Chevron Left
Back to Using clinical health data for better healthcare

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using clinical health data for better healthcare by The University of Sydney

4.7
stars
84 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

Digital health is rapidly being realised as the future of healthcare. While this is placing emphasis on the input of quality health data in digital records and systems, the delivery of safe and quality healthcare relies not only on the input of data, but also the ability to access and derive meaning from data to generate evidence, inform decision making and drive better health outcomes. This course provides insight into the use of healthcare data, including an overview of best practices and the practical realities of obtaining useful information from digital health systems via the understanding of the fundamental concepts of health data analytics. Learners will understand why data quality is essential in modern healthcare, as they are guided through various stages of the data life cycle, starting with the generation of quality health data, through to discovering patterns and extracting knowledge from health data using common methodologies and tools in the basic analysis, visualisation and communication of health data. In doing so, learners explore current healthcare delivery contexts, and future and emerging digital health data systems and applications that are rapidly becoming tomorrow’s reality. On completion of this course, you will be able to: 1. Identify digital health technologies, health data sources, and the evolving roles of health workforce in digital health environments 2. Understand key health data concepts and terminology, including the significance of data integrity and stakeholder roles in the data life cycle 3. Use health data and basic data analysis to inform and improve decision making and practice. 4. Apply effective methods of communication of health data to facilitate safe and quality care. During this course, you will interact with learning content contributed by: • Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre • Australian Digital Health Agency • eHealth NSW • Sydney Local Health District • The NSW Ministry of Health • Health Education and Training Institute • Clinical Excellence Commission • Chris O’Brien Lifehouse • Monash Partners / Australian Health Research Alliance • Australian Research Data Commons • Justice Health & Forensic Mental Health Network • South Eastern Sydney Local Health District • Western Sydney Local Health District • Westmead Breast Cancer Institute • Agency for Clinical Innovation • Western NSW Local Health District • Sydney Children’s Hospital Network This course is a collaborative venture between NSW Health, the University of Sydney and the Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre, including dedicated resources from eHealth NSW, Health Education and Training Institute, and the Research in Implementation Science & eHealth group. While many learning resources and case examples are drawn from the NSW Health service context, this course has relevance for all existing and future health workforce, regardless of role or work context. Note: Materials used are for learning purposes and content may not reflect your organisation’s policies. When working with data, make sure you act within the guidelines and policies of your organisation....

Top reviews

JC

Mar 23, 2020

I thought that it was a great course. Very interesting and informative, relevant to the coursework and placement I am doing for my PhD and pitched at my level. Thank-you :-)

MP

Oct 25, 2020

I strongly recommend this course for those who are interested in data analysis.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 26 Reviews for Using clinical health data for better healthcare

By Jun M

Mar 3, 2021

Great foundational content with practical applications. The videos were informative with knowledgeable speakers. Some of the links to the readings do not work and need to be updated. The peer review process can be frustrating: some peer reviewers need training in marking papers based on the rubric. Discussion forum should be monitored; inane posts that do not add value to students' learning should be deleted. Overall, I would recommend the course.

By Meena R S K A

Jul 20, 2019

This online course gave me adequate insight into the importance of data collection and usage of it by different health care professionals to transform into better patient care. Very nice illustration on terminologies used for data retrieval and data analytics a must-attend course for all those professionals who are keen to make an impact on patient-centred care. I am glad that I did this course at the right time when our hospitals are changing into electronic medical records. It also emphasizes the importance of understanding data errors and how it affects patient management. The clear message from this course is every individual working in hospital settings has a role to play in the data integrity. Highly recommended course. Thoroughly enjoyed it.

By Meheroze A H

May 17, 2021

Highly Contemporary & Interesting Subject, and for sure, that would not only enhance anyone's Knowledge but also make him/her, aware of the latest Climate Crisis. Moreover, such lesson has been taught by extremely Sound & Competent Professor/s as well. Meheroze Al Hassan_Dhaka_Bangladesh.

By Teresita O

Nov 20, 2020

This course is very helpful to my current job and quite excited to explore how I will be able to apply it. I am also amazed on how the modules were developed and truly learned a lot. Looking forward for another similar courses. Thank you.

By Jocelyn C

Mar 24, 2020

I thought that it was a great course. Very interesting and informative, relevant to the coursework and placement I am doing for my PhD and pitched at my level. Thank-you :-)

By Moxaben P

Oct 26, 2020

I strongly recommend this course for those who are interested in data analysis.

By Soheir E

Sep 1, 2021

Really it was a great experience for me Such informative and practical course

By wilson f v s

Sep 7, 2020

A good course to know the advantages of the correct manage of the health data!

By Gary B

May 8, 2020

excellent short course that has wet my appetite for more. thanks

By Vishwanath S

May 17, 2022

I​ts an excellent course and i thoroughly enjoyed it

By Sudipta N

May 12, 2020

Teacher are excellent and the notes are so useful

By Justine T

Apr 3, 2022

W​ell presented, interesting and very relevant.

By Sara A A

May 24, 2022

effective and well organized course.

By AMIT D

May 23, 2020

Good working in this course

By Danirla D

Oct 17, 2021

Excellent material

By Ibeh C C

May 17, 2022

Awesome course

By TCHATCHOUANG M G

Mar 18, 2022

Great course

By Md. S I S

Sep 24, 2021

Great

By Margaret B

Aug 22, 2019

G

By PRIYANKA R

Apr 20, 2020

By mistake i have enroll this one i have to enroll for certificate one

By Abhijay s

Jul 28, 2020

well taught by the instructors

By Shreya C

Aug 25, 2020

GOOD EXPERENICE

By �ADITI P

Jul 6, 2020

great course

By Kabakov B

Feb 11, 2020

There are bunch of nice non USA accents. It is all about Australian healthcare system. Overall interesting. Quiz are simple. Peer-review task is the pain in the ass. Passed it from 3rd attempt.

By Md S H

Jun 23, 2020

really enjoyed the course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder