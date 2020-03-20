PB
Mar 19, 2020
Great teachers; ample and extensive material; loved the WHO interactive maps and data sheets.
MP
May 12, 2020
This course is very nice and definitely it is going to help me in my profession. Thank you.
By Patricia M B•
Mar 20, 2020
By KATHERINE K D A•
Jun 19, 2020
I am a pharmacist and a teacher from the Philippines. The masterclass helped me so much in getting insights and inspiration in my pursuit of creating a research proposal for my PhD. Thanks for the opportunity to learn! I am very grateful because I was able to finish the course altogether with the uncertainties the pandemic has brought about. Thank you to all the speakers and to the Imperial College of London. You have made every minute high-yield and worth it! I look forward to taking another course through Coursera.
By Javier E S•
Jul 3, 2020
Good course. I learnt a lot. My comments: Some links to external sources should be updated. Some quizzes have wrong answers, based on documents and videos given. My last quiz gave me a 80%, with 9 out of 10 correct answers, and the incorrect one, had a message saying "Incorrect!. This is the correct answer", and it was the correct answer. Thanks to the professors. Very high level course.
By N. V•
Apr 17, 2020
As I am doing my research in "Mathematical Epidemiology", this course helps me a lot to understand the basics of infectious diseases. Lectures are short and sweet.
Anyone who interested to learn about infectious diseases do this course.
By Mrs. P A P•
May 13, 2020
By Isaac N•
Jun 4, 2020
I learned lots of knowledge from this course. This course is very much useful to know more about Communicable diseases and their interventions.
By Luis G A C•
Apr 17, 2020
Great course, I liked the most the weeks about sika and ebola. It helps you on obtaining a general idea of the 4 diseases
By Marco S•
Apr 11, 2022
Great course! However, I must point out that some recommended documents and videos are no longer available
By Tommy G•
Sep 14, 2020
Excellent course and very complete on the subjects of Ebola, ZIka, Malaria and TB.
By Jessica L V C•
Jul 3, 2021
Muy interesante, las fuentes de informacion son muy completas
By Carolina S S•
May 1, 2022
eXCELENTE CURSO, CON INFORMACIO ACTUALIZADA AL 2016-2018.
By Kaan B•
May 27, 2020
I believe the course is quite useful and intense.
By Shafi V•
Aug 28, 2020
Awesome course and great faculty .
By Priyanka B•
Apr 20, 2021
very informative and very helpful
By Patrick E•
May 19, 2020
Very substantial lectures!
By Dafne A C S•
Jul 6, 2021
Very interactive course
By Silvia R M S•
Sep 17, 2021
Interesting
By Luis F A L•
Nov 22, 2021
Muy bueno
By Valeria A V C•
Aug 25, 2021
Love it!
By Diana R P P•
May 4, 2021
Amazing !
By Alvaro D C•
Oct 24, 2021
Good
By Mona A A•
Jun 4, 2021
GOOD
By Adriana C G M•
May 6, 2022
.
By Paola C S N•
Dec 29, 2021
This course was great! I learned a lot about the epidemiology of communicable diseases and the developers shared great tools and information about the diferent diseases. Sadly some of the links where unavailable and the information was hard to find. This affected the info one had to use during the examinations. Nonetheless, I highly recommend this class.
By Fadi G•
Apr 3, 2020
some of the attachments in the course are not functioning properly such as the ebola and the tb WHO attachments on global prevalence finally on the Quiz feedback the question on correlation between Tb and HIV is not being graded correctly otherwise i enjoyed and learned much from the excellent presentations ty