This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab you will create a series of audio files using the Text-to-Speech API, then listen to them to compare the differences....
By Emmett S
•
May 17, 2022
Depends on a slow and unreliable online interface. I was unable to complete the project due to the unresponsiveness of the dedicated API.