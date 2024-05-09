This course is for existing CBRS Certified Professional Installers who want to renew their certification. You will find practical information about the re-certification process and how to install your new certificate as well as all the modules in the basic CBRS Certification training material.
Renew your CBRS Professional Installer certification
What you'll learn
What is CBRS? An overview of shared spectrum and CBRS ecosystem, users, systems and devices
The role of CPIs in CBRS: What are CPIs, why and when are they needed?
How to be a CPI: Determining installation parameters for the SAS and troubleshooting tips
14 quizzes
There are 7 modules in this course
A quick overview of shared spectrum and terminology
3 videos2 readings2 quizzes
What are CPIs and why are they needed?
1 video1 quiz
Terminology and concepts
1 video1 quiz
Detailed information on how to fulfill your responsibilities
7 videos6 quizzes
The path to become CPI certified
1 video1 quiz
Continuing responsibilities for the CPI and TPA
1 video1 reading1 quiz
2 readings2 quizzes1 plugin
Frequently asked questions
If you want to learn about CBRS in general, but don’t need to be certified, check out our CBRS Professional Training course.
CPI Package includes
1. This six-module training in Coursera, graded assessments and additional resources
2. Registration to the online certification exam. You will be guided to register on ProctorU once you complete this training.
3. Delivery of your CPI digital certificate to use when installing CBRS devices with any SAS.
4. Registration in the WInnForum database of your details and credentials.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.