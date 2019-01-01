Chevron Left
This course, developed by Google, is for installers and network managers who work with Certified Professional Installers. Through a mix of video lectures, step-by-step explanations, and quizzes, the program will introduce you to the concept of shared spectrum and the components of the CBRS ecosystem. At the end of this training you will receive a course completion certificate. If you want to become a Certified Professional Installer, check out the Become a CBRS Certified Professional Installer (CPI Package) course https://www.coursera.org/learn/google-cbrs-cpi-training....
