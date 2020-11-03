DK
Sep 22, 2020
This course is good if you want to upskill your competence around Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and its implications to health systems policy decisions.
SH
Nov 7, 2020
To the course Professors Thank you for a very informative course.\n\nSamantha Henry\n\nGuyana
By Ielias U•
Nov 2, 2020
Great course. I've learned a ton from this course.
Coursera really focused on the process of learning. It taught me so much. I even shared ideas with my university student. They were surprised as some concepts were helpful to them also.
By Milagros S B G•
Jun 7, 2021
This course is good as it delves into Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and the importance of health systems policy decisions. The readings help supplement the teaching.
By Deepak K K•
Sep 23, 2020
This course is good if you want to upskill your competence around Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and its implications to health systems policy decisions.
By Joel B•
Dec 13, 2020
this really helps in opening new knowledge with health system specially in my country
By Samantha H•
Nov 8, 2020
To the course Professors Thank you for a very informative course.
Samantha Henry
Guyana
By Noel C B A•
Oct 12, 2020
this course was great!
By David G•
May 23, 2022
Very good preparation
By Keshana B•
Dec 11, 2020
good initive
By Alvaro D C•
Nov 19, 2021
Good
By Mona A A•
May 30, 2021
GOOD
By DR.B.SELVAMUTHUKRISHNAN•
Dec 20, 2020
Good
By Winfred O•
Jul 29, 2020
Lecturers and Facilitators should monitor how students review each other's work.
Otherwise, it was a great course and great content!