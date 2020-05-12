Chevron Left
This course will help lay the foundation of your healthcare data journey and provide you with knowledge and skills necessary to work in the healthcare industry as a data scientist. Healthcare is unique because it is associated with continually evolving and complex processes associated with health management and medical care. We'll learn about the many facets to consider in healthcare and determine the value and growing need for data analysts in healthcare. We'll learn about the Triple Aim and other data-enabled healthcare drivers. We'll cover different concepts and categories of healthcare data and describe how ontologies and related terms such as taxonomy and terminology organize concepts and facilitate computation. We'll discuss the common clinical representations of data in healthcare systems, including ICD-10, SNOMED, LOINC, drug vocabularies (e.g., RxNorm), and clinical data standards. We’ll discuss the various types of healthcare data and assess the complexity that occurs as you work with pulling in all the different types of data to aid in decisions. We will analyze various types and sources of healthcare data, including clinical, operational claims, and patient generated data as well as differentiate unstructured, semi-structured and structured data within health data contexts. We'll examine the inner workings of data and conceptual harmony offer some solutions to the data integration problem by defining some important concepts, methods, and applications that are important to this domain....

JA

Jun 11, 2019

This course is well loaded with information that is useful for data scientists (or intending data scientists) in healthcare. The instructor did a wonderful job.

KB

Jan 12, 2020

Excellent introduction to the context of USA medical care state of business from politeconomy point of view.

By Christine R

May 12, 2020

The weekly modules had great content that was easy to follow. I appreciated the small quizzes in-between the larger end-of-week quiz to make sure that we're on track! Only one comment on peer-review process: I submitted my report on time but I had to extend my deadline since the reviewer gave me feedback more than a week later. I hope this is not a common occurrence and can be a deterrent to signing up for another course.

By Karishma T

Mar 19, 2020

A good introductory course into Healthcare and Data Analytics. It would also help to know the differences in detail between various healthcare coding material and what is majorly used and how often they all get refreshed by the International committee.

By Kabakov B

Jan 13, 2020

By ANKIT S

Apr 11, 2020

it' s the best experience among all the courses done

By Pushpa T S

Oct 31, 2020

This course helped to know about different terminologies used in healthcare. Organizing of both administrative and patient records in specific format, promotes health and helps patient to take necessary precautions. Lot of information about data set is given. This really opens immense opportunity, to provide quality service to patient.

By Rebecca S

Apr 25, 2022

Some of this was over my head at frist, but, by the end, i think i was able to put it together. Everything is laid out well and the lectures and slides are greeat. And the best part is all the resources they pointed me towards that i can use in my role

By Erick W

Jun 15, 2020

Great introduction to Healthcare Data. The final assignment did a thorough job of bringing together the varied topics from the course into one wholistic capstone that enabled students to fully apply what they learned during the course.

By Justice D A

Jun 12, 2019

By igor s

Aug 19, 2020

A very good course about healthcare data introduction. Maybe a structure of peer graded assignment would be a little bit differently arranged.

By 島田千春

Jun 5, 2021

This is good course to learn the challenge of RWD. Thank you so much.

By Brittany A

May 19, 2020

Thank you for keeping me on my clothes in this class

By Safeer M K

Aug 6, 2020

Great introduction to Healthcare Data

By AQUINO, A M (

Sep 27, 2020

Perfectly paced, well-informative

By Maxwell W

Jul 21, 2019

Good introduction

By Ferdian B W

Oct 11, 2020

Good explanation

By Nikhil S

Jun 13, 2020

Just amazing

By The I N

Aug 24, 2019

Great Course

By Mona A A

Jul 4, 2020

GOOD

By Michael G

Nov 14, 2020

The course provided an interesting approach to healthcare data literacy and I definitely learned a few things. The end project was extensive and it did properly summarize the concepts taught throughout the course. The discussions were interesting and I think if there were less questions, there may be more student participation. Overall, I would say the class was worth it.

By Shib B

Mar 20, 2019

Overall I liked the course. I am giving 4 star due to issue with lack of forum responses. Did not look any TA was assigned to the program.

By Donna J B P

Jun 9, 2020

It was an informative learning experience filled with practical & useful insights in healthcare data systems.

By Debopam R

Oct 30, 2020

Overall good course, good explanation of medical terminologies

By Deleted A

Nov 25, 2019

Great overview to important topics but very conceptual.

By Yahui Z

Dec 26, 2019

Hope the lecture slides can be more concise

By linsa s

Oct 29, 2020

nice

