By Antonio R•
Feb 23, 2022
I really enjoyed the Course, but I would like something more didactic as others platforms, and each time ends a video, I had to refresh the explorer. Outside of my previous comments, I understood all the information and the subtitles help so much, because sometimes the presentator speaks a little bit faster and it is complicated for someone who is not Native Speaker. Thanks for all, it was so great.
By Logan D•
Sep 2, 2020
Solid presentation all the way through. I really appreciated the intermittent questions that popped up to check on learning as well the regular (but not needless) quizzing. There was visuals such as charts / .ppt for those of us more visually inclined as well as a transcript below the video that followed along with the presentation!
By Luis M C•
Nov 20, 2019
Probably the best certification course I've taken in this respect. The course is planned out carefully, and I believe gave me everything I needed to ace my exam the first time around. The trainer for the majority of the course was awesome. She delivered the material in a great, professional mannor, but was never boring or monotoned.
By scott w•
Sep 28, 2020
The ProctorU.com system took 2 times the amount of time spent on this course over 3 days to complete. It is the worse production user system I have used in 20+ years of my IT career. You should switch to another vendor.
By Ryan H•
Aug 26, 2019
Covered all of the required information in an easy to understand way and WITH VIDEO! Great, easy way to learn. The exam process was a bit drawn out and more extensive then it needed to be, but over all a great experience
By Samuel D•
Jan 24, 2020
Great course, lectures were straight forward and easy to follow along. The course provided all the information necessary to pass the CPI examination for certification.
By Scot A W•
May 1, 2020
The course was straight forward and prepared me for the CPI exam. The course provided everything I needed to pass the exam. Thanks Google... thanks Coursera.
By Jesse R•
Feb 14, 2022
Not all the test was not coverd in the study material. Id Like to see more information presented abut the test during the studying part of the exam.
By Jonathan L•
Jan 17, 2020
Pretty well designed course. Few things on the test werent covered, but if you read the provided resources you should be fine.
By Geoff T•
Jul 21, 2019
Great course, i have feedback about one question and learning item id like to give feedback on. related to OMNI antennas
By William J•
Jun 7, 2019
The course was fine but I never received an email to download mt certificate, I have the password. Please contact me.
By Nelson C•
Sep 8, 2021
Very pleased with course. Great virtual instructor with clear and easy to follow lessons.
By ariel r•
Sep 26, 2019
Well presented course material that takes you step by step through the required learning.
By Joseph T Z•
Mar 17, 2022
No hands on practice in the Google SAS to learn the actual process. Need to add this.
By Austin N•
Dec 27, 2019
Course is easy enough if you have a basic background of installing wireless equipment.
By William H•
Apr 26, 2022
Very good in depth class for obtaining CBRS Certified Professional Installer license
By Patrick P•
Oct 17, 2020
Well put together with the needed info to learn and nothing more. Good course!
By Jayson P J•
Nov 22, 2019
The instructions were clear and concise. I enjoyed the learning process.
By Robert S•
Nov 7, 2019
Easy to follow. Did a good job at teaching me the material.
By Scott C•
Sep 2, 2020
Excellent Training, More than enough to pass the test.
By Wei W•
Mar 23, 2020
very helpful informative course to get CPI certificate
By Hugh H•
Sep 1, 2019
Material covered well, and easy to use application.
By Jesse E•
Sep 23, 2020
Was able to knock it out in a day very good info.
By Eric H•
Feb 20, 2021
Provided all the info needed to pass with ease!
By Aaron M•
Oct 30, 2019
easy to follow along with and understand