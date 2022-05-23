About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

A basic understanding of spectrum usage – including antennas, how radio frequency signals propagate, and the concept of aggregate interference.

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Advantages of shared spectrum

  • CBRS ecosystem: users, systems and devices

  • The role of CPIs in CBRS: What are CPIs, why and when are they needed?

  • Working with Google’s SAS

Beginner Level

A basic understanding of spectrum usage – including antennas, how radio frequency signals propagate, and the concept of aggregate interference.

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

Google - Spectrum Sharing

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

What is CBRS?

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
7 minutes to complete

The role of CPIs in CBRS

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
7 minutes to complete

More background on CBRS

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
1 hour to complete

CBSD installation

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min)
1 minute to complete

Steps to become a CPI

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

