Learner Reviews & Feedback for Become a CBRS Certified Professional Installer by Google by Google - Spectrum Sharing

4.7
stars
146 ratings
50 reviews

About the Course

This six-module program, developed by Google, will train you to be a Certificated Professional Installer (CPI) of radios which utilize the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band to provide communications infrastructure. You can expect to leave this training with the skills you need to get started as a Certified Professional Installer. Through a mix of video lectures, step-by-step explanations, and quizzes, the program will introduce you to CBRS terminology and concepts, the role of a CPI, and how to fulfill your responsibilities to determine installation parameters, provide information to the Spectrum Access System (SAS), and troubleshoot. Upon completing the course and passing the online certification exam, you will receive your CPI credentials and your information will be automatically registered with WinnForum. If you want to learn about CBRS in general, but don’t need to be certified, check out our CBRS Professional Training course <coursera.org/learn/google-cbrs-professional-training>....
By Antonio R

Feb 23, 2022

I really enjoyed the Course, but I would like something more didactic as others platforms, and each time ends a video, I had to refresh the explorer. Outside of my previous comments, I understood all the information and the subtitles help so much, because sometimes the presentator speaks a little bit faster and it is complicated for someone who is not Native Speaker. Thanks for all, it was so great.

By Logan D

Sep 2, 2020

Solid presentation all the way through. I really appreciated the intermittent questions that popped up to check on learning as well the regular (but not needless) quizzing. There was visuals such as charts / .ppt for those of us more visually inclined as well as a transcript below the video that followed along with the presentation!

By Luis M C

Nov 20, 2019

Probably the best certification course I've taken in this respect. The course is planned out carefully, and I believe gave me everything I needed to ace my exam the first time around. The trainer for the majority of the course was awesome. She delivered the material in a great, professional mannor, but was never boring or monotoned.

By scott w

Sep 28, 2020

The ProctorU.com system took 2 times the amount of time spent on this course over 3 days to complete. It is the worse production user system I have used in 20+ years of my IT career. You should switch to another vendor.

By Ryan H

Aug 26, 2019

Covered all of the required information in an easy to understand way and WITH VIDEO! Great, easy way to learn. The exam process was a bit drawn out and more extensive then it needed to be, but over all a great experience

By Samuel D

Jan 24, 2020

Great course, lectures were straight forward and easy to follow along. The course provided all the information necessary to pass the CPI examination for certification.

By Scot A W

May 1, 2020

The course was straight forward and prepared me for the CPI exam. The course provided everything I needed to pass the exam. Thanks Google... thanks Coursera.

By Jesse R

Feb 14, 2022

Not all the test was not coverd in the study material. Id Like to see more information presented abut the test during the studying part of the exam.

By Jonathan L

Jan 17, 2020

Pretty well designed course. Few things on the test werent covered, but if you read the provided resources you should be fine.

By Geoff T

Jul 21, 2019

Great course, i have feedback about one question and learning item id like to give feedback on. related to OMNI antennas

By William J

Jun 7, 2019

The course was fine but I never received an email to download mt certificate, I have the password. Please contact me.

By Nelson C

Sep 8, 2021

Very pleased with course. Great virtual instructor with clear and easy to follow lessons.

By ariel r

Sep 26, 2019

Well presented course material that takes you step by step through the required learning.

By Joseph T Z

Mar 17, 2022

No hands on practice in the Google SAS to learn the actual process. Need to add this.

By Austin N

Dec 27, 2019

Course is easy enough if you have a basic background of installing wireless equipment.

By William H

Apr 26, 2022

Very good in depth class for obtaining CBRS Certified Professional Installer license

By Patrick P

Oct 17, 2020

Well put together with the needed info to learn and nothing more. Good course!

By Jayson P J

Nov 22, 2019

The instructions were clear and concise. I enjoyed the learning process.

By Robert S

Nov 7, 2019

Easy to follow. Did a good job at teaching me the material.

By Scott C

Sep 2, 2020

Excellent Training, More than enough to pass the test.

By Wei W

Mar 23, 2020

very helpful informative course to get CPI certificate

By Hugh H

Sep 1, 2019

Material covered well, and easy to use application.

By Jesse E

Sep 23, 2020

Was able to knock it out in a day very good info.

By Eric H

Feb 20, 2021

Provided all the info needed to pass with ease!

By Aaron M

Oct 30, 2019

easy to follow along with and understand

