This course, developed by Google, is for installers and network managers who work with Certified Professional Installers.
CBRS Professional TrainingGoogle - Spectrum Sharing
About this Course
A basic understanding of spectrum usage – including antennas, how radio frequency signals propagate, and the concept of aggregate interference.
What you will learn
Advantages of shared spectrum
CBRS ecosystem: users, systems and devices
The role of CPIs in CBRS: What are CPIs, why and when are they needed?
Working with Google’s SAS
Google - Spectrum Sharing
We’ve all come to expect fast, high-quality Internet everywhere we go. Yet wireless demand is already outstripping supply in dense urban areas, while rural bandwidth and in-building coverage lag behind. To keep up with the rising demand for bandwidth, the FCC has worked with industry leaders to create the CBRS rules for shared spectrum as a new model for adding capacity at a low cost. By aligning on industry standards, Google is helping the CBRS ecosystem bring better wireless Internet to more people in more places.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is CBRS?
A quick overview of shared spectrum and terminology
The role of CPIs in CBRS
What are CPIs and why are they needed?
More background on CBRS
Terminology and concepts
CBSD installation
Detailed information on how to install CBSDs
Steps to become a CPI
