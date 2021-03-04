JC
Mar 23, 2020
I thought that it was a great course. Very interesting and informative, relevant to the coursework and placement I am doing for my PhD and pitched at my level. Thank-you :-)
MP
Oct 25, 2020
I strongly recommend this course for those who are interested in data analysis.
By Jun M•
Mar 3, 2021
Great foundational content with practical applications. The videos were informative with knowledgeable speakers. Some of the links to the readings do not work and need to be updated. The peer review process can be frustrating: some peer reviewers need training in marking papers based on the rubric. Discussion forum should be monitored; inane posts that do not add value to students' learning should be deleted. Overall, I would recommend the course.
By Meena R S K A•
Jul 20, 2019
This online course gave me adequate insight into the importance of data collection and usage of it by different health care professionals to transform into better patient care. Very nice illustration on terminologies used for data retrieval and data analytics a must-attend course for all those professionals who are keen to make an impact on patient-centred care. I am glad that I did this course at the right time when our hospitals are changing into electronic medical records. It also emphasizes the importance of understanding data errors and how it affects patient management. The clear message from this course is every individual working in hospital settings has a role to play in the data integrity. Highly recommended course. Thoroughly enjoyed it.
By Meheroze A H•
May 17, 2021
Highly Contemporary & Interesting Subject, and for sure, that would not only enhance anyone's Knowledge but also make him/her, aware of the latest Climate Crisis. Moreover, such lesson has been taught by extremely Sound & Competent Professor/s as well. Meheroze Al Hassan_Dhaka_Bangladesh.
By Teresita O•
Nov 20, 2020
This course is very helpful to my current job and quite excited to explore how I will be able to apply it. I am also amazed on how the modules were developed and truly learned a lot. Looking forward for another similar courses. Thank you.
By Jocelyn C•
Mar 24, 2020
By Moxaben P•
Oct 26, 2020
By Soheir E•
Sep 1, 2021
Really it was a great experience for me Such informative and practical course
By wilson f v s•
Sep 7, 2020
A good course to know the advantages of the correct manage of the health data!
By Gary B•
May 8, 2020
excellent short course that has wet my appetite for more. thanks
By Vishwanath S•
May 17, 2022
Its an excellent course and i thoroughly enjoyed it
By Sudipta N•
May 12, 2020
Teacher are excellent and the notes are so useful
By Justine T•
Apr 3, 2022
Well presented, interesting and very relevant.
By Sara A A•
May 24, 2022
effective and well organized course.
By AMIT D•
May 23, 2020
Good working in this course
By Danirla D•
Oct 17, 2021
Excellent material
By Ibeh C C•
May 17, 2022
Awesome course
By TCHATCHOUANG M G•
Mar 18, 2022
Great course
By Md. S I S•
Sep 24, 2021
Great
By Margaret B•
Aug 22, 2019
G
By PRIYANKA R•
Apr 20, 2020
By mistake i have enroll this one i have to enroll for certificate one
By Abhijay s•
Jul 28, 2020
well taught by the instructors
By Shreya C•
Aug 25, 2020
GOOD EXPERENICE
By �ADITI P•
Jul 6, 2020
great course
By Kabakov B•
Feb 11, 2020
There are bunch of nice non USA accents. It is all about Australian healthcare system. Overall interesting. Quiz are simple. Peer-review task is the pain in the ass. Passed it from 3rd attempt.
By Md S H•
Jun 23, 2020
really enjoyed the course