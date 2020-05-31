MD
May 30, 2020
Good to learn about non communicable diseases and about their posible treatment!
RM
Apr 30, 2020
It was a great experience to learn from Coursera. Thank your Coursera.
By Md. A M D•
May 31, 2020
Good to learn about non communicable diseases and about their posible treatment!
By RANJEET S M•
May 1, 2020
It was a great experience to learn from Coursera. Thank your Coursera.
By Ana L D•
Aug 9, 2020
Excellent course! It involves reviewing concepts, epidemiology and treatments for non-communicable conical diseases. Great for improving the vision of public health policies.
By Romina A Z G•
Nov 20, 2021
Me encanto el curso porque me permitio aprender sobre las intervenciones y su efectividad en diversas enfermedades.
By Arely G G•
Oct 10, 2021
It's an interesting course, I enjoyed it and learned so much!
By Lorena R G S•
Oct 4, 2021
Estuvo muy completo y específico
By YAĞMUR Ş•
Sep 27, 2021
simple and short
By Susett A C L•
Oct 24, 2021
Excelente curso
By Silvia R M S•
Oct 17, 2021
excelent
By Dafne A C S•
Jul 10, 2021
Love it!!
By Alvaro D C•
Oct 28, 2021
Good
By Mona A A•
Jun 28, 2020
GOOD
By Tomás T•
May 20, 2022
.
By Shamna n•
Sep 21, 2021
e
By Justine L•
Apr 27, 2021
A good introduction to NCDS. The pace and content is appropriate and the Round Tables are really interesting. Thank-you
By Patricia M B•
May 9, 2020
We need more feedback from the instructors in this course. I feel that the professors nor the TAs ever check our work.
By Aula•
Apr 7, 2020
Thank you so much