Learner Reviews & Feedback for Grit and Growth Mindset by Arizona State University
About the Course
Mindset is everything. It's said that if you go into something expecting to fail, odds are you'll wind up with a self-fulfilling prophecy. On top of that, you'll always face new problems in your life. A willingness to tackle what life throws at you — along with a mindset that sets up success — is critical. Fortunately, both a gritty attitude and a positive, growth-focused mindset can be acquired. Everyone has the ability to have that tenacity and mindset. This course will help you unlock that potential.
With the expertise of Dr. Shari Collins from the ASU School of Humanities, the Grit and Growth Mindset course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of mindfulness directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your mindfulness toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Adjusting your mindset and outlook is tough. Life throws a lot at you, and it can be tough to pick yourself up sometimes. Being able to take adversity in stride and focus on improvement are lifelong skills that will empower you to be the best that you can be. Take the next step on your mindfulness and personal growth journey today!...