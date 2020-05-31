Chevron Left
Back to Global Disease Masterclass: Non-communicable Diseases

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Disease Masterclass: Non-communicable Diseases by Imperial College London

4.8
stars
77 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this course on the aetiology, epidemiology and interventions for non-communicable diseases of the Global Diseases Masterclass. We’ve selected four disease areas and will go through each in turn. The diseases we’ve chosen are: Colorectal Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Dementia, and Diabetes. We have selected these non-communicable diseases because they span a range of different types of disease process and because of the expertise and experience that our School of Public Health has in these areas. This will provide an introduction to a few of the of most important global non-communicable disease challenges while also providing variation in aetiology, epidemiology and interventions to learn from. We hope that by the end of this course you will be able to describe the basics of the disease aetiology, global epidemic trends and the available interventions. We also hope you’ll be able to use this information to critique public health approaches and policy positions for the four non-communicable diseases we’ve covered as well helping you extend to further disease areas....

Top reviews

MD

May 30, 2020

Good to learn about non communicable diseases and about their posible treatment!

RM

Apr 30, 2020

It was a great experience to learn from Coursera. Thank your Coursera.

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Global Disease Masterclass: Non-communicable Diseases

By Md. A M D

May 31, 2020

Good to learn about non communicable diseases and about their posible treatment!

By RANJEET S M

May 1, 2020

It was a great experience to learn from Coursera. Thank your Coursera.

By Ana L D

Aug 9, 2020

Excellent course! It involves reviewing concepts, epidemiology and treatments for non-communicable conical diseases. Great for improving the vision of public health policies.

By Romina A Z G

Nov 20, 2021

Me encanto el curso porque me permitio aprender sobre las intervenciones y su efectividad en diversas enfermedades.

By Arely G G

Oct 10, 2021

It's an interesting course, I enjoyed it and learned so much!

By Lorena R G S

Oct 4, 2021

Estuvo muy completo y específico

By YAĞMUR Ş

Sep 27, 2021

simple and short

By Susett A C L

Oct 24, 2021

Excelente curso

By Silvia R M S

Oct 17, 2021

e​xcelent

By Dafne A C S

Jul 10, 2021

Love it!!

By Alvaro D C

Oct 28, 2021

G​ood

By Mona A A

Jun 28, 2020

GOOD

By Tomás T

May 20, 2022

.

By Shamna n

Sep 21, 2021

e

By Justine L

Apr 27, 2021

A good introduction to NCDS. The pace and content is appropriate and the Round Tables are really interesting. Thank-you

By Patricia M B

May 9, 2020

We need more feedback from the instructors in this course. I feel that the professors nor the TAs ever check our work.

By Aula

Apr 7, 2020

Thank you so much

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder