K•
Sep 17, 2018
Great course, gives a beautiful visual and colorful introduction and possibilities in Genomics!
By PAULA D M S•
Jan 6, 2021
I loved this course. I learned many things and I would like to study at this university.
By Geraldo M J•
Mar 16, 2020
Excepcional! Aprendi muito. Sinto-me apto e motivado a prosseguir nesta matéria.
By Hareem M•
Jul 28, 2021
Amazing course with highly experienced and trained faculty. I am really happy.