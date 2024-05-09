Google - Spectrum Sharing
Renew your CBRS Professional Installer certification
Google

Instructor: Google

What you'll learn

  • What is CBRS? An overview of shared spectrum and CBRS ecosystem, users, systems and devices

  • The role of CPIs in CBRS: What are CPIs, why and when are they needed?

  • How to be a CPI: Determining installation parameters for the SAS and troubleshooting tips

There are 7 modules in this course

A quick overview of shared spectrum and terminology

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes

What are CPIs and why are they needed?

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Terminology and concepts

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Detailed information on how to fulfill your responsibilities

What's included

7 videos6 quizzes

The path to become CPI certified

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Continuing responsibilities for the CPI and TPA

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

What's included

2 readings2 quizzes1 plugin

Google
