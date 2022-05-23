This six-module program, developed by Google, will train you to be a Certificated Professional Installer (CPI) of radios which utilize the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band to provide communications infrastructure. You can expect to leave this training with the skills you need to get started as a Certified Professional Installer.
Become a CBRS Certified Professional Installer by GoogleGoogle - Spectrum Sharing
About this Course
What you will learn
What is CBRS? An overview of shared spectrum and CBRS ecosystem, users, systems and devices
The role of CPIs in CBRS: What are CPIs, why and when are they needed?
How to be a CPI: Determining installation parameters for the SAS and troubleshooting tips
Offered by
Google - Spectrum Sharing
We’ve all come to expect fast, high-quality Internet everywhere we go. Yet wireless demand is already outstripping supply in dense urban areas, while rural bandwidth and in-building coverage lag behind. To keep up with the rising demand for bandwidth, the FCC has worked with industry leaders to create the CBRS rules for shared spectrum as a new model for adding capacity at a low cost. By aligning on industry standards, Google is helping the CBRS ecosystem bring better wireless Internet to more people in more places.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is CBRS?
A quick overview of shared spectrum and terminology
The role of CPIs in CBRS
What are CPIs and why are they needed?
More background on CBRS
Terminology and concepts
How to do the CPI job
Detailed information on how to fulfill your responsibilities
Steps to certification
The path to become CPI certified
The future
Continuing responsibilities for the CPI and TPA
CPI Exam
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
Should I take this course if I don't need to be a Certified Professional Installer?
What's included in the price?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.