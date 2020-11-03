Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health Systems Development: Health systems, Policy and Research by Imperial College London

4.9
stars
39 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This specialization is intended for people interested in health systems and how they function. Participants will learn about the global health systems landscape and the challenges and opportunities to achieve better health outcomes. This specialisation is divided into three courses which are offered as massive online open access courses (Courses 1-3), and a fourth course which is offered as part of the Online MPH degree (capstone). The Health Systems Development specialisation is geared toward learners who have no prior knowledge of health systems or those who are starting to explore this area of study. Overall, sessions in this specialisation span 16 week with approximately 96 hours of viewing learning materials per week. Formative assessments in the form of quizzes and activities are incorporated throughout the weeks to help learners gauge their level of depth of understanding and to prepare them for their summative assessments. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a range of areas within health systems. The first course will introduce the main building blocks of health systems and shed some light on key components of well-functioning health systems including how health system performance is assessed. In course two, students will learn how to conduct a health impact assessment and how to assess the impacts of policies, plans and projects, as well as how that support decision-makers make choices regarding alternatives and improvements to prevent disease or injury and to actively promote health. The third course explores human resources for health and service delivery. In this course, students will learn about and analyse country experiences in transforming health services delivery, and interventions and to address human resources for health challenges at a global level. By the end of this specialisation, learners should be able to identify key components of, and critically compare, different health systems; analyse country experiences in transforming services; and apply theoretical framework for assessing the health impacts of policies, plans and projects....

Top reviews

DK

Sep 22, 2020

This course is good if you want to upskill your competence around Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and its implications to health systems policy decisions.

SH

Nov 7, 2020

To the course Professors Thank you for a very informative course.\n\nSamantha Henry\n\nGuyana

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Health Systems Development: Health systems, Policy and Research

By Ielias U

Nov 2, 2020

Great course. I've learned a ton from this course.

Coursera really focused on the process of learning. It taught me so much. I even shared ideas with my university student. They were surprised as some concepts were helpful to them also.

By Milagros S B G

Jun 7, 2021

This course is good as it delves into Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and the importance of health systems policy decisions. The readings help supplement the teaching.

By Deepak K K

Sep 23, 2020

This course is good if you want to upskill your competence around Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and its implications to health systems policy decisions.

By Joel B

Dec 13, 2020

this really helps in opening new knowledge with health system specially in my country

By Samantha H

Nov 8, 2020

To the course Professors Thank you for a very informative course.

Samantha Henry

Guyana

By Noel C B A

Oct 12, 2020

this course was great!

By David G

May 23, 2022

Very good preparation

By Keshana B

Dec 11, 2020

good initive

By Alvaro D C

Nov 19, 2021

Good

By Mona A A

May 30, 2021

GOOD

By DR.B.SELVAMUTHUKRISHNAN

Dec 20, 2020

Good

By Winfred O

Jul 29, 2020

Lecturers and Facilitators should monitor how students review each other's work.

Otherwise, it was a great course and great content!

