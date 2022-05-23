About this Course

12,032 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What is CBRS? An overview of shared spectrum and CBRS ecosystem, users, systems and devices

  • The role of CPIs in CBRS: What are CPIs, why and when are they needed?

  • How to be a CPI: Determining installation parameters for the SAS and troubleshooting tips

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google - Spectrum Sharing

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What is CBRS?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
12 minutes to complete

The role of CPIs in CBRS

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
9 minutes to complete

More background on CBRS

9 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)
1 hour to complete

How to do the CPI job

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min)
6 minutes to complete

Steps to certification

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
6 minutes to complete

The future

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

CPI Exam

1 hour to complete
2 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder