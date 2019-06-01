MW
Aug 6, 2020
This was a great overview of the healthcare sector and establishing an understanding of payment models that are not discussed in medical school. Visual aids helped to discuss and display concepts.
LN
Oct 3, 2020
Very well organised. Key concepts were explained clearly with graphics and examples. Good to obtain understanding of the fundamentals of health care delivery in the US and the insurance market.
By Sanni I•
May 31, 2019
Informative
By Vijeta D•
Jul 24, 2018
Informative
By John F•
Mar 25, 2020
This is an excellent course. Although I have been to business school, economics is not a topic I'm generally interested in. However, I need a capable understanding for my vocation. The instructors present the complexity of the material in an accessible way. I'm extremely impressed by the research and insight of Guy David PhD. He challenged and changed my level of interest on the topic. I certainly would take any course offering in which he is an instructor. Many epiphany/"ah ha" moments during this course.
By Marianna M•
Mar 28, 2022
Excellent course. Both instructors were articulate and knowledgable. Having access to the slides was very helpful. I printed them out before each lecture and was able to follow the content productively. Since I already have an MBA I did not take the basic intro of finance nor the management course (1st and 3rd courses). But I assume I will need to complete in order to get a certificate for the specialization.
If these courses are as good as this one, then they will at least provide a good review for me.
By Mario A G•
May 1, 2019
This course was very informative and extremely worth the time and effort. I have worked in health care for almost 20 years in various positions and I wish I would have taken this much sooner. The course material is clear, concise, and not going to lie a bit challenging especially if one is not used to the subject matter. That being said, the professors definitely present the material in such a way that by the end of the course you will. Thank you.
By Taylor R•
Jun 15, 2020
As a person in public health I found this to be very useful! I learned a lot about Medicare and Medicaid, the differences between private and public insurance, and the roots of insurance overall in America. I think the class becomes more detailed towards the end which is beneficial for those interested in economics, not necessarily those in the healthcare fields.
By Simo D•
Mar 14, 2020
I found that the concept of insurance, economical aspects of the healthcare system have been well articulated. The professors also used some examples of most recent researches results and conclusion to illustrate some concepts and phenomena, such as benefits of vertical merger of hospitals and home care but not hospitals and hospice etc. Very helpful, thanks !
By Regina B•
Sep 3, 2021
Very informative and a great over view of the players in health care delivery, now what class do I take to fix the U.S. healthcare system, so daunting, we need answers that improve quality yet reduce cost. Lots to think about after taking the course, I really enjoyed it.
By Aashritha M•
Jul 18, 2021
It was an amazing course. I learnt a lot about the economics of healthcare. as a beginner, I am in a much better place to look for further resources and advance my knowledge. I thank the Instructors of the course: Prof. David and Prof. Emanuel. Thank you coursera.
By Shannon K•
Sep 13, 2020
This was such an interesting course. I was looking to learn more about health care delivery and insurance. This course not only answered my fundamental questions but also answered questions I hadn't even thought to ask yet! Thank you so much!
By Alexey D•
May 2, 2020
A well structured course that provides the basics of healthcare industry, recommend for taking it.
P.S. will be great to establish a course on financial aspects of hospital operations & new technologies that drive the industry.
By Dean P•
Sep 3, 2018
One of the most organized courses here in Coursera. And I'm very pleased that professors gave us the slides, really great help there! By doing that, I eliminate the need to write notes and focused on the lessons themselves!
By Makesha R•
Dec 6, 2020
This course really opened my eyes regarding how health insurance works with hospitals, the various modalities of providing healthcare (other than in hospitals), and the regulations that govern the economics of healthcare.
By vivek s•
Apr 5, 2020
Amazing and clear insights on the industry dynamics. I would recommend it to everyone who wants to learn the basics and build a solid foundation in delivering an economically viable healthcare to their respective systems.
By JORDAN C L•
Mar 16, 2021
I enjoyed the lecturer's commentary and appreciated that they gave simple examples to explain each concept. The material was very well put together, and made the in depth topics easy and enjoyable to review.
By Ahmed A•
Aug 26, 2018
totally helpful for healthcare executives and also healthcare provider who are interested in healthcare investment. it provides a grasp on the basics of health insurance and the different stakeholders.
By michael w•
Aug 6, 2020
By Livia N•
Oct 4, 2020
By Jessica B•
Jan 27, 2019
Very interesting introduction to the market and governmental forces behind our healthcare system. I enjoyed that the instructor has direct research experience on this topic and spoke candidly.
By Donna K P•
Nov 1, 2020
Great introductory course for an RN learning about the economics of health care delivery. A little over my head but I gained enough knowledge to be conversant. Thank you!
By Rowan M S A•
May 3, 2020
T
h
a
n
k you To professors on this wonderful course, I really liked it that I completed it in 5 days. I do believe it is the best health economics course, I have ever attend.
By Thomas S•
Oct 8, 2021
I had pre-existing knowledge of health economics but this taught me more than I'd imagine. I loved the deductive and narrative structure of the presentations.
By Kristine N K•
Sep 10, 2019
I was able to learn simple approach to healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. Thanks to this course, I am ready to move to the next level and learn further.
By Adnane A•
Nov 5, 2018
I thank you very much, I really learned a lot, and I can understand how the health system works
thanks to the very competent teachers, thanks to coursera
By Premila B•
Feb 5, 2022
This is one of the best healthcare courses I've seen on Coursera. Interesting, well presented content. Good balance use of slides. Great speakers.