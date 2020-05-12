JA
Jun 11, 2019
This course is well loaded with information that is useful for data scientists (or intending data scientists) in healthcare. The instructor did a wonderful job.
KB
Jan 12, 2020
Excellent introduction to the context of USA medical care state of business from politeconomy point of view.
By Christine R•
May 12, 2020
The weekly modules had great content that was easy to follow. I appreciated the small quizzes in-between the larger end-of-week quiz to make sure that we're on track! Only one comment on peer-review process: I submitted my report on time but I had to extend my deadline since the reviewer gave me feedback more than a week later. I hope this is not a common occurrence and can be a deterrent to signing up for another course.
By Karishma T•
Mar 19, 2020
A good introductory course into Healthcare and Data Analytics. It would also help to know the differences in detail between various healthcare coding material and what is majorly used and how often they all get refreshed by the International committee.
By Kabakov B•
Jan 13, 2020
Excellent introduction to the context of USA medical care state of business from politeconomy point of view.
By ANKIT S•
Apr 11, 2020
it' s the best experience among all the courses done
By Pushpa T S•
Oct 31, 2020
This course helped to know about different terminologies used in healthcare. Organizing of both administrative and patient records in specific format, promotes health and helps patient to take necessary precautions. Lot of information about data set is given. This really opens immense opportunity, to provide quality service to patient.
By Rebecca S•
Apr 25, 2022
Some of this was over my head at frist, but, by the end, i think i was able to put it together. Everything is laid out well and the lectures and slides are greeat. And the best part is all the resources they pointed me towards that i can use in my role
By Erick W•
Jun 15, 2020
Great introduction to Healthcare Data. The final assignment did a thorough job of bringing together the varied topics from the course into one wholistic capstone that enabled students to fully apply what they learned during the course.
By Justice D A•
Jun 12, 2019
This course is well loaded with information that is useful for data scientists (or intending data scientists) in healthcare. The instructor did a wonderful job.
By igor s•
Aug 19, 2020
A very good course about healthcare data introduction. Maybe a structure of peer graded assignment would be a little bit differently arranged.
By 島田千春•
Jun 5, 2021
This is good course to learn the challenge of RWD. Thank you so much.
By Brittany A•
May 19, 2020
Thank you for keeping me on my clothes in this class
By Safeer M K•
Aug 6, 2020
Great introduction to Healthcare Data
By AQUINO, A M (•
Sep 27, 2020
Perfectly paced, well-informative
By Maxwell W•
Jul 21, 2019
Good introduction
By Ferdian B W•
Oct 11, 2020
Good explanation
By Nikhil S•
Jun 13, 2020
Just amazing
By The I N•
Aug 24, 2019
Great Course
By Mona A A•
Jul 4, 2020
GOOD
By Michael G•
Nov 14, 2020
The course provided an interesting approach to healthcare data literacy and I definitely learned a few things. The end project was extensive and it did properly summarize the concepts taught throughout the course. The discussions were interesting and I think if there were less questions, there may be more student participation. Overall, I would say the class was worth it.
By Shib B•
Mar 20, 2019
Overall I liked the course. I am giving 4 star due to issue with lack of forum responses. Did not look any TA was assigned to the program.
By Donna J B P•
Jun 9, 2020
It was an informative learning experience filled with practical & useful insights in healthcare data systems.
By Debopam R•
Oct 30, 2020
Overall good course, good explanation of medical terminologies
By Deleted A•
Nov 25, 2019
Great overview to important topics but very conceptual.
By Yahui Z•
Dec 26, 2019
Hope the lecture slides can be more concise
By linsa s•
Oct 29, 2020
nice