Chevron Left
Back to Global Disease Masterclass: Communicable Diseases Epidemiology, Intervention and Prevention

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Disease Masterclass: Communicable Diseases Epidemiology, Intervention and Prevention by Imperial College London

4.8
stars
130 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

This course is all about infectious diseases. We’ve selected four disease areas — HIV, Malaria, Emerging Infectious Diseases (Ebola and Zika), and TB — and we will go through each in turn. We’ve selected these diseases because they span a range of different types of disease and allow us to look at important issues that relevance of other diseases too. We will look at each disease in the same way: we begin by looking at the aetiology and epidemiology of the diseases. We then show how data on this disease can be used to understand important trends and patterns. We then focus on the interventions that can be used to address that disease - typically spanning both prevention and treatment - and consider how policies have been developed to address the disease. We finish by reflecting on the whole topic area of the disease with an external expert....

Top reviews

PB

Mar 19, 2020

Great teachers; ample and extensive material; loved the WHO interactive maps and data sheets.

MP

May 12, 2020

This course is very nice and definitely it is going to help me in my profession. Thank you.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 31 Reviews for Global Disease Masterclass: Communicable Diseases Epidemiology, Intervention and Prevention

By Patricia M B

Mar 20, 2020

Great teachers; ample and extensive material; loved the WHO interactive maps and data sheets.

By KATHERINE K D A

Jun 19, 2020

I am a pharmacist and a teacher from the Philippines. The masterclass helped me so much in getting insights and inspiration in my pursuit of creating a research proposal for my PhD. Thanks for the opportunity to learn! I am very grateful because I was able to finish the course altogether with the uncertainties the pandemic has brought about. Thank you to all the speakers and to the Imperial College of London. You have made every minute high-yield and worth it! I look forward to taking another course through Coursera.

By Javier E S

Jul 3, 2020

Good course. I learnt a lot. My comments: Some links to external sources should be updated. Some quizzes have wrong answers, based on documents and videos given. My last quiz gave me a 80%, with 9 out of 10 correct answers, and the incorrect one, had a message saying "Incorrect!. This is the correct answer", and it was the correct answer. Thanks to the professors. Very high level course.

By N. V

Apr 17, 2020

As I am doing my research in "Mathematical Epidemiology", this course helps me a lot to understand the basics of infectious diseases. Lectures are short and sweet.

Anyone who interested to learn about infectious diseases do this course.

By Mrs. P A P

May 13, 2020

This course is very nice and definitely it is going to help me in my profession. Thank you.

By Isaac N

Jun 4, 2020

I learned lots of knowledge from this course. This course is very much useful to know more about Communicable diseases and their interventions.

By Luis G A C

Apr 17, 2020

Great course, I liked the most the weeks about sika and ebola. It helps you on obtaining a general idea of the 4 diseases

By Marco S

Apr 11, 2022

Great course! However, I must point out that some recommended documents and videos are no longer available

By Tommy G

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent course and very complete on the subjects of Ebola, ZIka, Malaria and TB.

By Jessica L V C

Jul 3, 2021

M​uy interesante, las fuentes de informacion son muy completas

By Carolina S S

May 1, 2022

e​XCELENTE CURSO, CON INFORMACIO ACTUALIZADA AL 2016-2018.

By Kaan B

May 27, 2020

I believe the course is quite useful and intense.

By Shafi V

Aug 28, 2020

Awesome course and great faculty .

By Priyanka B

Apr 20, 2021

very informative and very helpful

By Patrick E

May 19, 2020

Very substantial lectures!

By Dafne A C S

Jul 6, 2021

Very interactive course

By Silvia R M S

Sep 17, 2021

I​nteresting

By Luis F A L

Nov 22, 2021

Muy bueno

By Valeria A V C

Aug 25, 2021

L​ove it!

By Diana R P P

May 4, 2021

Amazing !

By Alvaro D C

Oct 24, 2021

G​ood

By Mona A A

Jun 4, 2021

GOOD

By Adriana C G M

May 6, 2022

.

By Paola C S N

Dec 29, 2021

This course was great! I learned a lot about the epidemiology of communicable diseases and the developers shared great tools and information about the diferent diseases. Sadly some of the links where unavailable and the information was hard to find. This affected the info one had to use during the examinations. Nonetheless, I highly recommend this class.

By Fadi G

Apr 3, 2020

some of the attachments in the course are not functioning properly such as the ebola and the tb WHO attachments on global prevalence finally on the Quiz feedback the question on correlation between Tb and HIV is not being graded correctly otherwise i enjoyed and learned much from the excellent presentations ty

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder